Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala rusty as Anthony Lamb drops 26 vs. Magic
Veterans Andrew Wiggins and Andre Iguodala returned Saturday night after lengthy absences but the Warriors lost to the Magic 115-101. Anthony Lamb dropped a career-high 26 points.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, January 8, 2023
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
ESPN's Scott Van Pelt: NFL should offer jerseys of Buffalo trainer Denny Kellington
During his thought-provoking "One Big Thing" segment on ESPN's "SportsCenter," anchor Scott Van Pelt suggested that the NFL pay tribute to Buffalo Bills trainer Denny Kellington by making Kellington jerseys available for fans to purchase, with proceeds to be donated either to Damar Hamlin's toy drive or those who contributed to helping Hamlin survive the cardiac arrest he suffered during Monday's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati. ...
