When it comes to standing upright, few vacuums do it better than the Hoover Onepwr Evolve (available at Amazon for $200.79) . This cordless vacuum cleaner is designed to be a replacement for your old full-sized upright, and we think it succeeds in this mission. What the Onepwr Evolve has over its cordless vacuum competitors is stamina. Our lab tests show that even on the max settings the Onepwr Evolve has some of the longest-lasting batteries. It also boasts the largest dustbins we’ve ever seen. However, like a traditional upright, the Evolve cannot transform into a handheld. If that’s something important to you, you should check out the Tineco Pure One S15.

2 DAYS AGO