THE DISH: New Filipino restaurant, fresh menu items on tap
Bakersfield's Filipino dining options are increasing in the new year. A banner is up announcing the imminent arrival of Max's Restaurant coming to the shopping center that is home to Coconut Joe's and Mikado. The space was last home to a Tony's Pizza location.
Pet of the Week: Rocky
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Meet this week’s pet of the week: Rocky!. Rocky is an 11 month old Border Collie mix. Impressively, Rocky knows his manners and commands so much so that will literally sit and put his paws open for anyone he comes across. The Bakersfield SPCA...
Healthcare hospital to host job fair event
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Behavioral Healthcare Hospital is scheduled to host a job fair Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to organizers. Hospital officials said interviews will be held at the job fair and individuals should come with copies of their resume and their masks. The hospital staff is looking […]
Ending cat and dog euthanizations
BAKERSFIELD, CALIF. (KBAK/KBFX) — Best friends animal society is hoping to end the killing of cats and dogs in American animal shelters by 2025. Kristin barney... senior director of the West Region at Best Friends Animal Society talked more about ending euthanization.
Community members turn out for Harry and Curt Spyrka’s last day as owners at Ace Hardware
An impromptu gathering of individuals and local organizations assembled at Ace Hardware on Friday, Dec. 30 to say farewell to Harry and Curt Spyrka while the two completed their final day as owners of the hardware business the family had run for 46 years. Curt will be in Bakersfield for...
Community Voices: I fear for Bakersfield's children, families
Before I settled in Sacramento 24 years ago, I had moved from the beautiful Central Coast to, of all places, Bakersfield. The best thing about California is the Sierra Nevada mountain range. Bakersfield is actually the closest major city to the Sierras, a mere 20 miles from the wildflower-covered foothills. If that surprises you, it’s likely due to the polluted air obscuring the mountains from view, most of the year. The pollutants, including volatile organic compounds such as benzene and formaldehyde, along with particulate matter, aren’t just impeding the vista, they’re also known teratogens — compounds known to cause malformation of an embryo, during pregnancy.
Driver crashes into Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle crashed into the Dewar’s Candy Shop on Calloway Drive on Friday night. Emergency responders were called to Dewar’s on Calloway Drive just north of Rosedale Highway just before 9 p.m. Video from the scene showed a gray Scion TC inside the building. The vehicle crashed through glass panes and […]
Headlines: Two Bakersfield Men Set Themselves On Fire Trying to Burn Down an Immigration Center
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bakersfield: Two men set themselves on fire while seemingly trying to burn down an immigration center in Bakersfield. A...
Player Strikes Gold At Eagle Mountain Casino, Walks Away With Over $229,000
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Although no one took the winning Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, someone was still able to walk away a winner at Eagle Mountain Casino. The Porterville casino announced on Wednesday that a man struck gold last night, Tuesday, after playing the “Gold Standard Jackpots”...
Despite obligation to consider putting water back into Kern River, water agency sold excess for $10 million
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We’re all accustomed to the sight now – dirt, weeds and tire tracks where water should be flowing through the barren channel of the Kern River. What would you say, though, if you knew your tax dollars had paid to put water in that empty riverbed – but instead that water […]
Letter to the editor: Stop saying Bakersfield
During the vote for House speaker, I only wish they would have stopped saying Mac was from Bakersfield. We do not need any more negative publicity, which Mac seems to bring.20230105-bc-llpearse. — Mark Pearse, Bakersfield.
Sister of fallen soldier from Bakersfield takes remains home after 55 years
The remains of a soldier are taking a trip 55 years after his death in Vietnam. 2nd Lt. George Merritt Wisham Jr died on Jan 4. Now, his sister returns to Bakersfield to take him home.
KCSO: 4 stole money, jewelry and guns from northwest Bakersfield home
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four burglary suspects accused of stealing jewelry, money and eight firearms from a northwest Bakersfield home. Four men went to a house Nov. 5 near Wegis Avenue and Rosedale Highway and forced open a safe and took the items, the KCSO said in a news release. They were driving a new, dark gray SUV similar to a Ford Explorer, the news release stated.
Your weekend forecast: Rain coming in Saturday night before a stronger system comes in early next week
And we also made it through that tough winter storm this week. In terms of stormy conditions for your Saturday and Sunday, it looks like we have a weaker system coming in Saturday night. Rain chances here in the valley get up to 50% by early Sunday morning, and we...
Padre's owner pays off $1.8M city loan; would Bakersfield do it again?
Cash flow trouble hit just as the overhaul of the Padre Hotel was finishing up in 2009, with several million dollars of its owners' money on the line and an $8.1 million construction loan covering a year's worth of redevelopment work. The project fell $1.8 million short of the money...
Happy Thursday prepare for a strong system to bring wind and rain to Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Thursday Kern County. Active weather continues for at least several more days. Today expect gusty winds and scattered showers with the potential for thunderstorms. After this morning rain, a brief respite will occur before stormy conditions return this evening into Thursday morning. On Friday,...
4 men wanted for robbing Northwest Bakersfield home
The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for help identifying four men who are wanted for burglary after robbing a home in Northwest Bakersfield.
City of Bakersfield crews clear dozens of trees damaged during storm
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department sent multiple teams to clean up piles of debris from the recent storms that battered the city this week. The RPD sent teams from its Tree Section; Park Rangers; and Support Team for Operations, Rangers, and Maintenance (STORM) on Jan. 4 to respond […]
Outage affecting over 4,500 homes, businesses in East Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A power outage is affecting over 4,500 homes and businesses Friday afternoon in east Bakersfield. According to PG&E, 4,558 customers are without power. The outage was reported just after 2 p.m. The outage is in areas east of Union Avenue, and along East Truxtun Avenue and East California Avenue to areas […]
Man arrested for murdering Superior Grocers employee
A Bakersfield man was arrested and booked for murder and other associated charges in connection with the death of an employee at a local grocery store.
