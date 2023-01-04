Read full article on original website
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices On The Rise
(Chicago, IL) Higher gas demand has prices rising on both sides of the state line. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois rose 17-cents over the last week to $3.38. That number is 10-cents above the national average, and now includes a gas tax hike that was suspended last year. Lake County prices rose 17-cents as well to $3.25. In Wisconsin, prices jumped back above the 3-dollar mark at $3.14 a gallon. That number is up 20-cents from last week, but is 14-cents below the national average. Kenosha County’s current average sits at $3.06.
KMOV
Circle K sells gasoline to customers buying kerosene for nearly a week
O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A Circle K in O’Fallon, Illinois, recently sold more than 50 gallons of gasoline to customers who thought they were buying kerosene. The company said a third party deposited the gasoline in a storage tank reserved for kerosene. The Circle K at 826 West...
Illinois quick hits: McDonalds layoffs expected; record Illinois cannabis sales
Illinois-based McDonalds has released plans to cut corporate staff. In a memo released Friday, the company said it plans to communicate its future staffing plans by April 3. McDonalds had about 200,000 corporate staff and workers at company-owned restaurants at the end of 2021. More than 75% of the positions were based outside the United States. The announcement follows other layoff notifications in recent weeks, including at Amazon, Salesforce and Facebook.
advantagenews.com
Tax Foundation: Illinois phone owners paying nation's highest taxes
A new report shows that Illinois residents are paying more for their smartphones than any other state in the nation. The Tax Foundation looked at which states pay the most in taxes on their cellular service by reviewing combined federal, state, and local tax rates for cell phones. Justin Carlson...
adastraradio.com
Illinois soybean farmers subject to crop insurance changes for 2023
Some changes to the federal crop insurance program for 2023 will impact Illinois soybean farmers. Lee Waters, a crop insurance agent with Farm Credit Illinois tells Brownfield soybean replant dates are about 10 days earlier this year. For southern and south-central counties it moves from April 15th to April 5th, in north central counties it changes from April 20th to April 10th and in northern counties the date moves from April 24th to April 15th.
espnquadcities.com
Do You Even Need A Front License Plate In Illinois?
With the start of a New Year, a lot of new laws go into effect in every state. Well, this one isn't new. As a matter of fact, it's been this way since they've been dishing out license plates in Illinois. Similar to the other Quad Cities state (Iowa, in case you forgot), the State of Illinois gives you two, count them, two license plates when you register a vehicle.
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
Op-Ed: Goodbye, poor economic prospects. Goodbye, high taxes. Goodbye, Illinois.
By the time you finish reading this, another Illinoisan will have moved to another state. Last year, 141,656 people quit Illinois. That’s one every 3 minutes, 43 seconds. That’s nearly like Naperville or Joliet vanishing in a year. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated a total loss of 104,437 people between July 2021 and July 2022, somewhat blunted by births and moves from foreign countries. Yet the loss was still a...
Illinois one of the worst prepared states for another recession, analysts say
ILLINOIS, USA — With the U.S. economy still strained from inflation, economists are worried that Illinois may be one of the worst prepared states to handle another recession. The claim comes from the Illinois Policy group, which researches Illinois policies and how they affect people in the state. Its...
Plug Your Nose: 5 of the Stinkiest Places in Northern Illinois
Ah, Northern Illinois - an area that is known for its rich history, diverse culture, and unfortunately, some seriously foul odors. From the putrid scent of the Rock River to the nauseating stench of the local landfill, there are plenty of places in the area that will make your nose wrinkle in disgust.
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
Nicor wants to raise its natural gas rates
CHICAGO (CBS) – It could cost more to heat your home this time next year if you're a Nicor customer.The gas company filed a request with the state's Commerce Commission to raise natural gas rates.If it goes through, it would add just over $9 a month to the average bill, starting next January.Nicor said its natural gas rates are still the lowest in Illinois.
Illinois witness spots saucer-shaped object moving in clouds
Man watching clouds.Photo byGabriel MeinertonUnsplash. An Illinois witness at Homewood reported watching a bright orange, saucer-shaped object moving inside clouds at 7 p.m. on December 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WOWO News
Why the recent rise in gas prices, $3.29 expected soon in Indiana
STATEWIDE (Network Indiana) – Many stations in Indiana will see gas prices reach as high as $3.29 per gallon this week. There are factors, however, that could indicate a price drop soon. “Given the downdrafts in the market yesterday and today, these increases could be quicker to erode,” said...
wglt.org
Judge rules in Rivian's favor in lawsuit over direct sales to consumers
A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Rivian by a group of Illinois auto dealers who alleged the electric automaker was breaking the law by selling vehicles directly to consumers. That ruling in Cook County court allows Rivian to continue selling electric trucks and SUVs to customers in Illinois....
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next week
These days, most of us are looking for ways to save as much money on our grocery bills as possible. One way to do that is by shopping at discount supermarket chains which tend to have lower prices. Luckily, a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new location in Missouri next week to make it even easier to shop within your budget. Read on to learn more.
kttn.com
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of January 9, 2023
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of January 9-15. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
gladstonedispatch.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Missouri
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
Why Slamming on Your Brakes When You See a Cop in Illinois is a Bad Idea
As a driver in Illinois, it's important to remember that the road is a shared space and that we all have a responsibility to follow the rules of the road and drive safely. That's why I wanted to write this open letter to all the drivers in the state who have a tendency to slam on their brakes when they see a cop on the side of the road. Not only is this behavior dangerous, but it's also unnecessary and unproductive.
25newsnow.com
Auto dealer lawsuit against Rivian dismissed
(25 News Now) - It’s a victory today for Rivian in a Cook County courtroom. A circuit court judge dismissed a lawsuit filed in March 2021 by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association and more than 200 individual dealers. It claimed Rivian and electric car maker Lucid violated state law...
