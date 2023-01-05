What's Your 2023 New Year's Resolution?

Related
19 Reasons Why I Chose Not To Make A New Year's Resolution
A New Year's resolution in 2023? Be for real.
It's Only A Few Days Into 2023, But These People Have Already Broken Their New Year's Resolutions, And They're Being Hilariously Self-Deprecating About It
"Broke my New Year's resolution of being a nicer person, but in my defense, some of y'all are annoying."
Can We Resolve to Let New Year’s Resolutions Go?
Happy new year. It’s the 11th (pipers piping) day of Christmas, and the great fuck-it holiday season is coming to an end. A “fuck it!” mince pie. A “fuck it!” third martini. A “fuck it!” Uber to the depths of Brooklyn at 5 a.m. At the tapered beginning of a new year, we naturally look into the crystal balls of our futures, making resolutions that set us on the path to New Me. New Me is often harder, better, faster, stronger: essentially the old you, with less fuck-its.
Kingsport Times-News
Four online dating New Year’s resolutions for 2023
It’s hard to believe 2023 is here, and now comes the topic of New Year’s resolutions. Yes, you can tell yourself you’re going to use your gym membership more, stop scrolling social media just before bed or meditate for 20 minutes every day … but let’s be honest with ourselves. Those are exactly the kinds of resolutions that last for about three weeks in January before you slip back into old habits. (For what it’s worth, my permanent resolution is to go to bed earlier. Twenty years of making this resolution, and it hasn’t happened yet.)
Mastering the Tarot: A Guide to Sticking with Your New Year's Resolutions
As the new year approaches, many of us make resolutions with the best of intentions. We vow to eat healthier, exercise more, save money, or finally tackle that long-neglected project.
Refinery29
Your January Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Release Old Emotions
Welcome to 2023! We start the new year with romantic Venus moving into airy Aquarius, adding intellectualism to matters of the heart. The full moon in Cancer on 6th January gives us the chance to release old emotions and to clear our auras for 2023. Mars turns direct in Gemini on 12th January, after moonwalking for almost 2.5 months (the retrograde began on 30th October).
TODAY.com
What January's full moon in Cancer means for you and your sign
Have you been feeling emotional lately? Just about ready to burst? Well, you can always blame the full moon for any mood swings – for the next few days, at least. Astrologers like to joke that people act out during this lunar phase. Fittingly, the first full moon of...
5 low-key ways to get your new year off to a healthy start
It’s 2023, and after the last couple years we’ve all had on this planet, a lot of people are not in the mood for goal-setting. In fact, for many of us, maybe the best advice right now is to just lean back and get better at doing nothing. (Seriously, this is NPR giving you permission to relax. It’s for your own good.)
Elite Daily
How The January 2023 Full Wolf Moon Will Affect Every Zodiac Sign
The new year may be currently overcome by retrogrades (Mercury and Mars retrograde, to be exact) but that doesn’t mean things are all doom and gloom. As the first week of the new year takes off, the very first full moon of 2023 is preparing to illuminate the cosmos — and this time, it’s a full wolf moon. The January 2023 full wolf moon will encourage every sign to listen to their emotional needs, instead of neglecting them. While being in your feelings may not have been at the top of your new year’s resolutions list, you’ll be glad you made space for your needs once everything’s said and done.
So you decided to stop drinking? I did - and these are my year’s lessons
At first, ankle deep, then wading deeper and deeper, a surge of waves crashed into my thighs as I braced against the tidal tug. My friends were on the beach, unfurling towels and applying sunscreen. I had no time for those chores. I wanted the ocean. I had never been...
25 Hilarious Hidden Messages Out In The Real World That Prove People Are Really, Really Clever
These folks won't disappoint.
19 Simple Foods That Rich People Have Totally Ruined, According To Cooks Around The World
On today's episode of Rich People Ruin Everything.
NBC Los Angeles
Astrologer Susan Miller Shares What's in Store for the Zodiacs in 2023
While there's no way to know exactly what the future holds, we figure we'd give it our best shot. So, we called up astrologer Susan Miller for her predictions for 2023. And it appears there's a lot to look forward to, as she revealed there's plenty to celebrate in the New Year.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week (& They Can Blame It on Mercury Retrograde)
The first week of 2023 is now in session, which leaves us with no choice but to get clear on our future plans and set our intentions for the year ahead. What are you looking forward to achieving in this new calendrical year? If you’re feeling restless and/or intimidated about what’s to come, it’s probably because you’re one of the three zodiac signs who will have the worst week of January 2 to January 8, but there’s no reason to be discouraged. On the contrary, the cosmos is solely supporting you on your level-up, so you can ultimately live your...
"My Toaster Oven Does Not Need To Be 'Smart'": People From All Generations Are Sharing The "Boomer" Opinions They Actually Agree With
"TV is getting too dark and too quiet. I swear, we have to turn the volume up twice as loud as we have it. You better believe the commercials have plenty of volume, though..."
Numerology 101: Everything You Need to Know About Your Life Path Number
Watch: Celebrity Astrologer Reads Married at First Sight Couples. Why, yes, the universe does have your number. If you've ever wondered why certain numbers continue to show up in your life—like frequently seeing the clock strike 11:11 or buying a house on the 11th of the 11th month—then we're here to tell you that these numerical messages aren't a coincidence.
Someone Asked The Internet, "What's An Easy Way To Save Money?" — And People Delivered Genuinely Helpful Answers
"I had to do this three years ago — and it was the only way I would save."
5 Ways to Beat Procrastination
Procrastination is something most people have experienced. For some, it's a habit that negatively affects their life. Here are 5 ways to beat procrastination. Ah, procrastination, my old friend. People think that because I am a teacher and EF coach I would never procrastinate. In fact, I consider myself a master procrastinator. Procrastination is something that plagues many of us, not just those who struggle with executive functions. However, the likelihood of you being a procrastinator goes up exponentially if you also struggle with executive functioning.
BuzzFeed
