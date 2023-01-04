ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOCO

Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land

EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
EDMOND, OK
kswo.com

Comanche County residents speak out on water issues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A neighborhood surrounded by the City of Lawton on all sides is without water. Some of those residents, who technically live in Comanche County, are speaking out after being without water for a month. They say it’s an ongoing issue. Freezing temperatures caused a water...
LAWTON, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Ward 6 Norman City council member won't seek reelection after nearly 3 years in office

Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman announced Monday that she would not be seeking reelection next year to pursue new interests and career avenues. Foreman is currently working on her doctorate in administration and leadership from Southern Nazarene University which she is on track to complete this year. Foreman said she wants to avoid the possibility of running for another term and then later stepping down because of career offers.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified

The suspect who led officers on a chase through parts of Jones and Oklahoma City has been identified by authorities. Hunter Eugene Berry, 22, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and shooting with intent to kill, as well as other charges. Law enforcement officers said besides...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker files legislation to repeal House Bill 1775

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation that would kill House Bill 1775, a state law that punishes school districts for teaching lessons designed to make students feel uncomfortable or guilty because of their race or gender. State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants acknowledges that his newly proposed bill...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Z94

Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma

The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
LAWTON, OK
kosu.org

Norman turnpike extension, pandemic funding probe, Jim Inhofe's legacy and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority moving forward with its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma extension and incoming Attorney General Gentner Drummond promising a probe into the state's pandemic funds spending.
OKLAHOMA STATE
JudyD

Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs

Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”
NOBLE, OK

