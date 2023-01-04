Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
South Cotton Street building to come down; deemed ‘unsalvageable’
The Andalusia City Council on Tuesday agreed to take down the remains of a South Cotton Street building known locally as “The James Store.”. The building, located at 218 South Cotton Street, was structurally damaged by the collapse of the roof, which in turn collapsed the second floor into the first, Andy Wiggins, director of planning and development for the city, told the council.
wtvy.com
Demolition of buildings from downtown Enterprise fire scheduled
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 buildings that were damaged as a result of a fire in downtown Enterprise in October are set to be demolished as part of a project beginning Monday. In a press release from the city, the project that starts January 9 will result in the closure of a portion of two downtown roads, South Main Street and West College Street.
Discussions continue over possible new Alabama State House building
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Lawmakers are coming back to Montgomery next week for the organizational session. But they’ll be working out of a building in much need of repairs. From the outside, you might not think anything’s wrong with Alabama’s State House but for those who’ve worked in it for decades, it’s another story. “The best […]
lowndessignal.com
Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best
When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
lowndessignal.com
White Hall commends White, Hall for bravery, heroic actions
The Town of White Hall commended Sherita White and her son, Keddrick Hall, on Dec. 12 for their actions and bravery while assisting the White Hall Volunteer Fire Department in attempting to save their neighbor, John “Pooh” Whetstone during a March 1 house fire. Lowndes County Emergency Management...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Investigating Bank Robbery
Montgomery police are investigating a bank robbery. Police say they responded to the 2900 block of McGehee Road at about 9:25AM. While police don’t identify businesses that are the target of crime, the Regions Bank at the corner of McGehee Road and Carter Hill Road (Green Lantern Branch) is the only bank in that location.
alabamanews.net
Cleanup Continues from EF-1 Tornado in East Montgomery
Cleanup continues from a EF 1 tornado that hit parts of east Montgomery at around 3:15 Wednesday morning. Around 50 homes and businesses were damaged in the storms. The storm flipped cars, damaged roofs, toppled trees and created power outages in an area that includes parts of Taylor Road, Halcyon Boulevard and near AUM.
elmoreautauganews.com
Alan Wayne Bone, 73, Booked into Autauga County Metro Jail for Arson after fire destroys home on Martin Drive Thursday
A Prattville man is charged with Arson after a trailer was destroyed on Martin Drive in Autauga County Thursday evening. Alan Wayne Bone, 73, was booked into the Autauga Metro Jail Thursday night where he remains under $60,000 bond. The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. We are...
wtvy.com
Coffee County crash leads to road closure
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The roadway is back open at this time. A single vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer has caused a road closure in Coffee County. Alabama 87 near the 45 mile marker is closed and will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time. The...
alabamanews.net
Man Dies in Butler County Crash
State Troopers say a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, has claimed the life of a Ramer man. The crash happened when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges, 33, left the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment. Bridges was pronounced deceased at...
alabamanews.net
Wilcox Co. Commissioner Facing Criminal Charge
A Wilcox County commissioner has been arrested and charged with second degree forgery. And now he’s defending himself — in a court of law. Commissioner Quarre Calhoun is accused in the case. And a preliminary hearing is set for next week. District Attorney Michael Jackson says if the...
WSFA
Police: Would-be robber shot by Andalusia resident
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted robbery investigation. According to the Andalusia Police Department, officers responded to a call on 9th Street Friday night where a victim was reportedly sitting in his vehicle at home when he was approached by a person wearing a mask and carrying a firearm.
wvasfm.org
Multi-vehicle crash near downtown
Traffic is back flowing on Interstate 85 in Montgomery after an early morning crash according to police. Authorities report the six vehicle accident took place around 8 o’clock Thursday morning near Ann Street in Montgomery. There were no fatalities reported, although some drivers suffered minor injuries. Police temporarily closed...
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
Late-night wreck kills Alabama man when SUV strikes embankment, state troopers say
An Alabama man was killed late Wednesday night when his SUV overturned and struck an embankment, state police said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, and claimed the life of a Ramer, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges,...
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS & RAW VIDEO: Storm Damage, Power Outages Reported in East Montgomery
Alabama News Network is getting reports of storm damage and power outages in East Montgomery Wednesday morning. The photos we have so far are from the Taylor Road area. The Montgomery Co. Emergency Management Agency says there is damage to a few vehicles in the Halcyon Boulevard area. Montgomery Co....
WSFA
Woman killed at Montgomery airport identified; former co-worker speaks out
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Communications Workers of America, a labor union that represents American Airlines subsidiary Piedmont Airlines, has confirmed the name of the victim killed in a job site accident at Montgomery Regional Airport. Courtney Edwards was killed New Year’s Eve after walking towards a plane and being...
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
wvasfm.org
Severe weather in Central and South Alabama
Survey teams from the National Weather Service are working in areas across central and south Alabama following Tuesday’s severe weather. Montgomery Emergency Management Agency director Christina Thornton confirmed parts of the city were damaged by a possible tornado. Damage has been reported in the Gloucester Mews, Halcyon Boulevard Eastwood...
WSFA
Major delays after 6-vehicle crash on I-85 near Ann Street
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash just before the Ann Street exit on Interstate 85 southbound is causing major delays, according to Montgomery police. Montgomery police say the crash happened at about 8 a.m. near Ann Street and involved six vehicles. Multiple drivers sustained minor injuries. Cameras in the area...
