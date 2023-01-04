Read full article on original website
Related
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Calls on Germany to Help Maintain 'Regional Order'
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Germany on Tuesday to help maintain "regional order" during a meeting with senior German lawmakers who are visiting the island on a trip that Beijing has condemned. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has been heartened by support from...
US News and World Report
Places the U.S. Government Warns Not to Travel Right Now
The U.S. State Department issues travel advisory levels for more than 200 countries globally, continually updating them based on a variety of risk indicators such as health, terrorism and civil unrest. Travel advisory levels range from Level 1, which means exercise normal precautions, to Level 4, which means do not travel.
US News and World Report
Indonesia Finance Minister Tells Bankers to Be Wary of Global Risks
JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance minister on Monday told the nation's top bankers to be wary of risks to their balance sheets this year due to numerous global risks, including potential debt crises in some countries. In a seminar with bankers, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said risks in 2023 included high...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Goodbye to All That
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook:. After three years, travellers are streaming into China by air, land and sea. Long lines snaked through checkpoints at the Hong Kong border. Ferries to Macau swelled with passengers. "Life is moving forward again!" the official...
US News and World Report
This Week’s Economic Data Expected to Confirm That Inflation Is On the Run
After Friday’s better-than-expected December jobs report showing both a strong labor market and softening wage pressures, the economic focus turns this week once again to inflation. [. READ:. Employers Add Jobs, Unemployment Falls ]. On Thursday, the Labor Department will release the consumer price index for December. Analysts are...
US News and World Report
Meta's Oversight Board Tells Company to Allow 'Death to Khamenei' Posts
(Reuters) - Meta's Oversight Board on Monday overturned the company's decision to remove a Facebook post that used the slogan "death to Khamenei" to criticize the Iranian leader, saying it did not violate a rule barring violent threats. The board, which is funded by Meta but operates independently, said in...
Royal Caribbean, Carnival Have One Policy Parents May Not Like
Cruise lines operate in international waters and can make their own rules about drinking, smoking, gambling, and more.
US News and World Report
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Russia Puts Top General in Charge of Invasion
(Reuters) - Russia ordered its top general on Wednesday to take charge of its faltering invasion of Ukraine in the biggest shake-up yet of its malfunctioning military command structure. FIGHTING. * Russian forces struggled to cement their control of the small east Ukrainian salt town of Soledar after taking heavy...
Biden's legal team found more classified docs, according to a person familiar with the investigation
The contents and nature of the documents were not immediately known. But the discovery will add to the scrutiny of Biden's handling of sensitive government materials.
US News and World Report
Russia's Aeroflot Bought 10 Boeing 777 From Russian Bank VEB - Sources
(Reuters) - An Irish lessor that sold 10 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft to Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot last year was a local subsidiary of state controlled Russian development bank VEB, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. State-controlled Aeroflot announced on Dec. 30 that it had bought 10 Boeing 777-300ER...
US News and World Report
Istanbul Mayor, Erdogan Critic Faces Fraud Case -Haberturk
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish authorities have filed a lawsuit against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a potential challenger to President Tayyip Erdogan, accusing him of rigging a public tender while he was a mayor of the city's Beylikduzu district, the broadcaster Haberturk reported on Wednesday. The charge carries a possible jail...
US News and World Report
Explainer: Why the U.S. Is Overhauling Its Marines on Japan's Okinawa
TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States plans to shake up its marine force on Japan's Okinawa islands as Tokyo undertakes its biggest military build up since World War Two that will double defence spending over five years to deter China from attacking Taiwan or nearby Japanese islands. Japan and the...
US News and World Report
Mark Cuban's Pharmaceuticals Startup Ties up With RxPreferred
(Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban's pharmaceuticals startup has tied up with pharmacy benefits manager RxPreferred Benefits, the companies said on Wednesday, in a move to offer lower priced drugs through some employer-backed health insurance plans. Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs provides generic drugs through direct contracts with manufacturers and...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Global Banks Cut Jobs as Cost Pressures Mount
LONDON (Reuters) - Global banks are in the process of cutting at least 5,000 jobs as profits at lucrative investment banking units come under pressure from volatility in capital markets and fast-rising interest rates, according to a Reuters tally of reported cuts. Rapidly deteriorating economic conditions have also prompted lenders...
US News and World Report
Southwest Airlines Reshuffles Senior Management Roles
(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said on Monday it made leadership changes across several departments in a bid to strengthen operations amid a recent technology meltdown that forced the carrier to cancel more than 16,700 flights. The Texas-based carrier promoted vice president of network planning, Adam Decaire, to senior vice...
US News and World Report
White House Won’t Rule Out ‘Nefarious’ Cyberattack on the FAA
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday would not rule out a cyberattack as the cause of a massive system outage that grounded all aircraft in the U.S. earlier in the day and prompted new concerns among analysts and officials about vulnerabilities with the potential to cripple America’s critical infrastructure.
US News and World Report
Classified Documents From Biden's Vice Presidency Found at Think Tank
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Classified documents from Joe Biden's vice-presidential days were discovered in November by the U.S. president's personal attorneys at a Washington think tank, a White House lawyer said on Monday. Nearly 10 documents were found at Biden's office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement,...
US News and World Report
Russia's Wagner Says It Controls Ukrainian Town of Soledar, Fighting Continues -Agencies
(Reuters) - The head of Russia's private military firm Wagner on Tuesday said his forces had taken control of the eastern Ukrainian mining town of Soledar but that fighting continued, Russian news agencies reported. Ukraine had said earlier in the day that its forces were still holding out despite a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Interior Department Names Elizabeth Klein to Oversee Offshore Energy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Interior Department on Tuesday named Elizabeth Klein, a lawyer who worked in the Obama and Clinton administrations, to head the bureau that oversees offshore oil, gas and wind development. Klein will take over for the current head of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, Amanda...
Comments / 1