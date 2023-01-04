Read full article on original website
Man dead after allegedly threatening son of a Mesa homeowner who reportedly shot him
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly shot by a Mesa homeowner who told police the man threatened his son with a gun. Mesa police responded to a shooting at a home near 88th St. and E. University Drive, just west of Ellsworth Road, around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday. Officers said they found Omar Valdez, 26, lying on the ground with gunshot wounds and a semiautomatic handgun next to him. Valdez was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
californiaexaminer.net
Man Who Shot Scottsdale Sergeant While Serving Warrant At Phoenix Apartment Identified
Man Who Shot Scottsdale Sergeant While Serving Warrant At Phoenix Apartment Identified: The guy suspected of shooting a Scottsdale police sergeant in downtown Phoenix on Friday night has been named by Phoenix police. In relation to the incident, police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying 37-year-old Kenneth...
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
fox10phoenix.com
El Mirage police seek vehicle of interest in unsolved murder case
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. - El Mirage investigators are asking for the public's help to crack an unsolved murder that happened in early 2022. The deadly shooting happened at a T-Bird Mini Mart near 126th Avenue and Thunderbird Road back in March. Two people had reportedly started fighting in the parking...
'I'm not going to stop': Why this water hauler will drive several hours each day to help Rio Verde Foothills
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — It takes John Hornewer over an hour to drive from Rio Verde Foothills to a water-filling station in Apache Junction. "The things we're going to have to do for water," said Hornewer as he rounded the back of his water truck. It will then take...
AZFamily
Man accused of leading troopers in high-speed chase through Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents are revealing more details about how state troopers and the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force were led to a high-speed pursuit throughout Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Court paperwork says that officers first spotted a man, now identified as Daniel Cisco, driving a stolen 2022...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale police officer injured in Downtown Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - There is a heavy police presence in parts of Downtown Phoenix following a shooting that injured a police officer. According to officials with the Scottsdale Police Department, one of their officers was injured in the shooting, and has been taken to a local hospital. Meanwhile, according to reporter...
Suspect detained for alleged involvement in shooting outside Gilbert restaurant
GILBERT, Ariz. — A suspect accused of being involved in a shooting outside Gilbert's Sandbar Mexican Grill last August has been booked into jail. Warren I. Bethel, 26, is suspected of getting into a fight with a man outside of the restaurant in the early morning hours of Aug. 28, 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
Little library built & dedicated to a Phoenix family killed in an apparent murder-suicide
A little library is being built in Phoenix filled with books and a lot of love in honor of a mother and her three kids killed in November 2022 in an apparent murder-suicide. Bright colors, sunshine and soccer all remind the Phoenix mothers organizing the tribute of 40-year-old Marla Jordan Hudgens.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek breaks ground on downtown core connectors
The Town of Queen Creek broke ground on three roadway connectors in the Downtown Core this week. Aldecoa Drive and Munoz Street will both connect from Ellsworth Road to Ellsworth Loop, and Summers Place will connect from Aldecoa to Munoz. “These connectors are an important step in implementing the Town...
Man accused of stabbing runner and then dropping his own wallet and ID nearby
GLENDALE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man out on a jog last month. According to Glendale Police, on Dec. 13 at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 5700 West Glenn Drive and found a male suffering a stab wound to his body. The victim, who remained unnamed, reportedly told police he was on a run when a man pushed and stabbed him with a knife.
Southbound I-17 Will Be Closed This Weekend Between Greenway and Northern Ave - in Phoenix, AZ - Plus Other Restrictions
The AZ Dept. of Transportation (ADOT) says that the southbound lane of I-17 will be closed this weekend from Friday night, Jan. 6, 2023, from 10 PM to 5 AM Monday, Jan. 9. In addition, both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Deer Valley Road/Rose Garden Lane, Union Hills Drive, and Bell Road will also be closed.
fox10phoenix.com
Pinal County man treated for rabies after bobcat attack
SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is searching for a reportedly rabid bobcat in Pinal County after it attacked a man. The attack happened on Jan. 4 at a home in Saddlebrooke, which is about 25 miles north of Tucson. Officials say the man had cuts to...
KTAR.com
Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work
PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
AZFamily
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
AZFamily
Man arrested after shooting outside Gilbert restaurant in August, police say
GILBERT, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — On Thursday, police arrested a man suspected of shooting another man outside a Gilbert restaurant in late August. Court documents say 27-year-old Warren Ishmael Bethel shot Michael Murphy multiple times in the parking lot of the Sandbar Mexican Grill on Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. The shooting happened Aug. 28 around 2:23 a.m.
actionnews5.com
Man accused of driving 107 mph in crash that killed grandfather, grandson
CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona say they have arrested a man involved in a high-speed crash that killed two people last month. Arizona’s Family reports police arrested 27-year-old Gage Kauffman on Thursday in connection with a crash that killed a grandfather, and his 4-year-old grandson while injuring two others on Dec. 20, 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
Heavy police presence seen in Downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Multiple police vehicles, as well as at least one hovering helicopter, have been seen in parts of Downtown Phoenix. According to reporter Stephanie Bennett, heavy police presence can be seen along Roosevelt Street. We are working to get more information on what happened. Please check back for more...
