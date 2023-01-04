Read full article on original website
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Egypt Receives Back Looted Ancient Sarcophagus From Houston MuseumPrateek Dasgupta
Houston's Gluttonous Buffet Guide: 8 Places to Get Your Eat OnCorrie WritingHouston, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
Houston Agent Magazine
Houston’s 2023 apartment forecast: “Return to historical averages”
Commercial real estate company Berkadia has released its predictions for rental markets across the country in 2023. In 2022, Houston’s rental supply was at 93.6% occupancy. Berkadia predicts that this level will slightly decrease to 92.7% into 2023, as builders continue to develop multifamily properties in greater Houston. However, demand is likely to keep up with the pace of new apartment deliveries in 2023.
topwirenews.com
Xtreme Innovations, Reputed Roofing Company in Houston, Texas Expands Roofing Services
Houston, TX, 01/06/2023 / Xtreme Innovations Roofing and Kitchen Remodeling /. Xtreme Innovations, one of the most reputed and best roofing companies in Houston, Texas is pleased to share that they have expanded roofing services across the Houston region. These roofing contractors now offer a broad range of roofing services in Houston and 32 surrounding cities. Professional roofers have several years of experience working on all kinds of roofs and roofing systems. From small roof repairs to major reroofing jobs, these experts have done it on several home and commercial properties. They have gained a reputation of being the most dependable roofing experts in Houston TX.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Houston Restaurant News Bites: Another Closure in the Same Memorial Location & More
Houston’s food scene is always changing. Just a week into 2023, which is shaping up to be a busy year, there are already some notable openings and, unfortunately, closings to report. Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. Maize, 14795 Memorial: The closing of this...
tourcounsel.com
The Woodlands Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
It is in one of the most beautiful, and also expensive, areas near Houston, but this mall has everything. It may not have the huge variety of stores that The Galleria does, but there are dozens of major fashion, electronics, and home goods stores. It has four department stores including Nordstrom (which offers several of the best luxury brands inside) and Macy's. Another of its most important stores is Dick's Sporting Goods, where you can buy clothing and equipment for all kinds of sports, as well as official products from Houston sports teams.
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $2.25 Million, This Quintessential Home in Houston Texas Brings Modern Updates With With Full Amenities Installed And Unique Design
2048 Timber Ln, Houston, Texas is custom Built by Bruce Barnett and designed by Lucian Hood with fully renovated for some modern touches while retaining the classic in every detail. This Home in Houston offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,782 square feet of living space. To know more about 2048 Timber Ln, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Andrew McCain (Phone: 713 526 4847) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
Government Technology
Houston Workers Returning to Offices at Nationally High Rates
(TNS) — Nearly three years after the pandemic sent many employees of Greater Houston businesses home to work remotely, workers are returning to their offices at one of the highest rates in the country, according to data tracked by Kastle Systems, a security technology firm. Behind only Austin and...
Two new evening anchors will be joining the KHOU 11 weekend newscasts
The two reporters will be co-anchoring evening newscasts on the weekend starting in February.
defendernetwork.com
Houston woman on a mission to make friends millionaires
As the Mega Millions lotto jackpot inches closer to $1 billion, a Houston woman is doing her part to win the massive jackpot for she and 126 of her closet friends. For the past few years, Andrea Odom has led a lotto pool for several of her friends. But what started out as a few people has snowballed into more than a hundred.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Weekend Getaways in Houston, Texas
When you’re looking for a romantic weekend getaway in Houston, Texas, you don’t have to look very far. There are several places that you can stay to make the trip a memorable one. These include Sara’s Inn on the Boulevard, the Hyatt Regency, the Best Western Brenham, and the Magnolia Hotel.
Houston Agent Magazine
Sunterra in Katy led Houston-area master-planned communities in home sales last year
Sunterra sold more homes than any other Houston-area master-planned community in 2022, according to data released by John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The Sunterra community in Katy, by developer Starwood Land/Land Tejas, sold 653 homes in 2022, 11th among MPCs nationwide. Several Houston-area MPCs ranked in the national top 25...
Houston Chronicle
Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule
Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
Memorial Park hosts 'Biggest Picnic in Texas' to celebrate land bridge grand opening
After years of construction, Memorial Park's Land Bridge is set to officially open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. and host "The Biggest Picnic in Texas" to toast the milestone moment.
cw39.com
See Houston History from Underground
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an underground former water reservoir in Buffalo Bayou that is filled with History and Lights. And you only have a few more weeks to see the winter lighting experience made available for the public. Cistern Illuminated was created for the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. This special...
Houston eatery named one of the best buffets in the country: report
Come one come all, don't bring anything but your wallet and an empty stomach, and be ready to dine at some of the best buffets in the country.
'Cedar fever' hits Houston
HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
realtynewsreport.com
CBRE to Lease 18 Buildings
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Healthcare Realty Trust, a Nashville-based REIT focused on medical buildings, has hired CBRE as the leasing agent for a 1.6 million-SF portfolio of 18 properties in the Houston area. Healthcare Realty acquired the portfolio when it merged with for Healthcare Trust of...
spacecityweather.com
A mixed January weekend ahead for Houston
We’ve got a little something for almost everyone over the next several days: Cool temps, warm temps, some humidity, and some rain too. A potpourri of mostly low impact weather. Southeast Texas should be able to squeeze out one more super nice day before clouds arrive this weekend. We...
