After two months away, Al Roker is back in Studio 1A and it's not just his TODAY Show family who is celebrating. On Friday, Jan. 6, Al returned to the 3rd Hour of Today with co-anchors Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin. Al was first admitted to the hospital in November, 2022 for a blood clot in his leg. He was released on Thanksgiving Day, and later returned to the hospital before finally going home on Dec. 8 to recuperate.

1 DAY AGO