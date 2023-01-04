ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 223

austinite
16h ago

I’m curious why the unions do not get financing and buy out these businesses and operate them as union owned and operated businesses? If the union demands are justified and can be paid by the business without driving it out of business—as the unions claim, the union owned and operated businesses should be able to operate profitably and pay off the financing. If the union demands aren’t possible, the business will fail.

Reply(19)
52
You gotta be baggin me
1d ago

Small businesses are on borrowed time! The Socialists don’t want them, and they ate slowly pushing unions to have absolute control of all business…Choke out competition, and poof….Single party elite control! Only big business (elites) and unionized business (elites) which Will completely dissolve the middle class! Single party, 2 class (poor and elite) will be in place! Then, all politicians can insider trade and fleece Americans even more!

Reply(14)
54
Velveeta Jones
1d ago

Unions inflate prices by forcing employers to pay incompetent workers a living wage, when they shouldn't even make $5 per hour.

Reply(10)
87
Related
restaurantbusinessonline.com

At Applebee’s, John Cywinski brought eatin’ good back to the neighborhood

Why the next year will be huge for Burger King’s future. The Bottom Line: The bankruptcy of TOMS King Holdings may be the first domino in a substantial change in the burger chain’s franchisee base as it looks to turn itself around. Dave’s Hot Chicken is the ultimate...
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Discount Store is Closing Its Doors

Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Wal-Mart (Now Big Lots) Garner Station Raleigh, NC 2Uploaded. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BizJournals and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
Narcity USA

A McDonald’s In Texas Replaced People With Robots & Now Minimum Wage Is In Question

Good customer service is something most people care about when visiting a restaurant. But what happens if your food is handed to you by a machine?. A new McDonald’s location in Texas looks very different than any other Golden Arches restaurant you’ve ever been to. This innovative spot has automated customer service, and human employees have been replaced with robots.
TEXAS STATE
Greyson F

Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open Soon

Enjoy spaghetti and meatballs while you travel.Photo byJason Leung/Unsplash. When dealing with air travel, the name of the game is often “speed.” How fast can you get from one gate to the next? Do you have enough time to use the bathroom before boarding begins? How long will it take to place an order and chow down on your food? With so many questions concerning time, a restaurant with the tagline of “Real Italian, Real Fast” should be desirable for the traveler that’s on the go. And early next year, the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is going to add this Italian restaurant to its growing lineup of eating options.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town

Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
GOODYEAR, AZ
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months

Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
GILBERT, AZ
Footwear News

Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023

Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
Greyson F

Popular Local Seafood Restaurant Opening New Location

A local seafood restaurant is opening a new locationPhoto byMike Bergmann/Unsplash. For lovers of seafood, the Valley has expanded its number of restaurants offering fresh fish, lobster, oysters, and other species from the ocean. While a desert, Arizona’s a quick flight from the California coast, and the Gulf of California is even closer, so fish can be flown in the same day, which helps maintain the fresh taste any seafood lover can enjoy. One particular restaurant has grown in popularity over the last several years and has been featured on various Arizona PBS programs, highlighting the quality of the food. And now, there are plans for this restaurant to open a second location in the coming months.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Permanently Discontinuing Long-Term Food Items

As happens on a regular basis, a new list of discontinued items is being reported by company employees and the entity itself. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The-Sun.com and EatThis.com.
TheStreet

Taco Bell Customers Get Angry About its New Burrito

Fast-food customers are by and large very loyal people -- any menu change is going to be met at least some skepticism and "that's not right." There was the recent outcry over what many called the "not really Mexican" Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich from Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report's Burger King and the internet pressure that caused Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report-owned Taco Bell to commit to making Mexican Pizza a permanent menu item.
Popculture

McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch

McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy