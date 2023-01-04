ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance

Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned. "This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest...
WASHINGTON STATE
KAAL-TV

Taiwan’s Tsai visits base as China protests US ship passage

CHIAYI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a military base Friday to observe drills while rival China protested the passage of a U.S. Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait, as tensions between the sides showed no sign of abating in the new year. Beijing claims self-governing Taiwan...
WASHINGTON STATE
KAAL-TV

US, Turkey sanction alleged Islamic State Group supporters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. said Thursday it has worked with Turkey to impose sanctions on four people and two firms that it says provided financial support to the Islamic State group. The announcement signaled counterterrorism cooperation between the two countries at a time of tensions over efforts to...
WASHINGTON STATE
KAAL-TV

UN to vote on aid deliveries to Syria’s rebel-held northwest

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is set to vote Monday on a resolution that would continue humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria’s rebel-held northwest from Turkey for another six months, and all eyes will be on Russia. Russia, which is allied with the Syrian government, has...
KAAL-TV

Idaho court tosses lawsuits aiming to block abortion bans

Idaho’s Constitution does not implicitly enshrine abortion as a fundamental right, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday as it dismissed a series of lawsuits brought by Planned Parenthood. The ruling was a blow against those who are fighting Idaho laws that took effect in August, including one criminalizing all...
IDAHO STATE
Vice

Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
KAAL-TV

Flood-hit Pakistan to seek $16B at next week’s conference

ISLAMABAD (AP) — With the United Nations at its side, Pakistan is expected to seek $16.3 billion in aid from the international community for reconstruction for millions of climate-induced flood victims next week in Geneva, officials said Thursday. Monday’s conference, jointly hosted by the world body and Pakistan, is...
New York Post

China reopens borders in final farewell to zero-COVID

Travelers began streaming across land and sea crossings from Hong Kong to mainland China on Sunday, many eager for long-awaited reunions, as Beijing opened borders that have been all but shut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After three years, the mainland is opening its border with Hong Kong and ending a requirement for incoming travelers to quarantine, dismantling a final pillar of a zero-COVID policy that had shielded China’s people from the virus but also cut them off from the rest of the world. China’s easing over the past month of one of the world’s tightest COVID regimes followed historic protests against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy