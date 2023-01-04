Read full article on original website
Abortion rights, climate change, voter access: Gov. Walz outlines his second-term goals
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL Gov. Tim Walz begins his second term in office eager move on from the worst of the pandemic that defined his first four years and move forward, now with opportunity to pass his agenda, as Democrats take back the reins in both chambers of the state legislature. "I'm feeling incredibly optimistic," Walz said Friday. "Obviously winning the election, we're happy with that. We've got some working majorities. But I just think it's moving beyond that—the lessons learned—and now we can start to apply things to improve people's lives." In an interview with WCCO, the governor detailed...
DFL seeks sweeping voting rights changes on Jan. 6 anniversary
(FOX 9) - Democrats in Minnesota marked the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by calling for sweeping changes to the state's voting rights laws. At a state Capitol news conference that drew three dozen lawmakers Friday morning, Democrats said election mistrust and disinformation has worsened since the attack, adding urgency to their legislative push now that they've taken the majorities in both the House and Senate.
Gov. Tim Walz says he still wants tax rebates from $17.6 billion surplus
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state's enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped.The governor acknowledged that his proposal — which started out last year as $1,000 for individual filers and $2,000 for joint filers — has found only "lukewarm support" among his fellow Democrats so far. But he wouldn't specify new figures ahead of his budget announcement set for Jan. 24."I think people are feeling inflation, even though it may be cooling a little bit,"...
Mini-tax bill moves fast at Capitol, but big breaks will wait
There’s a tax bill already moving at the Minnesota Capitol just days into the new legislative session. But this is the easy part — syncing up state tax deductions to federal changes of recent years. The Legislature will take more time deciding on possible rebate checks and other...
Minneapolis voting rights attorney lays out DFL plan for election reform
State Rep. Emma Greenman has worked as a voting rights attorney all over the nation, from Georgia to Arizona. As vice chair of the House Elections Committee, the Minneapolis Democrat will play a key role in changing election laws. During her first term, her election reform bill could not overcome...
Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok
There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Baker comments on Walz efforts to cut down on fraud
(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz is proposing increasing staff in six state government agencies to help manage and oversee grants in an effort to prevent future fraud like the "Feeding Our Future" scandal. Through the Minnesota Department of Education, the program provided money to organizations to feed children impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. But nearly 60 Minnesotans have been indicted for allegedly stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from the program, lying about providing meals including here in Willmar and pocketing the money. '
Minnesota lawmakers form new Inclusive Democracy Caucus
MINNESOTA-Minnesota lawmakers announced the creation of an Inclusive Democracy Caucus on Friday, which is the day that marks the second remembrance of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Rochester's State Sen. Liz Boldon said the caucus currently consists of 35 lawmakers, all DFL, and is focused on putting forward legislation that expands voting access and preserving democracy in the state.
Walz pitches nonprofits on oversight proposal in wake of alleged meal fraud
Governor Tim Walz assured Minnesota nonprofit leaders Friday that new grant oversight measures will protect legitimate organizations. Walz recently proposed anti-fraud law changes and more scrutiny of grants. His plan comes after federal prosecutors last year charged 50 people allegedly connected to the group Feeding Our Future with stealing $250 million from government-run child nutrition programs.
Most of the state's budget surplus comes from federal COVID-19 dollars
(St. Paul MN-) Of the projected 17.6 billion dollar budget surplus for The State of Minnesota, most of it comes from a one-time cash infusion from the federal government to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Representative Dean Urdahl of Grove City and...
MN lawmakers fast-tracking federal tax changes, but Social Security and “Walz checks” will be later
Top lawmakers at the State Capitol are fast-tracking a bill that would align Minnesota’s tax law with federal changes well before April 15th — but thornier issues, such as eliminating state income tax for more Social Security recipients, will likely not be addressed immediately — nor will the governor’s proposed “Walz checks.” House Speaker Melissa Hortman points to the governor’s statement at his inauguration about eliminating childhood poverty as “really important”:
Newly empowered Minnesota Democrats pledge to move swiftly
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Democratic leaders pledged Wednesday to use their new control of the state Legislature — and a $17.6 billion budget surplus — to improve the economic security of residents and to quickly enact protections for abortion rights. “We truly are moving swiftly, more swiftly than I can remember in my 18 years of service, because that’s what Minnesotans expect and deserve,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, of Brooklyn Park, said at a news conference on the first day of bill introductions of the 2023 session. The Democratic proposals include a plan for employer-funded paid family leave and sick time. Hortman said it would help remedy the state’s workforce shortage. Minnesota has the lowest unemployment rate in the country, and the lack of workers has hampered the ability of businesses to grow. The speaker said the bill will help attract people back into the workforce. Child care costs are some of the biggest reasons people aren’t coming back into the workforce, said new House Majority Leader Jamie Long, of Minneapolis. So Democrats plan to pass a $3,000 per-child tax credit for families with children age 5 and younger, with a cap of $7,500.
It’s time to cover all kids in Minnesota
State lawmakers have an unprecedented opportunity to help thousands of undocumented children in Minnesota gain access to health insurance coverage this year. Under state law, undocumented individuals are barred from enrolling in Minnesota’s Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) programs – known as Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare, respectively – due to their immigration status. These two programs, funded jointly by the federal and state governments, provide health insurance coverage to Minnesotans with low incomes. Every year, Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare together cover half a million children under age 20.
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
Minnesota's first possible carbon pipeline clears hurdle
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's first possible carbon capture pipeline must undergo an environmental review, the state's Public Utilities Commission said Thursday, as members unanimously approved the pipeline's route permit application. The proposed pipeline would stretch 28 miles (45 kilometers) from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls...
Here’s How To Get Paid Up To $1,000 Under Minnesota’s Revised Budget Plan
Last year, Minnesota's budget forecast showed a state budget surplus that was projected to be a historic $9.25 billion for fiscal year 2022-23. Upon learning this news, Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan revised their Budget to Move Minnesota Forward. They their goal with the budget had always been...
Home care workers could see up to a 48% wage increase under SEIU tentative agreement
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A historic wage increase could help address the home care worker shortage plaguing the state.The State of Minnesota reached a tentative agreement Friday with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa after months of bargaining and negotiation.RELATED: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"The agreement includes a wage increase for new workers from $15.25 an hour to $20 an hour for all home care workers by 2025. SEIU says the agreement takes steps towards professionalizing home care, establishing a wage scale based on experience and ensuring high-quality orientation for new workers entering the field.The agreement also includes a $1,000 retention bonus for any worker who provides care for at least six months starting July 2023.Members of SEIU will vote on whether to approve the agreement in the coming weeks. If approved, it will go to the legislature for approval and funding.RELATED: "It's a full-blown crisis": State leaders hope to address PCA shortage in upcoming session
Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable
Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
