Local College Roundup: Keystone’s Jackson among national leaders

Keystone College forward Daivel Jackson is tied for second in the country among National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III players in double-doubles and is 10th in field goal percentage.

The Giants arrived at the New Year with a 4-7 record after beating Wilkes University, 79-73, in the last game before Christmas, then falling to Drew, 75-68, in the only game of the holiday week.

Javen Flowers-Smith had 26 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals to lead the win over Wilkes. Jackson, Jack Anderson and Pete Laidley each added 17 points in the win.

Jackson, a 6-foot-7 junior, has 10 straight double-doubles. He is averaging 19.0 points and 12.7 rebounds for the season and is shooting 65.4 percent from the floor.

Clarks Summit University had three December games canceled.

The only action for the Defenders (1-8) was a 95-55 exhibition loss to the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore, an NCAA Division I team.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Keystone lost its only two games since Dec. 3, falling to 4-6 overall.

The Giants, however, are 3-0 in the Colonial States Athletic Conference.

Clarks Summit University had one postponement and one cancellation of its only games scheduled between Dec. 3 and Jan. 5.

The Defenders are 2-1 in the CSAC and 4-5 overall.

WRESTLING

Nero Bono went 4-0 on the day at 197 pounds and Keystone College picked up its first win of the season during their last competition of 2022, the Electric City Duals at the University of Scranton.

The Giants (1-7) defeated Rowan College of Gloucester County (N.J.), 33-21.