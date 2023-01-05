ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Your 2023 New Year's Resolution?

By Michele Bird
 3 days ago

2023 is officially in full swing which means it's time for some good ol' New Year 's resolutions. With so many to choose from, it can often be hard to decide on just one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1ZMV_0k3joDYT00
© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Are you putting a focus on eating healthier?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLA2l_0k3joDYT00
Kseniya Ovchinnikova / Getty Images

Or, maybe you want to improve your work-life balance and travel more?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FyVR_0k3joDYT00
Twenty47studio / Getty Images

Perhaps you're trying to improve your sleep cycle and go to bed earlier?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZrvZ_0k3joDYT00
Miniseries / Getty Images

Or, maybe you want to become more of an avid reader and set a goal for how many books to finish this year?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqMbO_0k3joDYT00
Maryna Terletska / Getty Images

Whatever your New Year's resolution may be, we want to know! Share your pick for 2023, and you might be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!

