Atmospheric river storm: Check your local evacuation map, county information

PIX Now 09:05

Communities across the Bay Area and Northern California were seeing the effects of the latest atmospheric river storm, with evacuations among the impacts being felt.

The National Weather Service has warned the storm blowing through the region Wednesday has the potential for heavy damage and loss of life. Authorities are urging residents to stay informed and heed public safety notices.

Evacuation map: Search your address

Check storm/emergency information, maps in your county

KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your Area