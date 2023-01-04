ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houghton, MI

utahutes.com

Shooting Struggles Lead to First Loss of Season for No. 8 Utes

BOULDER, Colo. – The eighth-ranked Utah Utes endured a cold-shooting first-half at Colorado on Friday night, but mounted a rally in the fourth quarter that ultimately fell short, as the Buffaloes handed Utah its first loss of the season, 77-67 at the CU Events Center. Utah's 14-0 start to the season (3-0 Pac-12) fell two games short of the best start in program history, and was one of just five starts of 14-0 by a Pac-12 team in conference history. Utah was one of the last four unbeaten teams in the nation before tonight's loss.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
wzmq19.com

UP-handmade mittens grow in popularity around the state

MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – Made by a Chassell resident, the UP North Mittens are warming up the rest of Michigan. Sold in the local apparel shop, Getz’s, these UP-made mittens made a new claim to fame after Governor Whitmer was seen showing off her warmth from the north.
CHASSELL, MI
utahutes.com

Runnin' Utes Stay Undefeated Downing Oregon State 79-60

SALT LAKE CITY – Backed by a career-high tying 27 points from Branden Carlson along with double-doubles from the big man and Marco Anthony saw the Utah men's basketball team move to 5-0 in Pac-12 play Thursday night after it defeated Oregon State 79-60 inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

