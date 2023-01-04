ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston’s 2023 apartment forecast: “Return to historical averages”

Commercial real estate company Berkadia has released its predictions for rental markets across the country in 2023. In 2022, Houston’s rental supply was at 93.6% occupancy. Berkadia predicts that this level will slightly decrease to 92.7% into 2023, as builders continue to develop multifamily properties in greater Houston. However, demand is likely to keep up with the pace of new apartment deliveries in 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
topwirenews.com

Xtreme Innovations, Reputed Roofing Company in Houston, Texas Expands Roofing Services

Houston, TX, 01/06/2023 / Xtreme Innovations Roofing and Kitchen Remodeling /. Xtreme Innovations, one of the most reputed and best roofing companies in Houston, Texas is pleased to share that they have expanded roofing services across the Houston region. These roofing contractors now offer a broad range of roofing services in Houston and 32 surrounding cities. Professional roofers have several years of experience working on all kinds of roofs and roofing systems. From small roof repairs to major reroofing jobs, these experts have done it on several home and commercial properties. They have gained a reputation of being the most dependable roofing experts in Houston TX.
HOUSTON, TX
tourcounsel.com

The Woodlands Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

It is in one of the most beautiful, and also expensive, areas near Houston, but this mall has everything. It may not have the huge variety of stores that The Galleria does, but there are dozens of major fashion, electronics, and home goods stores. It has four department stores including Nordstrom (which offers several of the best luxury brands inside) and Macy's. Another of its most important stores is Dick's Sporting Goods, where you can buy clothing and equipment for all kinds of sports, as well as official products from Houston sports teams.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Listed At $2.25 Million, This Quintessential Home in Houston Texas Brings Modern Updates With With Full Amenities Installed And Unique Design

2048 Timber Ln, Houston, Texas is custom Built by Bruce Barnett and designed by Lucian Hood with fully renovated for some modern touches while retaining the classic in every detail. This Home in Houston offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 5,782 square feet of living space. To know more about 2048 Timber Ln, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Andrew McCain (Phone: 713 526 4847) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
Narcity USA

This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit

You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
TEXAS STATE
Government Technology

Houston Workers Returning to Offices at Nationally High Rates

(TNS) — Nearly three years after the pandemic sent many employees of Greater Houston businesses home to work remotely, workers are returning to their offices at one of the highest rates in the country, according to data tracked by Kastle Systems, a security technology firm. Behind only Austin and...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston woman on a mission to make friends millionaires

As the Mega Millions lotto jackpot inches closer to $1 billion, a Houston woman is doing her part to win the massive jackpot for she and 126 of her closet friends. For the past few years, Andrea Odom has led a lotto pool for several of her friends. But what started out as a few people has snowballed into more than a hundred.
HOUSTON, TX
travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Weekend Getaways in Houston, Texas

When you’re looking for a romantic weekend getaway in Houston, Texas, you don’t have to look very far. There are several places that you can stay to make the trip a memorable one. These include Sara’s Inn on the Boulevard, the Hyatt Regency, the Best Western Brenham, and the Magnolia Hotel.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Sunterra in Katy led Houston-area master-planned communities in home sales last year

Sunterra sold more homes than any other Houston-area master-planned community in 2022, according to data released by John Burns Real Estate Consulting. The Sunterra community in Katy, by developer Starwood Land/Land Tejas, sold 653 homes in 2022, 11th among MPCs nationwide. Several Houston-area MPCs ranked in the national top 25...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston's hottest party is a secret moving disco with only one rule

Close your eyes and imagine illuminating red and purple lighting swirling all around you. Disco balls turn slowly overhead and Houstonians from all walks of life envelop you, dancing to Afrobeat and electronic rhythms pulsing from a set of white stand-up speakers. The people here wear bomber jackets, shiny pants, sparkly shoes, and bell bottoms in varying states of vintage, and they've all come to this place, an undisclosed location on a Saturday night, to gather in a semiannual moving party.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

See Houston History from Underground

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an underground former water reservoir in Buffalo Bayou that is filled with History and Lights. And you only have a few more weeks to see the winter lighting experience made available for the public. Cistern Illuminated was created for the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. This special...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

'Cedar fever' hits Houston

HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

CBRE to Lease 18 Buildings

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Healthcare Realty Trust, a Nashville-based REIT focused on medical buildings, has hired CBRE as the leasing agent for a 1.6 million-SF portfolio of 18 properties in the Houston area. Healthcare Realty acquired the portfolio when it merged with for Healthcare Trust of...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

A mixed January weekend ahead for Houston

We’ve got a little something for almost everyone over the next several days: Cool temps, warm temps, some humidity, and some rain too. A potpourri of mostly low impact weather. Southeast Texas should be able to squeeze out one more super nice day before clouds arrive this weekend. We...
