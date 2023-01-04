ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Al Roker’s children welcomed him back with a heartfelt message on TODAY

After two months away, Al Roker is back in Studio 1A and it's not just his TODAY Show family who is celebrating. On Friday, Jan. 6, Al returned to the 3rd Hour of Today with co-anchors Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Craig Melvin. Al was first admitted to the hospital in November, 2022 for a blood clot in his leg. He was released on Thanksgiving Day, and later returned to the hospital before finally going home on Dec. 8 to recuperate.
shefinds

Alex Rodriguez And His Girlfriend Just Made Their Relationship Insta-Official—Congrats!

Alex Rodriguez is well and truly moving on from ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez, as he has just gone Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Jaclyn ‘Jac’ Cordeiro. The 47-year-old former Yankee posted a picture of himself alongside the 42-year-old businesswoman and fitness model (who was wearing a stunning bright yellow mini dress!) on December 18th – and we all know what that means in this modern day!
TMZ.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Posts Tribute to Late Husband

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife, Allison Holker, is paying tribute to her late husband just one day after he was laid to rest in a private funeral with friends and family. Holker took to Instagram Friday, posting a video montage of tWitch with his Allison and his family while Rihanna's song "Lift Me Up" played in the background.
