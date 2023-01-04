ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

THE DISH: New Filipino restaurant, fresh menu items on tap

Bakersfield's Filipino dining options are increasing in the new year. A banner is up announcing the imminent arrival of Max's Restaurant coming to the shopping center that is home to Coconut Joe's and Mikado. The space was last home to a Tony's Pizza location.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Pet of the Week: Rocky

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Meet this week’s pet of the week: Rocky!. Rocky is an 11 month old Border Collie mix. Impressively, Rocky knows his manners and commands so much so that will literally sit and put his paws open for anyone he comes across. The Bakersfield SPCA...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Healthcare hospital to host job fair event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is scheduled to host a job fair Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to organizers. Hospital officials said interviews will be held at the job fair and individuals should come with copies of their resume and their masks. The hospital staff is looking […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Ending cat and dog euthanizations

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Best friends animal society is hoping to end the killing of cats and dogs in American animal shelters by 2025. Kristin barney... senior director of the West Region at Best Friends Animal Society talked more about ending euthanization.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Community Voices: I fear for Bakersfield's children, families

Before I settled in Sacramento 24 years ago, I had moved from the beautiful Central Coast to, of all places, Bakersfield. The best thing about California is the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Bakersfield is actually the closest major city to the Sierras, a mere 20 miles from the wildflower-covered foothills. If that surprises you, it’s likely due to the polluted air obscuring the mountains from view, most of the year. The pollutants, including volatile organic compounds such as benzene and formaldehyde, along with particulate matter, aren’t just impeding the vista, they’re also known teratogens — compounds known to cause malformation of an embryo, during pregnancy.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Driver crashes into Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into the Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive on Friday night. Emergency responders were called to Dewar’s on Calloway Drive just north of Rosedale Highway just before 9 p.m. Video from the scene showed a gray Scion TC inside the building. The vehicle crashed through glass panes and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Stop saying Bakersfield

During the vote for House speaker, I only wish they would have stopped saying Mac was from Bakersfield. We do not need any more negative publicity, which Mac seems to bring.20230105-bc-llpearse. — Mark Pearse, Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

KCSO: 4 stole money, jewelry and guns from northwest Bakersfield home

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four burglary suspects accused of stealing jewelry, money and eight firearms from a northwest Bakersfield home. Four men went to a house Nov. 5 near Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway and forced open a safe and took the items, the KCSO said in a news release. They were driving a new, dark gray SUV similar to a Ford Explorer, the news release stated.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

City of Bakersfield crews clear dozens of trees damaged during storm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department sent multiple teams to clean up piles of debris from the recent storms that battered the city this week. The RPD sent teams from its Tree Section; Park Rangers; and Support Team for Operations, Rangers, and Maintenance (STORM) on Jan. 4 to respond […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Outage affecting over 4,500 homes, businesses in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is affecting over 4,500 homes and businesses Friday afternoon in east Bakersfield. According to PG&E, 4,558 customers are without power. The outage was reported just after 2 p.m. The outage is in areas east of Union Avenue, and along East Truxtun Avenue and East California Avenue to areas […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

