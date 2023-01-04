Wheeling, W. Va. - This weekend, some of the best college seniors in NAIA, Division III, Division II, and FBS football will converge on Miami Beach, Florida for the 2023 Podyum All-Star Bowl. After it was announced that Wheeling Football's Lowell Patron would participate in the event yesterday, the Cardinals got another participant who was announced on Friday. Running Back Sy Alli IV will be joining Patron in Miami Beach, Florida, participating in his first bowl game of the postseason beginning today and ending with the game on Sunday, January 8th at 9:45 AM.

