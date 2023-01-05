ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

George Santos continues to face calls to step down

By Lisa Rozner
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fp1Dx_0k3j0tHs00

Congressman-elect George Santos continues to face calls to step down 02:55

WASHINGTON -- Wednesday was the second day on Capitol Hill for controversial Congressman-elect George Santos .

The Long Island Republican faces calls to step down after admitting to lying about his life story.

After vocalizing his vote for Congressman Kevin McCarthy as speaker, Santos appeared chummy with colleagues, a stark contrast to him sitting alone Tuesday.

READ MORE: Long Island Republican George Santos to be sworn into 118th Congress

But still, so far, it looks like most New York Republicans are steering clear of him.

"I've not spoken with him. After all, how can I believe everything he says?" Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said.

"Do you feel he should step down?" CBS2's Lisa Rozner asked.

"Look, I think he, right now, he was elected by the people, and legally, he has to be sat, so unless there's a criminal charge that emerges from these investigations," Malliotakis said.

READ MORE: New questions surround Congressman-elect George Santos' campaign finances

Santos has admitted to lying about his faith, education and job history. He calls them "embellishments" and has said he's not a criminal, but a Brazil prosecutor is filing a petition requesting Santos respond to an embezzlement charge related to allegedly using stolen checks for purchases in 2008.

He's also being investigated by the United States attorney, state attorney general and Nassau and Queens district attorneys for hundreds of thousands of dollars in campaign financial filings.

"He's a disgrace, and he needs to step down," Rep. Jamaal Bowman said. "It's unfortunate for the voters in that district that they were duped into supporting a person that they thought was going to represent them with integrity."

READ MORE: More of Congressman-elect George Santos' claims come under scrutiny

Even though Santos has not been sworn in, his congressional website is up and running with a one-line bio. It lists a Douglaston, Queens, building on Northern Boulevard as his district office, which still has signs of former congressman Tom Suozzi.

Rozner asked several Republicans from across the country whether Santos should step down.

"I'm not going to opine on that. That's up to his constituents," West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney said.

"I'm not going to go there. George Santos, he's got his own battles, he can pick that," South Carolina Congressman Ralph Norman said.

Santos told CBS2's Lisa Rozner he plans to vote for McCarthy again in the next speaker voting session, but he ignored all other questions.

Santos' attorney says Santos does plan to move forward in being sworn in. He declined to comment on the Brazil investigation.

Comments / 50

Kim Reimer
3d ago

He has no shame. He's not going to voluntarily step down; he's going to need to be thrown out. If the Republicans throw him out for lieing, they enter a slippery slope with no good way to stop the slide.

Reply(2)
26
Barbara Wiley
3d ago

He's making his party look worse than they already are, if they don't force him out they can't blame ANYONE else for America losing respect for the GOP

Reply(2)
23
just me
3d ago

you might as well give it up ain't nobody going to work with you hell they didn't even want to sit with you. you're not going to get any committee assignments.

Reply(1)
19
Related
People

Embattled Rep. George Santos Reportedly Called a Liar on House Floor During Rough First Day in Congress

Inside the House chamber, Santos was seen "sitting alone toward the back" and "busying himself on his phone," Fox News reports Incoming Rep. George Santos faced a rocky first day in Congress on Tuesday, with reports surfacing that he dodged reporters outside his office and was called a liar by at least one of his colleagues on the House floor. Various outlets report that the embattled newcomer approached his Capitol Hill office early Tuesday and turned in the opposite direction when he spotted reporters waiting for him. Though...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

George Santos Crashes and Burns on Fox News

Republican congressman-elect George Santos tried to explain away a number of lies about his professional and personal life during a Fox News interview with Tulsi Gabbard on Tuesday—but the network rookie and former Democrat refused to let him off the hook.Gabbard, as guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, sounded wholly unsympathetic after Santos admitted to making “a mistake.”“Humans are flawed and we all make mistakes,” he added.“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now,” Gabbard said, “and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told — not just one little lie or one...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’

Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
New York Post

George Santos may pose ‘espionage threat’ due to murky background, intelligence expert warns

A longtime Pentagon official warned Wednesday that Rep.-elect George Santos (R-Nassau) poses an unprecedented challenge to national security given his recent admitted lying about his background, mysterious finances and potential access to government secrets after he takes office in January. “Every congressman has eligibility for access to classified information and that terrifies security professionals, because they haven’t been really reviewed for it,” Dan Meyer, now the managing director of the law firm Tully Rinckey’s Washington DC office, told The Post. “We don’t know whether they’re a potential espionage threat.” Reporting by The Post and other media outlets has highlighted how Santos...
Mother Jones

Scandal-Struck George Santos Just Revived the Firm That Netted Him Mystery Millions

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On Monday, the New York Times published an explosive story revealing that George Santos, a New York Republican elected last month to the House of Representatives, had made what appeared to be brazenly false statements about his background, including assorted claims about his business career. He had boasted of being an accomplished investor and financier who had worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. Yet each firm noted it had no record of his employment there. He had said he graduated from Baruch College. The school said he had not. His personal finances seemed odd as well, and he had worked at a Florida company called Harbor City Capital that was accused by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2021 of running a $17 million Ponzi scheme. Subsequently, he supposedly made at least $3.5 million from a mysterious company, called Devolder Organization LLC, that he started, that had no public profile, and that was dissolved soon after it was created. This marked a dramatic shift from his first run for Congress in 2020, when he reported earning $55,000 per year.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Marjorie Taylor Greene cracks George Santos up during Speaker of the House vote

You’ve got a friend in … MTG?  Disgraced Long Island Rep.-elect George Santos was seen chortling as he sat next to far-right Rep.-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday during the House of Representative’s ninth failed attempt to elect a speaker.  At one point, Greene leaned over toward Santos and covered her mouth as she muttered something to the freshman congressman-elect. Whatever Greene said caused Santos to burst out laughing — a notable moment for the lying rep who has kept a low profile since the new Congress went into session Tuesday.  Santos, who is being investigated at the state, local, and federal level for...
NEW YORK STATE
TheDailyBeast

George Santos’ Massive Campaign Loans May Not Be Legal

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Even as Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) embarks on his apology tour, admitting he lied to voters for years about some of the most fundamental facts of his life, there’s been one mystery that Santos has been less than clear about: where his purported millions came from.
COLORADO STATE
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
141K+
Followers
27K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy