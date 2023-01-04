ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

First person reported missing in new indigenous alert system found dead

The first person who was reported missing in the state's new indigenous alert system has been found dead, according to the Denver Police Department.Wanbli Vigil was the first Indigenous Missing Persons alert sent out to the state after he was seen last Thursday around 2 p.m. near the 3400 block of South Knox Court.Authorities say he was located on the 3400 block of W Conejos Place on Thursday night and was pronounced dead on the scene. The death did not seem suspicious as Denver police announced an investigation is underway. 
JonBenét Ramsey's Father Pleads The 'Time For Answers Is Running Out' In Heartfelt Letter To Colorado Governor

Even after more than 25 years, John Ramsey hasn't given up hope on solving daughter JonBenét Ramsey's brutal murder, but according to the still-grieving father, he is running out of time. JonBenét was found strangled to death in the basement of her parents' Colorado home on December 26, 1996, and despite police efforts, there have been no arrests made in connection with the slaying that has become one of the most well-known cold cases in the United States. John penned a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis, pleading with him to meet with him in person to discuss taking further...
Moscow bar where Idaho murders victims spent final hours denies rumour about Bryan Kohberger

The bar where two of the slain University of Idaho students spent their final hours has pushed back against a rumour that accused killer Bryan Kohberger visited on the night of the murders.Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen spent the night of 12 November at the Corner Club bar in downtown Moscow, Idaho.Police said that the two best friends arrived at the bar at around 10.30pm, leaving around three hours later at 1.30am on 13 November.They then stopped by a late-night food truck for some takeout pasta before getting a private taxi ride back to their student rental home on...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger made ‘creepy comments’ to staff and customers at brewery

A criminology PhD student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students allegedly made “creepy” comments to staff at a brewery before his arrest. Washington State University grad student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody in Pennsylvania early Friday in connection to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin following an investigation by the Moscow Police Department, the FBI and Idaho State Police.Mr Kohberger resided near the Pullman campus but had returned to Pennsylvania to spend the holidays with his family. Thirty-four-year-old Jordan Serulnec, who owns Seven Sirens Brewing Company in Bethlehem,...
Here are some of the major new laws that go into effect in 2023

NEW YORK — With a new year comes a host of new laws and regulations in states and cities across the country. Residents and business leaders will have to abide by some major changes to their current policies following laws passed by state legislatures and ballot measures approved by voters. These laws deal with issues like raising the minimum wage, improving workplace pay transparency and legalizing marijuana.
Vilified ex-boyfriend of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves is devastated: family

The man once considered a person of interest in the murder of his ex-girlfriend and three other University of Idaho students is crushed he “lost the love of his life” — and devastated that some consider him a suspect in the slaughter, a family member told The Post. Speaking publicly for the first time, Brooke Miller said her nephew, Jack DuCoeur, is currently “surrounded by family and friends” as he grieves Kaylee Goncalves‘ murder. “He’s not only lost the love of his life, and what we all thought and he probably thought as well, would be his future wife —...
‘We knew before everyone else’: Idaho lawyer

(NewsNation) — A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Shanon Gray, attorney for the Goncalves family, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Friday that Idaho police contacted the victims’ families Thursday night, hours before telling the rest of the public that there was a major development in the case.
Marijuana Enforcement Division issues health advisories for some retail, medical pot

The Marijuana Enforcement Division of Colorado issued two health and safety advisories (HSA) on Thursday. MED is issuing the first HSA due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Microbial contamination on the medical and retail marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) produced by SISSCO LLC (doing business as Trenchtown). MED is issuing the second HSA due to the identification of potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold contamination in Retail Marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) packaged and transferred by Jolet Ventures LLC (doing business as 710 Labs). The health and safety advisories can be found on the MED's HSA webpage.
Prisons across California to close or shrink

(The Center Square) - Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe , a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025. “CDCR and the (Gov. Newsom) administration are working to minimize impact to staff and the communities,” according to a Dec. 6 release from the prison agency. “This will include options...
