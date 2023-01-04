ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

natureworldnews.com

Climate Change Will Reduce Deep Overturning Ocean Circulation In the Future Millennia

According to the University of California, Irvine Earth system scientists, climate-driven heating of seawater is slowing deep circulation patterns in the Atlantic and Southern oceans, and if this process continues, the ocean's ability to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere will be severely limited, exacerbating global warming. The importance of...
New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
msn.com

Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000

Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
The Independent

‘Mind-blowing’ hidden network of magma chambers found under Hawaii’s volcanoes

A massive complex of flat, interconnected magma chambers has been found by scientists deep beneath volcanoes in Hawaii that seem to be responsible for a swarm of unexplained tiny earthquakes felt on the Big Island over the past seven years.Data gathered from seismic stations was used to chart out the structure of these pancake-like chambers, called “sills” and were mapped with “never-before-seen precision” by researchers, including those from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the US.The findings, published on Thursday in the journal Science, demonstrate that these magma chambers, which appear to be at depths ranging from around...
HAWAII STATE
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
earth.com

Yellowstone’s supervolcano holds a surprising amount of magma

According to a new study published in the journal Science, one of the magma reservoirs beneath the huge crater Yellowstone Caldera holds more liquid molten rock than previously thought. Fortunately, the experts claimed that this volcano is still unlikely to erupt in the near future. The Yellowstone supervolcano, located in...
WYOMING STATE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
MARYLAND STATE
brytfmonline.com

Never-before-seen minerals have been found in a huge asteroid that crashed into Earth

Subscribe to CNN’s Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news of amazing discoveries, scientific discoveries, and more🇧🇷. Scientists have identified two minerals never before seen on Earth in a 15.2-metric-ton (33,510-pound) meteorite. The minerals came from a 70-gram (about 2.5 ounce) piece of meteorite discovered in...
KYW News Radio

Multiple Earth-like planets discovered

With the recent discovery of two new Earth-like planets, researchers believe there are at least seven in nearby planetary systems. Since these two are so close to us, scientists hope to study their atmospheres.
Scientist

Animals Are Shape-Shifting in Response to a Warming World

At the South African nature preserve where Miya Warrington and colleagues study Cape ground squirrels (Xerus inauris), the maximum daily temperature has increased by about 2.5 °C in just 18 years. The animals have evolved a quiver of tactics to tolerate the region’s sweltering heat, says Warrington, a conservation ecologist at the University of Manitoba. Sprawling flat on the ground in a pose called splooting, for example, helps the animals shed heat from their less furry undersides. The squirrels also take shady respites under their bushy tails, which they curl above their heads like tiny parasols. When it’s really hot, the fossorial mammals retreat to their burrows to cool off. But Warrington warns that, even with all these options for keeping cool, “still they could be at the limits of their tolerance” due to such a rapid climactic shift.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Crawfish Boxes

Former Pilot John Lear Says "There Are Millions Of Aliens Living On The Moon"

A former CIA pilot shocked the public with his statement that the Moon is actually a livable place with over 250 million citizens. The former CIA pilot, John Lear, has been quite famous among the conspiracy theorists. "Everything you heard about the Moon is a lie," exclaimed Mr. Lear. He...
Over the Monster

NASA ‘Third Astronaut’ Reveals Secrets From Dark Side of the Moon

When the Apollo 11 landing module detached and sent Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin hurtling toward the surface of the moon, Michael Collins began a journey of his own. For the next 21 hours, the pioneering astronaut continued to orbit the moon, further removed from humanity than any person before him.
UTAH STATE

