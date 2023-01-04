Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 56 service calls from 9 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday. Three people were arrested.
whdh.com
18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash
MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilmanton woman arrested for impersonating sheriff online
LACONIA — Megan Murphy, 26, of Gilmanton, was arrested Friday for submitting a form, pretending to be from Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright, through the New Beginnings Without Violence and Abuse website. The police are charging Murphy with criminal defamation. “We conducted an investigation regarding the electronic communication sent...
Man Who Left Exeter, New Hampshire, Burglary on Skateboard Arrested
A former Exeter resident who made his exit from the burglary of a business in September on a motorized skateboard was arrested in December after a car chase in Keene. Exeter Police Chief Stephen Poulin said Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale broke into New England Truck Center on Epping Road around 8:30 p.m. on September 18. Security video captured Dean entering the parking lot on a motorized skateboard and using a rock to break a window during a heavy rain. The video also showed Dean leaving on the skateboard carrying what looked like a cash box with over $1,500 in cash and checks inside.
WMUR.com
Head-on crash under investigation in Merrimack
MERRIMACK, N.H. — Merrimack Police investigated a head-on crash that closed Continental Boulevard Friday evening that was described as serious. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Bailey Court. Two vehicles were involved. Officers did not release any information on possible injuries or what led to the crash.
WMUR.com
Officers involved in deadly shooting incident of 17-year-old in Gilford identified
GILFORD, N.H. — The two officers involved in the deadly shooting incident of a 17-year-old at his home in Gilford on New Year's Day have been identified. Mischa Fay was shot after police were called to his home on Varney Point Road for a report of a resident armed with a knife.
WMUR.com
Dozens of children on school bus OK after vehicle rear-ended in Sanbornton
SANBORNTON, N.H. — A school bus in Sanbornton was rear-ended Friday by a pickup truck unable to stop on the slick roads, fire officials said. The bus was pushed into an embankment and stopped just short of a brook. All the elementary school children on board were shaken up but not physically injured, officials said.
WMUR.com
18-year-old dead, other seriously hurt after head-on crash in Merrimack
MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 18-year-old from Merrimack is dead and others are injured after a head-on crash Friday night, according to police. Merrimack police said just after 7 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash on Continental Boulevard near Bailey Court. Police and fire responded and the road was shut down because of the crash.
whdh.com
NH attorney general names officers involved in shooting death
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office on Saturday released the names of two Gilford police officers involved in the shooting death of a teenager. Officers arrived at a Gilford home on Sunday, New Year’s Day, after authorities received a 911 call about a person...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Boy hits head on cement after woman kicks him, but he is okay
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking for hit-and-run driver in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The incident took place at the Sunoco Gas Station on Nashua Road at around 6:20 p.m. on January 1. Police say the male suspect was...
newportdispatch.com
Winchester, New Hampshire man charged with armed robbery
WINCHESTER — Christopher Boisvert, 35, of Winchester, New Hampshire, has been arrested and charged with the Jan. 1 robbery of a Winchendon, Massachusetts convenience store. Police say he is also a suspect in an armed robbery in Ashby, Massachusetts. He was arrested at his home on charges of armed...
Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches
SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
Mass. man pleads guilty to stealing more than 40 guns from NH dealers
A Methuen man plead guilty to the role he played in a plot to steal over 40 guns from licensed New Hampshire gun dealers in fall of 2021. In federal court Tuesday, Johariel Quezada, 19, of Methuen, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to steal firearms charge. According to the New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s Office. Quezada admitted to conspiring with two other Massachusetts men to steal firearms from three New Hampshire federal firearms licensees.
newportdispatch.com
Man facing 22 years after arrest in Nashua
NASHUA — Miguel Saez, 58, is facing 22 years in prison after being arrested on two felony burglary charges after a lengthy criminal investigation. Police found evidence of burglary at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on July 6. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, but...
laconiadailysun.com
Mobile crisis response team reduces need for police interactions
Last weekend's police shooting death of Gilford teen Mischa Fay has highlighted New Hampshire's and the nation's struggle with access to mental health services. The incident is still under investigation by the Attorney General's Office, leaving many blanks unfilled. What is known is that Gilford police officers were dispatched for a mental health incident, that there was a report of a knife, that a taser was discharged, and then a firearm was discharged, killing Fay with a single gunshot.
laconiadailysun.com
Police shot Gilford teen allegedly armed with a knife within two minutes of arriving, call logs show
Police officers responding to a distress call in Gilford on New Year’s Day were on scene for approximately two minutes before shooting and killing a teenager inside his home who was allegedly armed with a knife. Mischa Fay, 17, was killed by a single gunshot fired by an officer,...
WMUR.com
Defense for man accused of firing at sheriff's deputy seeks more information
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man charged with attempted capital murder for allegedly firing a shot at a sheriff's deputy made a brief appearance in court Friday. Nicholas Anderson's trial is scheduled for the end of March, but his defense said they need more information, including ballistics tests. Anderson is...
Two Tractor Trailers Collide On Maine Turnpike
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 8:05 AM. The press release explains that a box truck operated by 22 year old Manuel Depina-Gonolves, of Boston, was traveling southbound when he crashed into a fully loaded cement truck. Depina-Gonolves was...
WCAX
Police seek to ID suspects in Lebanon robbery
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed an Upper Valley convenience store. It happened Friday, December 23 at the Jiffy Mart off Exit 18 in Lebanon. Lebanon Police say a young male suspect distracted the clerk while the other suspect stole money from a safe. They say the older male was wearing a brown jacket with an American flag on the left shoulder with the lettering “Snap-On” on the right sleeve. He also appeared to have a skull tattoo on his right hand.
