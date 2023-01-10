ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch the PGA Tour 2023: live stream the Sony Open online

By Tom Bedford
The Sony Open in Hawaii is going on right now, as it started on January 12 and runs until January 15, and it's the second PGA Tour 2023 tournament of the year.

This tournament follows the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but you haven't missed too much, and it's easy to catch up if you're keen to watch the golf.

Golf fans certainly want to know how to watch every PGA Tour event, because the prolific series of championships features almost weekly fixtures. The PGA Tour schedule features 38 different tournaments in 2023, meaning there's plenty of golf to sink your teeth into if you're a fan.

However, watching the near-weekly events can be a bit confusing as multiple networks and online streaming services provide live PGA Tour coverage. Well, that's where this article comes in — here's how to watch the PGA Tour online.

PGA Tour January 12-15: Sony Open in Hawaii

The PGA Tour tournament taking place this week is the Sony Open in Hawaii, which takes place at the Waialae Country Club. This is the second tournament in a row taking place in the westernmost US state, as the Tournament of Champions took place at the Kapalua Resort last week.

Thursday and Friday coverage of the tournament is available on The Golf Channel and ESPN Plus, with weekend coverage available on NBC (see below for more info on how to watch).

Competing in the Sony Open are many players including Jordan Spieth, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel and Corey Conners.

How to watch PGA Tour 2023 in the US

It's hard to move in the US without bumping your foot on a streaming service that'll air the PGA Tour; that is to say, it's playing on various services.

Various championships are playing on TV channels: The Golf Channel handles week day coverage of most golf tournaments throughout the year, though ESPN offers Thursday and Friday coverage of The Masters and the PGA Championship. Weekend coverage for all tournaments are either on NBC or CBS (we'll let you know which are on which below).

If you have these channels through traditional TV services, then you can watch each tournament with ease. But if not, several live TV streaming services get The Golf Channel, ESPN, NBC and CBS in one easy package. FuboTV ($74.99 monthly) Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 monthly) and YouTube TV ($64.99 monthly) provide all three channels over the internet. Sling TV, meanwhile, carries the Golf Channel, ESPN and NBC through its various packages (starting at $39.99 monthly).

A more affordable option is ESPN Plus , as the $9.99-per-month sports streaming service offers multiple streams of each tournament, with different feeds focusing on holes or golfers, making it a great pick if you don't need a whole live TV service.

CBS and NBC coverage of PGA Tour events are also going to be available to live stream on the networks' associated streaming services, Paramount Plus and Peacock .

How to watch PGA Tour 2023 in the UK

If you live in the UK, there's a simple one-stop shop for all your PGA Tour viewing, and that's going to be Sky Sports.

Various parts of PGA Tour tournaments air on the main Sky Sports channel, as well as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Channel, but luckily all three of those are included in the same streaming package.

You can see Sky's bundles here , but your cheapest option is getting Sky TV , Netflix , Sky Sports and a Sky Stream streaming dongle for £44 monthly, a contract which lasts 18 months.

What you need to know about the PGA Tour 2023

What is the PGA Tour 2023 schedule?

There are 38 PGA Tour tournaments taking place in 2023 . Here you can see the dates of upcoming ones, along with the name of the tournament, the location it takes place and which channel is airing it in the US beyond The Golf Channel and ESPN.

  • Jan 12-15: Sony Open in Hawaii — Waialae Country Club, Hawaii (NBC)
  • Jan 19-22: The American Express — PGA West, California (NA)
  • Jan 25-28: Farmers Insurance Open — Torrey Pines, California (CBS)
  • Feb 2-5: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am — Pebble Beach Golf Links, California (CBS)
  • Feb 9-12: Waste Management Phoenix Open — TPC Scottsdale, Arizona (CBS)
  • Feb 16-19: Genesis Invitational — Riviera Country Club, California (CBS)
  • Feb 23-29: The Honda Classic — PGA National Resort & Spa, Florida (NBC)
  • March 2-5: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard — Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Florida (NBC)
  • March 2-5: Puerto Rico Open — Grand Reserve Country Club, Puerto Rico (NA)
  • March 9-12: The Players Championship — TPC Sawgrass, Florida (NBC)
  • March 16-19: Valspar Championship — Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club, Florida (NBC)
  • March 22-26: World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play — Austin Country Club, Texas (NBC)
  • March 23-26: Corales Puntacana Champsionship — Corales Golf Glub, Dominican Republic (NA)
  • March 30-April 2: Valero Texas Open — TPC San Antonio (NBC)
  • April 6-9: The Masters — Augusta National Golf Club, Georgia (CBS)
  • April 13-16: RBC Heritage — Harbour Town Golf Links, South Carolina (CBS)
  • April 20-23: Zurich Classic of New Orleans — TPC Louisana, Louisiana (CBS)
  • April 27-30: Mexico Open — Vidanta Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta (CBS)
  • May 4-7: Wells Fargo Championship — Quail Hollow Club, North Carolina (CBS)
  • May 11-14: AT&T Byron Nelson — TPC Craig Ranch, Texas (CBS)
  • May 18-21: PGA Championship — Oak Hill Country Club (CBS)
  • May 25-28: Charles Schwab Challenge — Colonial Country Club, Texas (CBS)
  • June 1-4: The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide — Muirfield Village Golf Club, Ohio (CBS)
  • June 8-11: RBC Canadian Open — St. Georges Golf and Country Club, Canada (CBS)
  • June 15-18: US Open Championship — The Los Angeles Country Club, California (NBC)
  • June 22-25: Travelers Championship — TPC River Highlands, Connecticut (TBD)
  • June 29-July 2: Rocket Mortgage Classic — Detroit Golf Club, Michigan (TBD)
  • July 6-9: John Deere Classic — TPC Deere Run, Illinois (TBD)
  • July 13-16: Barbasol Championship — Keene Trace Golf Club, Kentucky (TBD)
  • July 13-16: Genesis Scottish Open — The Renaissance Club, Scotland (TBD)
  • July 20-23: Barracuda Championship — Tahoe Mountain Club, California (TBD)
  • July 20-23: The Open Championship — Royal Liverpool Golf Club, England (TBD)
  • July 27-30: 3M Open — TPC Twin Cities, Minnesota (TBD)
  • August 3-6: Wyndham Championship — Sedgefield Country Club, North Carolina (NA)
  • August 10-13: FedEx St. Jude Championship — TPC Southwind, Tennessee (NA)
  • August 17-20: BMW Championship — Olympia Fields Country Club, Illionois (NA)
  • August 24-27: Tour Championship — East Lake Golf Club, Georgia (NA)

What PGA Tour 2023 tournaments have happened so far?

Below you can find the PGA Tour tournaments that have already taken place in 2023. We'll also include which players have taken each trophy.

  • Jan 5-8: Sentry Tournament of Champions — winner: Jon Rahm

What is the PGA Tour 2023 purse?

The purse for each PGA Tour game varies a little bit, though many are around the $8,000,000 figure. Not all championships have announced the purses yet.

The highest purse is for The Players Championship in early March, which offers $25 million in its purse. The lowest figure is $3,800,000, which multiple championships offer.

