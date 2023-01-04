Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Al Roker’s children surprise him with well wishes
After two months, Al Roker is back in Studio 1A. He opens up about the support he received from his family — and he’s surprised with recorded messages from his children!Jan. 6, 2023.
housebeautiful.com
Why 'Today' Show Fans Got Emotional Over Al Roker and Deborah Roberts’ New Twitter Photo
After weeks of Today show host Al Roker being absent from the news desk to recover from blood clots in his leg and lungs, the TV personality is officially back on the air. But ahead of his exciting return, he took some time to spend the holiday season with loved ones.
TODAY.com
Al Roker’s children welcomed him back with a heartfelt message on TODAY
After two months away, Al Roker is back in Studio 1A and it's not just his TODAY Show family who is celebrating. On Friday, Jan. 6, Al returned to the 3rd Hour of Today with co-anchors Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin. Al was first admitted to the hospital in November, 2022 for a blood clot in his leg. He was released on Thanksgiving Day, and later returned to the hospital before finally going home on Dec. 8 to recuperate.
Watch Oprah Winfrey Celebrate Her “New Knees” on Hawaii Hike With Bestie Gayle King
Watch: Oprah Winfrey Celebrates Her "New Knees" on Hike With Gayle King. Oprah Winfrey is embracing the great outdoors in 2023. The talk show host gave an update on her hiking adventures, which she referred to as her "new passion," in an Instagram video posted Jan. 4. In the clip,...
ABC's Ginger Zee Slams Claim She Thought She Was 'Hot Stuff' on 'DWTS'
The meteorologist finished in third place on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2016.
msn.com
‘Good Morning America’ Staffers Praying Amy Robach Gets Fired After ABC’s Investigation: Sources
Both the Good Morning America staff and TV viewers can’t wait for cheating Amy Robach to get the boot, RadarOnline.com has learned. “People want her out the door as soon as possible,” snitched a source. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!”. ABC execs...
Kathie Lee Gifford’s Husband: Everything About Her 2 Marriages To Frank Gifford & Paul Johnson
Kathie Lee Gifford is an American TV personality most known for her time on the hit news show, Live with Regis and Kathie Lee. She is not currently married. Kathie’s most recent marriage was to Frank Gifford. On Dec. 16, 2022, Kathie’s daughter, Cassidy Gifford, revealed she is expecting...
Alex Rodriguez And His Girlfriend Just Made Their Relationship Insta-Official—Congrats!
Alex Rodriguez is well and truly moving on from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, as he has just gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Jaclyn ‘Jac’ Cordeiro. The 47-year-old former Yankee posted a picture of himself alongside the 42-year-old businesswoman and fitness model (who was wearing a stunning bright yellow mini dress!) on December 18th – and we all know what that means in this modern day!
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Posts Tribute to Late Husband
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker, is paying tribute to her late husband just one day after he was laid to rest in a private funeral with friends and family. Holker took to Instagram Friday, posting a video montage of tWitch with his Allison and his family while Rihanna's song "Lift Me Up" played in the background.
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Justin Guarini Looks Back at The Show, Talks About His New Series
During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, American Idol season one runner-up Justin Guarini looked back at his time on the series. In addition, he talked about his new animated series, Super Kitties. Justin Guarini Says Clarkson is an Expert Speed Player. September last year marks the twentieth...
‘Weekend Today’ Host Peter Alexander Loves His Job! See the Broadcaster’s Net Worth and Salary
Weekend Today anchor Peter Alexander is earning a massive paycheck from his work on the series! The longtime broadcaster and his wife, Alison Starling, are both seasoned news veterans whose net worths have only increased over time. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes. What Is ‘Today’ Host...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Dated a Soap Opera Star Before He Married Sarah Michelle Gellar
While Freddie Prinze Jr.'s relationship with Sarah Michelle Gellar turned into happily ever after, things didn't go so well with another actress.
Comments / 0