ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Park Record

Obituary: Karen Beeley

Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Karen Beeley, 74, passed away unexpectedly, December 21st, 2022, at her home in Park City, UT. Karen was born in Salt Lake City to Edna and Howard Griggs in 1948. She graduated from Granite High School in 1966. Met and married the love of her life, Mike Beeley, in 1968. The young family moved to Logan, Utah in 1973, where they raised their two daughters, Nicole, and Monique. Karen was the head of the household and lovingly cared for her young family, while Mike grew in his career.
PARK CITY, UT
Summit Daily News

Park City rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident

PARK CITY — Ken Block, a Parkite, professional rally driver and a co-founder of DC Shoes, died in a snowmobile accident in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Monday. He was 55. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was in the Mill Hollow area riding a snowmobile up...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Rancho Luna Lobos ready for world stage

For Park City native Fernando Ramirez, dog-sledding is an art form. That belief is entwined with his mindset at Rancho Luna Lobos that dogs are dogs first and sled dogs last. “It’s a work of art, and it’s something that they can truly express themselves in an artistic way,” Ramirez said. “That’s a way we celebrate their fitness or their art. With that being said, a lot of the dogs that we do get, sometimes they don’t want to be sled dogs. And if they don’t, it’s OK.”
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Tips to get in-step with snowshoeing

The seemingly endless trails along the Wasatch Back and throughout Summit County invites hikers to enjoy the stunning seasonal wonders of this area–including winter. But with an average snowfall exceeding 62 inches most years, access to these pristine trails requires a great pair of. snowshoes. To ensure a good...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Vice

Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped

Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership

This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”

The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
MILLCREEK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
FARMINGTON, UT
247Sports

Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)

It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, SR 210, SR 190 traction laws lifted

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have reported that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday following avalanche mitigation. While travelers are welcome, representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation said they should continue to expect uphill travel delays for both canyons...
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah

Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy