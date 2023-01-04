ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines dengue death toll tops 700

The Philippines Department of Health reports the dengue death toll in the country has eclipsed the 700 mark in 2022. From January 1 through December 17, 722 deaths were recorded nationally, a 156 percent increase from the same period in 2021 (282). The Central Visayas region has seen the most...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Philippines: Chikungunya cases reach 600 in 2022

Philippines health officials reported 600 cumulative chikungunya cases in 2022 with two weeks left to report. From the beginning of 2022 through December 17, 600 cases were reported nationally. This is an increase of 552 percent compared to the same period in 2021 when 92 cases were reported. Regions reporting...
myscience.org

The parasite that is the most frequent cause of a type of meningitis, found for the first time in rats from continental Europe

A research conducted by the Parasites and Health group of the University of Valencia has found for the first time in continental Europe the nematode worm) Angiostrongylus cantonensis, a zoonotic (capable of being transmitted to humans) parasite present in the pulmonary arteries of rats and that it is the most common causative agent in humans of eosinophilic meningitis (EM). This disease causes inflammation of the membrane that covers the brain and can cause seizures, brain damage and visual disturbances, among other symptoms.
The Independent

10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads

Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
hcplive.com

Two-Dose COVID-19 Vaccination Among Nursing Home Staff Waned in Benefit Against Omicron Variant

New longitudinal data support bolstered use of booster doses among health care workers in US nursing homes. Despite success against earlier waves of COVID-19, the recommended 2-dose vaccine regimen against SARS-CoV-2 infection was not associated with reduced rates of adverse outcomes among US nursing home staff and residents during the Omicron variant wave last year.
NorthcentralPA.com

COVID-19 vaccination bests natural immunity for cutting death, hospitalizations

HealthDay News — Compared with individuals with natural COVID-19 immunity from previous infection, individuals who are vaccinated have lower rates of all-cause emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and mortality, according to a study published in the January issue of "American Journal of Public Health." Wanzhu Tu, Ph.D., from the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis, and colleagues compared the cumulative incidence of infection, all-cause emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and mortality among 267,847 matched pairs of individuals who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and...
WLKY.com

The most up-to-date COVID-19 symptoms in 2022, according to experts

When the pandemic first hit, most people memorized the symptoms of COVID-19. But the virus has morphed over time and, with that, the symptoms have changed as well. Related video above: Influenza, COVID-19, RSV: different viruses, similar symptoms. According to a new report, current COVID-19 symptoms are actually more similar...
Black Hills Pioneer

Fewer Symptoms for Mpox Infection Seen After Vaccination

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with mpox infection ≥14 days after receipt of one JYNNEOS vaccine dose have less hospitalization, fever, headache, malaise, myalgia, and chills compared with unvaccinated individuals, according to research published in the Dec. 30 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

