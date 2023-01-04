Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House RepairsJudyDNoble, OK
This Tiny Restaurant in Oklahoma City Makes Burgers That Are Distinctive And TastefulMadocOklahoma City, OK
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Related
OCU: Professor fired for gay guest speaker files lawsuit
A former Oklahoma Christian University professor, who was allegedly fired for having a gay guest speaker talk to his class, is now firing back with a lawsuit.
KOCO
Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land
EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
KOCO
Guthrie employee retires, leaves legacy on city
GUTHRIE, Okla. — After 45 years of serving the city of Guthrie, a 65-year-old celebrated his retirement with a party. Verdell Smith, the superintendent for the parks and recreation department, began working for Guthrie on June 3, 1977, as a general laborer. He worked his way up through the ranks.
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
1600kush.com
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
guthrienewspage.com
Logan County filings January 4, 2023
The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for January 4, 2023. Criminal Misdemeanor (CM) CM-2023-6State of Oklahoma v. Galbraith, Charles Ernest Jr. CM-2023-7State of Oklahoma v. Legrande, Austin Jackson. Civil Misc. (CV) CV-2023-2In Re: Application of John Vance Motors to Issue Title. CV-2023-3In Re: Application...
Fired Oklahoma Christian Professor Sues University
It’s been almost a year since a tenured professor at Oklahoma Christian University was fired after bringing in an openly gay guest speaker to his classroom. The professor, Michael O’Keefe, along with the speaker are now suing the university. Their lawyer said not only was this a breach...
blackchronicle.com
Ex-Millwood Quarterback Killed
A former Millwood High School football player was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year’s Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four others were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, a spokesman for the department said. Mr. Howard...
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
okctalk.com
New plans for OU dorms revealed
OKCTalk has obtained plans for the first phase of the total rebuilding of the freshman dorms at OU. Funds were recently approved to demolish Adams Center, one of the three dorm towers just south of Lindsey Street. The plans show that in place of the 12-story Adams, there will be...
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
Mother of Texas school shooting suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde school shooting suspect was arrested this week in Oklahoma City.
Students at Oklahoma City metro school being forced out of the building while district makes repairs
Students at a metro school are missing out on valuable classroom time as the building at Shidler Elementary School in South Oklahoma City is in desperate need of repairs.
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
“Wild evening in Harrah”: Suspect leads officers on highspeed chase across Oklahoma County
A man is in custody after he led multiple agencies on a high speed chase throughout Northeast Oklahoma County this afternoon.
“We simply cannot manage,” OKC in desperate need of animal adoptions
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is in need of adoptions more than ever because they are busting at the seams.
KXII.com
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
Comments / 0