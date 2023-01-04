Read full article on original website
Coastal View
Rincon Voices: Matt Moore
Matt Moore is a Rincon Point icon of the first order. Best known for his Rincon Designs surf shop on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria, Matt first surfed Rincon at the tender age of eight and has never looked back or felt the need for foreign vistas. And why not? Between the Channel Islands, local beaches and the mighty Los Padres, Matt has found all he needs for a well-lived life centered on the 93013-zip code. Over a late morning recently, Matt recounted his own surf story and memories of Rincon Point. Our conversation was laced with plenty of digressions on topics such as why the large swells of days gone by are rarer now (and whether they will return), localism, sharks and much more.
Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm
The rain storm that hit the Central Coast has caused the rise of Lake Lopez in Arroyo Grande and Gibraltar Reservoir in Santa Barbara to have significantly higher water levels. The post Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bill Macfadyen: La Cumbre Plaza Is Suddenly the Center of Santa Barbara’s Attention
As Noozhawk begins a new year, we want to say thank you to you, our readers. Thanks to the generosity and commitment of our Hawks Club members, we exceeded our year-end fundraising goal of $90,000. An impressive 2,443 of you helped us raise more than $92,000 to invest directly in...
5926 Hickory St 3, CARPINTERIA, CA 93013
Lowest priced 2-bedroom condominium in the area! Casitas Village townhouse. First floor living room, dining room and kitchen. Second floor has two bedrooms, one with walk-in closet, and full bath. Attached 1 car garage with 2 storage cabinets and 1 uncovered parking space. Just steps to the pool and playground. Located at the back of the complex. Close to beaches. Probate Sale. Shown by appointment only to buyers with either proof of funds for cash purchase or pre-approval letter from a local lender. Do not disturb occupant. Monthly HOA fee $370. Offers reviewed January 10, 2023.
The Canyon in Santa Clarita closing down
It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials. A spokesperson for The Canyon...
Limousine Catches Fire In Santa Clarita On Way To Lakers Game
A limousine caught fire near a 14 freeway on-ramp in Santa Clarita on its way to the Lakers game Friday night. At around 6 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a limosine on fire near the northbound 14 Freeway on-ramp off Newhall Avenue in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Pittman with the Los Angeles ...
17 Best Restaurants In Santa Barbara, California 2023
I am sure finding the best restaurants in Santa Barbara, CA, will become simple with the support of this article. Santa Barbara is a coastal city in California. This place impresses visitors with clean and blue Atlantic beaches and gorgeous Santa Ynez mountains. Besides, it is a good place for...
It's Here!
THE TWO LINKS BELOW ARE CRUCIAL FOR OFFICIAL INFORMATION REGARDING VENTURA COUNTY AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTY RESPECTIVELY (a link for rainfall totals can be found at the bottom of the story) For any official information regarding Ventura County go to https://www.vcemergency.com/. For official information regarding Santa Barbara County go to...
A Night Of Heavy Rain For Ventura County
(Radar track at 7 AM Thursday) THE TWO LINKS BELOW ARE CRUCIAL FOR OFFICIAL INFORMATION REGARDING VENTURA COUNTY AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTY RESPECTIVELY (a link for rainfall totals can be found at the bottom of the story) For any official information regarding Ventura County go to https://www.vcemergency.com/. For official information...
State Route 33 crash results in single fatality
A head-on collision reported around 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 6 involving a car and a motorcycle on State Route 33 resulted in a single fatality. The post State Route 33 crash results in single fatality appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A Night Of Heavy Rain For Ventura County, Ventura River Near Minor Flood Stage
(Photo of Ventura River courtesy Don Shift) THE TWO LINKS BELOW ARE CRUCIAL FOR OFFICIAL INFORMATION REGARDING VENTURA COUNTY AND SANTA BARBARA COUNTY RESPECTIVELY (a link for rainfall totals can be found at the bottom of the story) For any official information regarding Ventura County go to https://www.vcemergency.com/. For official...
2023 Brings New Foodie Faves to Camarillo
New year, new eats! Camarillo is excited to welcome several new foodie restaurants in 2023. From an elevated bar scene, to savory seafood delicacies or tropical tiki vibes, there’s something to satisfy everyone’s palate. Read on to begin planning your next foodie staycation. Finney’s Crafthouse. Opening 2023.
Canyon Santa Clarita Announces Closure Due To ‘Inability To Operate Under Existing Conditions’
The Canyon Santa Clarita announced Wednesday it will be closing down due to a dispute with the Westfield Valencia Town Center and the “inability to operate under existing conditions.” The Canyon Santa Clarita made their decision to close after management at the Valencia Town Center installed bathroom’s above the Canyon that flooded the venue causing ...
Storm surge slams through Ventura Harbor, destroying docks and damaging boats
One resident captured the sudden surge just outside her home. You can hear the crunching as moorings snap, docks break and boats crash into each other.
Coastal View
Storm debris blocks train tracks, causes delays
Debris blocking the train tracks near Santa Claus Lane Beach caused delays for trains coming down the coast Thursday, Jan. 5. In a statement posted to Amtrak’s Twitter account Thursday afternoon, the railroad company said one of its trains – Train 774 – was initially delayed due to a “fallen tree on the tracks,” and was later stuck between its Santa Barbara and Carpinteria stations due to “more debris on the tracks.”
Update: Evacuations lifted in Santa Barbara County after severe storms; Hwy. 154 closed
Santa Barbara County areas have received several inches of rain in the 24-hour period ending at 6 a.m.
Coastal View
Carpinteria Lions donate $4.6k to local food bank
The Lions Club of Carpinteria collected donations during December 2022 for its annual “Basket of Cheer” fundraiser for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, and presented the organization with a $4,600 check a few days before Christmas. Chief Development Officer for the Food Bank Alisse Harris accepted the...
Rain causes flooding over roadways in Santa Clarita
Heavy precipitation early Wednesday caused flooding on many roadways throughout the Southland, including several in the Santa Clarita region. Rushing water caused some rocks and debris to flow over busy roadways both in Sand Canyon and Canyon Country, creating a traffic dilemma for many drivers."I hit like a pretty big rock in the middle and I felt like something damaged my car," said Anthony Del Villar, one commuter who attempted to drive through the pooled water. In Sand Canyon, Road Runner Road was covered in water strong enough to lift a pickup truck parked on the road, carrying it into the current. SKYCAL...
Missing Surfer Found Safe off Leadbetter Beach
Emergency responders were on the scene of a reported missing surfer off Leadbetter Beach Thursday afternoon. Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol and a Coast Guard helicopter were also on the scene searching for the missing surfer. More than an hour later, emergency responders stated the surfer was found safe and all...
Oxnard Motorcyclist Killed In Crash North Of Ojai
Updated--The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Ventura County Friday. It was reported at 2:45 PM on Highway 33 near Matilija Canyon, north of the Ojai Valley. The CHP says that a 27-year-old Oxnard man was riding his 2014 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Highway 33 north...
