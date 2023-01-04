Read full article on original website
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $429,999
Motivated sellers have approved a PRICE IMPROVEMENT OF $19,500! Amazing opportunity to own a meticulously maintained, low maintenance & turnkey Ranch with a sprawling open floorplan in Mooresville's highly desirable Avalon subdivision. High ceilings, formal dining room, large double door storage closet & 2 guest bedrooms are just the beginning! Huge island kitchen & neutral toned cabinets & perfectly complimenting granite. Adjacent to the chef's style kitchen is a breakfast/dining area. Enjoy a movie night in your oversized family room. The sunroom is great for an office/playroom. Open area off the garage that can be a drop zone/mudroom. Laundry room is very spacious. Primary bedroom is large with perfect en-suite with garden tub, separate shower & closet. Your backyard oasis includes a Gazebo with brand new canopy! Owners have installed a privacy fence on both sides. You will enjoy the peacefulness of this wooded lot with beautiful trees. This ranch is a fabulous find! Welcome home!
country1037fm.com
Dog Abandoned at Charlotte Douglas Airport Needs A Furever Home
This is absolutely heartbreaking. A dog abandoned at Charlotte Douglas International airport needs a furever home. It is hard to imagine but someone actually left this poor dog all alone, scared and I am sure looking for her owners to no avail. Thanks to an airline employee, a rescue organization...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte winter date ideas that are relationship expert approved
A Charlotte winter may make you want to just snuggle up on the couch and not move…but whether you are in a relationship or dating, a date may be hard to avoid. There are so many cute winter date ideas that you and your boo should try out this season. Here are the ones that are fun and relationship expert-approved and where you can do them in Charlotte!
weeklypostnc.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week – Magnus
WAXHAW, NC – South Charlotte Dog Rescue presents Magnus for your consideration. Magnus is a 2.5 year old Great Dane. He came to SCDR through some caring folks who took him in after their neighbors moved away and left their animals behind. It was so heartbreaking to see such a regal and handsome animal reduced to the condition he came to us in. Magnus was a mere 103 lbs when he first went to visit our vet in the beginning of December. He was skin and bones, had very little energy but was so sweet & thankful to be safe. This precious boy has made tremendous progress during his time in foster care and when he went in for his neuter this past week, his weight had increased to 116 lbs! He still has more weight to put on, but we are so thankful to see his sweet, goofy, playful, young personality coming out more and more.
kiss951.com
Wingate University Graduate Comepeting On This Season Of ‘The Bachelor’
A new season of, The Bachelor, is premiering soon, and their is a Charlotte native on this season. Wingate University graduate, Kylee Russell will be one of the woman looking for love on the new season of The Bachelor. She will be one of 30 women, trying to make a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Michael Phelps’ Message For Men: Go To Therapy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Michael Phelps is opening up about his mental health struggles. The most decorated Olympian of all time is urging other men to go to therapy. His advice comes as the world continues to mourn the loss of Stephen “tWitch” Boss. Boss died by suicide last month. The father of three’s death is shining a light on high-functioning depression. Phelps, who also has three children, says therapy saved him. The 37-year-old says in 2014, he locked himself in a room for four days and contemplated suicide. During a new interview for Today.com, Phelps says, “I could put on a happy face in public, but behind closed doors, I was having meltdowns that no one knew about.” He goes onto say, “Being a male athlete, I think felt like I had to be big and macho and tough,” and, “We’re taught to stuff things down and that sharing feelings is a sign of weakness.”
WSOC Charlotte
Matthews woman lands ‘monster’ movie role
MATTHEWS, N.C. — From a very young age, North Carolina native Miia Harris knew that performing was her dream. Now, the former Matthews resident is doing big things on the big screen. “When I was really little, when I would get a new book, I would pick a character...
Rockingham Dragway giving away pieces of old track
ROCKINGHAM — Would you like to own a piece of Richmond County racing history?. Rockingham Dragway is offering remnants of the old drag strip for free on Sunday Jan. 8. The Dragway recently started a repaving project in preparation for the 2023 season which boasts a full schedule of returning events.
Down For Doughnuts | Mooresville doughnut shop employs people with intellectual disabilities
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — David Cooper and his wife Lisa opened their doughnut shop for their son Zach in March 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Down For Doughnuts, a walk-up doughnut shop in Mooresville, North Carolina, hires individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities. Right now, they have ten employees on the payroll.
Plaza Midwood retailer closing, attributes high rent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cost to do business in Charlotte is getting more expensive. It's forcing some small businesses to call it quits or set up shop elsewhere. The latest casualty is the Charlotte Collective on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood. In an Instagram post the owners of Charlotte...
lincolntimesnews.com
Lail Electric: Keeping the power on since 1939
LINCOLNTON – Back when R.K. Lail opened Lail Electric Service, Inc. almost 85 years ago, most people got heat and light from wood, coal or oil. If they had electricity, it was one outlet and one lightbulb per house. Lail drove to Charlotte to get his materials and $100 could get him a good truckload. Today, most people have multiple outlets, switches and lights in each room and electrical wiring is far more complicated than it was when he first started.
WSOC Charlotte
Group recruits drivers to take veterans to vital appointments in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — A veterans’ organization is looking for volunteers to take vets to and from appointments at the VA. The commander of the Mecklenburg Disabled American Veterans chapter told Channel 9 that drivers will pick up vans at the VA facility off West Tyvola Road. Drivers will then...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in December 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
country1037fm.com
Can You Get A Hot Dog ‘Alligator Style’ in North Carolina?
You can tell by looking at me, I am a country boy who has not turned down a hot dog very much in life. Can you get a hot dog ‘alligator style’ in North Carolina? I mean what is not to love about the food known right alongside America’s favorite past time. My favorite combo is ketchup, mustard, chili , slaw and onions. I guess you could say I like my hot dog, “all the way”. So when I saw there was a new way to enjoy a hot dog I was all in.
Mooresville teen heads to Chili Bowl Nationals with slight edge over competition
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Chili Bowl Nationals are set to start next week. Despite the name, the event has nothing to do with chefs and spice and everything to do with fast cars and talented drivers. The race is held every January in Tulsa, Oklahoma featuring drivers from across the nation. There […]
WSOC Charlotte
‘It sickens me’: Charlotte sees deadly start to 2023
CHARLOTTE — A new year typically brings optimism but groups in Charlotte fighting gun violence can’t find anything to smile about so far in 2023. It has been a deadly start to the new year. “(There are) nights I just want to talk to my son, and I...
WSOC Charlotte
‘Been a nightmare’: Concord family says flooding bad for home, dangerous for their dogs
CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord family says they’ve had problems with flooding, which has led to another issue that could be dangerous for their dogs. Shaun Hamilton says, “When it rains, you shouldn’t have to panic.”. He and his wife say the water doesn’t drain well...
country1037fm.com
Restaurant Week In Charlotte-Where To Dine Out
Restaurant week is one of my favorite events in the Charlotte area. It’s the perfect way to try some new spots or revisit some old familiar ones. Plus, you get a sampling of menu items without breaking the bank. Queen’s Feast is scheduled for January 20-29 this winter. According to WSOC, 87 restaurants participate throughout Charlotte and surrounding areas. The menus include three-course fixed price deals with a price range of $30-$45 per person. Counties involved in Restaurant Week include Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Iredell, Gaston, Union, Catawba, Stanly, York and Lancaster.
kiss951.com
This Charlotte, North Carolina Store is Famous For Lots of Lottery Winners
Hundreds of local lottery players flock to a Charlotte, North Carolina store known for winners. And now you are about to get in on the secret. Is it a secret or just incredible luck? Either way, it can’t hurt to know about this store that is known for producing lottery winners.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 30-Jan. 5)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. • Best Wok II, 1819 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 96.5. • Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1909 Matthews Township Pkwy. – 95.5. • Primavera Pizza, 1319 Matthews-Mint Hill Road...
