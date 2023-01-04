ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

12 News

Police: Homeowner kills man in Mesa Saturday

MESA, Ariz. — A 26-year-old man was killed near East University Drive and the Loop 202 in Mesa early Saturday morning, Mesa police said. Mesa officers found Omar Valdez laying in the street in the 8800 block of East Colby Circle around 3:40 a.m., Saturday. He had been shot and had a semiautomatic pistol next to him.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man critical after Mesa shooting, suspect in custody

MESA, AZ — One man is hurt and another is in custody after a shooting in Mesa Saturday morning. Mesa police say it happened near 80th Street and University Drive. A man was found shot at the scene and was taken to the hospital. He's reportedly suffering from "life-threatening" injuries.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
MESA, AZ
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

El Mirage police seek vehicle of interest in unsolved murder case

EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - El Mirage investigators are asking for the public's help to crack an unsolved murder that happened in early 2022. The deadly shooting happened at a T-Bird Mini Mart near 126th Avenue and Thunderbird Road back in March. Two people had reportedly started fighting in the parking...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of leading troopers in high-speed chase through Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents are revealing more details about how state troopers and the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force were led to a high-speed pursuit throughout Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Court paperwork says that officers first spotted a man, now identified as Daniel Cisco, driving a stolen 2022...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Scottsdale police officer injured in Downtown Phoenix shooting

PHOENIX - There is a heavy police presence in parts of Downtown Phoenix following a shooting that injured a police officer. According to officials with the Scottsdale Police Department, one of their officers was injured in the shooting, and has been taken to a local hospital. Meanwhile, according to reporter...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek breaks ground on downtown core connectors

The Town of Queen Creek broke ground on three roadway connectors in the Downtown Core this week. Aldecoa Drive and Munoz Street will both connect from Ellsworth Road to Ellsworth Loop, and Summers Place will connect from Aldecoa to Munoz. “These connectors are an important step in implementing the Town...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
truecrimedaily

Man accused of stabbing runner and then dropping his own wallet and ID nearby

GLENDALE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man out on a jog last month. According to Glendale Police, on Dec. 13 at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 5700 West Glenn Drive and found a male suffering a stab wound to his body. The victim, who remained unnamed, reportedly told police he was on a run when a man pushed and stabbed him with a knife.
GLENDALE, AZ
Mark Hake

Southbound I-17 Will Be Closed This Weekend Between Greenway and Northern Ave - in Phoenix, AZ - Plus Other Restrictions

The AZ Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) says that the southbound lane of I-17 will be closed this weekend from Friday night, Jan. 6, 2023, from 10 PM to 5 AM Monday, Jan. 9. In addition, both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road/Rose Garden Lane, Union Hills Drive, and Bell Road will also be closed.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Pinal County man treated for rabies after bobcat attack

SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is searching for a reportedly rabid bobcat in Pinal County after it attacked a man. The attack happened on Jan. 4 at a home in Saddlebrooke, which is about 25 miles north of Tucson. Officials say the man had cuts to...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work

PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after shooting outside Gilbert restaurant in August, police say

GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — On Thursday, police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man outside a Gilbert restaurant in late August. Court documents say 27-year-old Warren Ishmael Bethel shot Michael Murphy multiple times in the parking lot of the Sandbar Mexican Grill on Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. The shooting happened Aug. 28 around 2:23 a.m.
GILBERT, AZ
actionnews5.com

Man accused of driving 107 mph in crash that killed grandfather, grandson

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say they have arrested a man involved in a high-speed crash that killed two people last month. Arizona’s Family reports police arrested 27-year-old Gage Kauffman on Thursday in connection with a crash that killed a grandfather, and his 4-year-old grandson while injuring two others on Dec. 20, 2022.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Heavy police presence seen in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX - Multiple police vehicles, as well as at least one hovering helicopter, have been seen in parts of Downtown Phoenix. According to reporter Stephanie Bennett, heavy police presence can be seen along Roosevelt Street. We are working to get more information on what happened. Please check back for more...
PHOENIX, AZ

