Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Yung Koprowski, Jim Torgeson, Chuck Bongiovanni and Bobbi Buchli will be sworn in at an inauguration ceremony at 6:30 PM on Tuesday, January 10 inside the Council Chambers at Gilbert Town Hall.

An Open House with public tours of Gilbert’s freshly renovated Town Hall will precede the ceremony, taking place from 5:30 to 6:30 PM.

Torgeson, Bongiovanni and Buchli are all newcomers to the Gilbert Town Council while Councilmember Koprowski has served Gilbert since April 2020.

All four councilmembers were elected to serve four-year terms.

Koprowski, Torgeson and Bongiovanni won their seats during Gilbert’s Primary Election last August and Buchli was elected during the General Election in November.

The Gilbert Town Council consists of a mayor and six councilmembers. The council typically meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

The swearing-in ceremony will mark the council’s official return to Gilbert Town Hall since the building reopened in late December after an 18-month renovation period.

Accessibility and security enhancements, heating and cooling upgrades and improvements to audio-visual equipment and technology systems were among the major renovations to Council Chambers.

Sign up to receive copies of town council meeting agendas via email or visit the council webpage to learn more.