Oklahoma City, OK

KOCO

Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land

EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Guthrie employee retires, leaves legacy on city

GUTHRIE, Okla. — After 45 years of serving the city of Guthrie, a 65-year-old celebrated his retirement with a party. Verdell Smith, the superintendent for the parks and recreation department, began working for Guthrie on June 3, 1977, as a general laborer. He worked his way up through the ranks.
GUTHRIE, OK
1600kush.com

Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
STILLWATER, OK
guthrienewspage.com

Logan County filings January 4, 2023

The following actions were filed in the District Court of Logan County for January 4, 2023. Criminal Misdemeanor (CM) CM-2023-6State of Oklahoma v. Galbraith, Charles Ernest Jr. CM-2023-7State of Oklahoma v. Legrande, Austin Jackson. Civil Misc. (CV) CV-2023-2In Re: Application of John Vance Motors to Issue Title. CV-2023-3In Re: Application...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Ex-Millwood Quarterback Killed

A former Millwood High School football player was shot and killed outside a bar in Oklahoma City on New Year’s Day, police said. Daniel Howard, 22, died and four others were injured in the shooting at Sunset Patio Lounge early Sunday, a spokesman for the department said. Mr. Howard...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
okctalk.com

New plans for OU dorms revealed

OKCTalk has obtained plans for the first phase of the total rebuilding of the freshman dorms at OU. Funds were recently approved to demolish Adams Center, one of the three dorm towers just south of Lindsey Street. The plans show that in place of the 12-story Adams, there will be...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
ADA, OK

