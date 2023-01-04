Read full article on original website
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah Museum of Fine Arts is a Place To Enjoy Art in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Telemarketing Scam CaseAMY KAPLANSalt Lake City, UT
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to LehiMadocLehi, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Park Record
Obituary: Karen Beeley
Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Karen Beeley, 74, passed away unexpectedly, December 21st, 2022, at her home in Park City, UT. Karen was born in Salt Lake City to Edna and Howard Griggs in 1948. She graduated from Granite High School in 1966. Met and married the love of her life, Mike Beeley, in 1968. The young family moved to Logan, Utah in 1973, where they raised their two daughters, Nicole, and Monique. Karen was the head of the household and lovingly cared for her young family, while Mike grew in his career.
Summit Daily News
Park City rally driver Ken Block dies in snowmobile accident
PARK CITY — Ken Block, a Parkite, professional rally driver and a co-founder of DC Shoes, died in a snowmobile accident in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest on Monday. He was 55. According to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office, Block was in the Mill Hollow area riding a snowmobile up...
Park Record
Rancho Luna Lobos ready for world stage
For Park City native Fernando Ramirez, dog-sledding is an art form. That belief is entwined with his mindset at Rancho Luna Lobos that dogs are dogs first and sled dogs last. “It’s a work of art, and it’s something that they can truly express themselves in an artistic way,” Ramirez said. “That’s a way we celebrate their fitness or their art. With that being said, a lot of the dogs that we do get, sometimes they don’t want to be sled dogs. And if they don’t, it’s OK.”
Park Record
Tips to get in-step with snowshoeing
The seemingly endless trails along the Wasatch Back and throughout Summit County invites hikers to enjoy the stunning seasonal wonders of this area–including winter. But with an average snowfall exceeding 62 inches most years, access to these pristine trails requires a great pair of. snowshoes. To ensure a good...
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
ksl.com
The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
As investigation continues, friends remember late ski patroller’s “quiet strength”
The mountains of Utah called to Christian Helger three years ago, and he went. Since graduating from the University of New Hampshire, he had been working as a climbing guide for the Acadia Mountain Guides Climbing School in Maine and Fox Mountain Guides in North Carolina. When Helger decided to go west, it was to explore the bigger mountains and his options for making a life and career in them, according to AMG owner Jon Tierney. That included not just traditional climbing and skiing, but ice climbing and backcountry touring — and working as a ski patroller at Park City Mountain Resort.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN: 3,400 Utahns without power due to substation loss
A power outage is affecting 3,400 people in Snyderville and Summit Co., according to Rocky Mountain Power.
kslnewsradio.com
January construction to watch out for on the upcoming West Davis Hwy
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — As 2023 ramps up, so will construction on the unfinished West Davis Highway. According to a press release from the Utah Department of Transportation, the upcoming roadway will be a 16-mile, 4-lane divided highway. It will be located in western Davis County between Farmington and West Point. This UDOT map offers a visual representation of the completed project.
Gizmodo
Who Is Planting Weird Antennas All Over the Foothills of Salt Lake City?
Try to figure this one out: it would appear that somebody is installing antenna-equipped rigs all over the foothills of Salt Lake City. Local government officials are stumped as to who is responsible or what the rigs are for. They also seem to be pretty annoyed to have to keep taking the shit down.
KSLTV
Community comes together for Utah teen critically injured in sledding accident
OREM, Utah — A Utah teen is in the hospital recovering from a critical sledding accident, and she credits the community’s support for helping her recover. Mckyliee Young, 19, was rushed to the hospital after hitting her head while sledding with friends on Dec. 16 up Rock Canyon Park in Provo.
247Sports
Utah Football Transfer Portal Departure Tracker (Updated: 1/5)
It's Transfer Portal Time. Over the last couple of seasons, Utah football has navigated the Transfer Portal quite well. They haven't had to utilize the portal a lot but have added key pieces to a roster which has now won back to back Pac-12 titles. Rest assured, Utah will continue scouring the portal for the right pieces to continue bolstering the roster for a chance at another Pac-12 title next season.
Park City Mountain officials release statement on employee killed in chairlift accident
Park City Mountain officials have released a statement on the tragic chairlift accident that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Christian Helger.
A second Utah running back reportedly enters the transfer portal in as many days
Ricky Parks was a 4-star prospect in the Utes’ 2021 recruiting class but never played a down in Utah.
KUTV
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, SR 210, SR 190 traction laws lifted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have reported that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday following avalanche mitigation. While travelers are welcome, representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation said they should continue to expect uphill travel delays for both canyons...
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ member gets 6 1/2 years
NEW YORK (AP) — A judge sentenced a member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” to 6 1/2 years in prison on Friday for defrauding thousands of people nationwide in […]
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
Paul Huntsman addresses the largest Newcomers Club yet
PARK CITY, Utah — Working as a Senior Diplomat for the U.S. State Department for 30 years certainly prepared retired Sue Niblock to be the President of the 536 people […]
Thieves involved in yoga studio thefts arrested in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — Suspects Nathaniel James-Dessault and Jennifer Bateman were in possession of two stolen vehicles and arrested by Woods Cross Police at their Bountiful hotel earlier today. They are […]
