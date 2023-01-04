Read full article on original website
wucardinals.com
Women’s Basketball Battles Concord Looking to Get Back on Track
Wheeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (6-7, 4-3) began the 2022-23 season with a bang, winning six of their first seven contests of the season. However, they have faced a tough stretch in their schedule, dropping their last six games while battling some of the top teams in NCAA Division II basketball. The Cardinals look to get back on track this weekend when they host Concord on Saturday with tip-off scheduled for 2 PM.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Basketball Returns Home for Battle with Concord
Wheeling, W. Va. - 2023 Mountain East Conference (MEC) play is in full swing as the Wheeling University Men's Basketball team (2-11, 0-7) returns home for the first time since the new year. They host Concord on Saturday with tip-off at 4 PM as they bring MEC play to the Alma Grace McDonough Center for the first time in 2023. The Cardinals are looking for that elusive first conference win of the season as they hit the stretch run towards the 2023 MEC Tournament at WesBanco Arena.
wucardinals.com
Wheeling Has Second Invitee to Podyum All-Star Bowl in Running Back Sy Alli
Wheeling, W. Va. - This weekend, some of the best college seniors in NAIA, Division III, Division II, and FBS football will converge on Miami Beach, Florida for the 2023 Podyum All-Star Bowl. After it was announced that Wheeling Football's Lowell Patron would participate in the event yesterday, the Cardinals got another participant who was announced on Friday. Running Back Sy Alli IV will be joining Patron in Miami Beach, Florida, participating in his first bowl game of the postseason beginning today and ending with the game on Sunday, January 8th at 9:45 AM.
