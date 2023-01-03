CSAC planning merger with United East Conference

The Colonial States Athletic Conference, which includes Clarks Summit University and Keystone College in its membership, and the United East Conference intend to merge for the next academic year according to a joint announcement in December.

The target date for the merger in the fall season of 2023 if various conditions can be met.

According to a release from the conferences, “the merger is intended to address the evolving landscape of higher education by stabilizing conference membership and solidifying sport sponsorship currently offered by the existing conferences.” One of the goals of the merger is to decrease the number of associate memberships currently necessary to fill out the conferences in various sports.

The joint statement released by Gallaudet University president Robert Cordano and Clarks Summit president James Lytle read, in part: “In a time when many of our institutions are navigating challenges and changing needs, we believe this partnership will create a stronger conference that will provide increased stability now and in the future for our student-athletes and their athletic experience. The CSAC and United East looking forward to working together to bring this vision to a reality for the next academic year.”

The two National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III conference were already working together at times.

Clarks Summit played men’s golf and men’s tennis in the UEC as an associate member.

Gallaudet and Lancaster Bible, UEC members, are associate members of the CSAC for track and field, field hockey and men’s volleyball.

Penn College, Penn State Abington, Penn State Berks, Penn State Harrisburg, St. Mary’s College of Maryland and Wells College are other UEC members.

Bryn Athyn, Cairn, Cedar Crest, Notre Dame of Maryland, Rosemont, Saint Elizabeth, Valley Forge and Wilson are the other CSAC members.

With SUNY Morrisville already planning to leave the UEC at the end of this season, Clarks Summit, Keystone and Penn College, which is in Williamsport, will be the northern-most schools in the new combined conference.