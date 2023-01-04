Read full article on original website
QuietOn 3.1 debuted noise-canceling earbuds made for snoring
Sensitive sleepers can rejoice at the new QuietOn 3.1 Sleep Earbuds, which use wide bandwidth noise to muffle sounds ranging from snoring to a neighbor's dog barking. As someone who is a very light sleeper, and has a partner who snores as loud as a dump truck, to say I was excited about these earbuds is an understatement.
M&M’s to offer ‘all-female’ packages for a limited time
Mars, the maker of M&M’s candies, has announced plans to debut “all-female” packages as a way to “celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo,” according to the company.
AirCozy Interactive Smart Pillow
Tossing and turning plague many sleepers. A smart pillow by Taiwan-based DozzyCozy aims to alleviate sleepless nights due to movement. The pillow was on display at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2023. Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may...
NordicTrack Commercial 2450 Review
As “the dreadmill”: Logging miles indoors can be a drag, especially if you own one that’s little more than a moving belt and some buttons to control it. The NordicTrack Commercial 2450 treadmill (available at Amazon for $2,599.98) is far from boring, with its a 22-inch touch screen that tilts and pivots so you can stream workout classes from NordicTrack’s exercise programming platform, iFit. It also has an auto-follow setting that increases and decreases the belt’s speed to match the instructor’s recommendations. It’s on the larger, pricier side, but if you have the space and the budget, you’ll love working out on this high-end treadmill.
Lenovo’s Smart Paper E-Ink tablet wants to replace your iPad
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Scribbling out notes on an E-Ink display is nothing new: reMarkable, a company offering hardware that we previously reviewed, does it best. Sony, Fujitsu, and less well-known companies like Onyx have released intriguing e-note hardware in the past, and recently Amazon entered the fray with their 10.3-inch Kindle Scribe. At CES 2023, Lenovo announced it’s throwing its hat in the e-note arena with the Lenovo Smart Paper.
Hoover Onepwr Evolve Review
When it comes to standing upright, few vacuums do it better than the Hoover Onepwr Evolve (available at Amazon for $200.79) . This cordless vacuum cleaner is designed to be a replacement for your old full-sized upright, and we think it succeeds in this mission. What the Onepwr Evolve has over its cordless vacuum competitors is stamina. Our lab tests show that even on the max settings the Onepwr Evolve has some of the longest-lasting batteries. It also boasts the largest dustbins we’ve ever seen. However, like a traditional upright, the Evolve cannot transform into a handheld. If that’s something important to you, you should check out the Tineco Pure One S15.
This smart toilet tests urine with no mess
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. The makers of the Vivoo wellness app have announced a branded smart toilet at CES 2023. The smart toilet device attaches to the front of existing toilets and is able to send accurate urine testing results to a smartphone within 90 seconds.
2023 fashion resolutions, as told by a Style Editor
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Ah, January! That glorious time of year when suddenly everyone is a fitness expert and makes a concerted effort (at least for a week or two) to make this year different than the last. I’m firmly in the anti-”New Year, New Me” camp. And yet, each January, I set aside some time to reflect on the year that ended and to think of what sort of small changes I can make to improve my quality of life, align with my values, and make my time here even more meaningful.
Sony’s Project Leonardo offers peak PS5 accessibility
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. Sony unveiled Project Leonardo at its CES 2023 press conference on Wednesday, offering gamers a first glimpse at PlayStation’s first iteration of a bespoke controller made with accessibility in mind. In short, the controller features a split-panel design that is large, customizable, and doesn’t need to be held. In short, Sony hopes the upcoming controller will be the premier way gamers with physical disabilities interact with their PlayStation 5.
Asus ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ review
It was only a matter of time before LG Display’s 42-inch OLED panels found their way into gaming monitors. The Asus ROG Swift OLED PG42UQ (available at Amazon for $1,399.00) is the first to do so, fitting the same OLED panel found in the exemplary LG C2 TV and adding extra cooling and a ton of features that make it worthy of a high-end gaming setup.
CES 2023 Editors' Choice Awards: The best of what's to come
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. CES 2023 was a return to form, and happily so. After two years of dimmed lights along the early January convention halls of Las Vegas, this year’s show burst forth with hundreds of product debuts, making good on its reputation as the biggest tech event in the world.
AIRXÔM's mask claims to deactivate viruses at CES 2023
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission. At CES 2023, AIRXÔM has debuted the final version of a face mask that claims to deactivate viruses, bacteria, and pollutants on contact. While medical and surgical face masks can protect against viruses' spread and exposure, AIRXÔM will apparently destroy viruses while filtering them.
