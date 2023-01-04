BOULDER, Colo. – The eighth-ranked Utah Utes endured a cold-shooting first-half at Colorado on Friday night, but mounted a rally in the fourth quarter that ultimately fell short, as the Buffaloes handed Utah its first loss of the season, 77-67 at the CU Events Center. Utah's 14-0 start to the season (3-0 Pac-12) fell two games short of the best start in program history, and was one of just five starts of 14-0 by a Pac-12 team in conference history. Utah was one of the last four unbeaten teams in the nation before tonight's loss.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO