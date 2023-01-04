ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanbornton, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 56 service calls from 9 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday. Three people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
whdh.com

18-year-old killed in head-on Merrimack, NH crash

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A violent head-on crash in Merrimack, New Hampshire left an 18-year-old dead and several other people seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash on Continental Boulevard by Bailey Court around 7 p.m. Friday determined that a 2010 Chrysler minivan crossed the center line and hit a 2018 Jeep Compass.
MERRIMACK, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Gilmanton woman arrested for impersonating sheriff online

LACONIA — Megan Murphy, 26, of Gilmanton, was arrested Friday for submitting a form, pretending to be from Belknap County Sheriff Bill Wright, through the New Beginnings Without Violence and Abuse website. The police are charging Murphy with criminal defamation. “We conducted an investigation regarding the electronic communication sent...
GILMANTON, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Man Who Left Exeter, New Hampshire, Burglary on Skateboard Arrested

A former Exeter resident who made his exit from the burglary of a business in September on a motorized skateboard was arrested in December after a car chase in Keene. Exeter Police Chief Stephen Poulin said Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale broke into New England Truck Center on Epping Road around 8:30 p.m. on September 18. Security video captured Dean entering the parking lot on a motorized skateboard and using a rock to break a window during a heavy rain. The video also showed Dean leaving on the skateboard carrying what looked like a cash box with over $1,500 in cash and checks inside.
EXETER, NH
WMUR.com

Head-on crash under investigation in Merrimack

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Merrimack Police investigated a head-on crash that closed Continental Boulevard Friday evening that was described as serious. The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. near Bailey Court. Two vehicles were involved. Officers did not release any information on possible injuries or what led to the crash.
MERRIMACK, NH
WMUR.com

Dozens of children on school bus OK after vehicle rear-ended in Sanbornton

SANBORNTON, N.H. — A school bus in Sanbornton was rear-ended Friday by a pickup truck unable to stop on the slick roads, fire officials said. The bus was pushed into an embankment and stopped just short of a brook. All the elementary school children on board were shaken up but not physically injured, officials said.
SANBORNTON, NH
WMUR.com

18-year-old dead, other seriously hurt after head-on crash in Merrimack

MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 18-year-old from Merrimack is dead and others are injured after a head-on crash Friday night, according to police. Merrimack police said just after 7 p.m., two cars were involved in a head-on crash on Continental Boulevard near Bailey Court. Police and fire responded and the road was shut down because of the crash.
MERRIMACK, NH
whdh.com

NH attorney general names officers involved in shooting death

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office on Saturday released the names of two Gilford police officers involved in the shooting death of a teenager. Officers arrived at a Gilford home on Sunday, New Year’s Day, after authorities received a 911 call about a person...
GILFORD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police looking for hit-and-run driver in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Londonderry, New Hampshire. The incident took place at the Sunoco Gas Station on Nashua Road at around 6:20 p.m. on January 1. Police say the male suspect was...
LONDONDERRY, NH
newportdispatch.com

Winchester, New Hampshire man charged with armed robbery

WINCHESTER — Christopher Boisvert, 35, of Winchester, New Hampshire, has been arrested and charged with the Jan. 1 robbery of a Winchendon, Massachusetts convenience store. Police say he is also a suspect in an armed robbery in Ashby, Massachusetts. He was arrested at his home on charges of armed...
WINCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches

SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
SALISBURY, NH
MassLive.com

Mass. man pleads guilty to stealing more than 40 guns from NH dealers

A Methuen man plead guilty to the role he played in a plot to steal over 40 guns from licensed New Hampshire gun dealers in fall of 2021. In federal court Tuesday, Johariel Quezada, 19, of Methuen, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to steal firearms charge. According to the New Hampshire U.S. Attorney’s Office. Quezada admitted to conspiring with two other Massachusetts men to steal firearms from three New Hampshire federal firearms licensees.
METHUEN, MA
newportdispatch.com

Man facing 22 years after arrest in Nashua

NASHUA — Miguel Saez, 58, is facing 22 years in prison after being arrested on two felony burglary charges after a lengthy criminal investigation. Police found evidence of burglary at a home in Nashua, New Hampshire on July 6. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived, but...
NASHUA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Mobile crisis response team reduces need for police interactions

Last weekend's police shooting death of Gilford teen Mischa Fay has highlighted New Hampshire's and the nation's struggle with access to mental health services. The incident is still under investigation by the Attorney General's Office, leaving many blanks unfilled. What is known is that Gilford police officers were dispatched for a mental health incident, that there was a report of a knife, that a taser was discharged, and then a firearm was discharged, killing Fay with a single gunshot.
GILFORD, NH
B98.5

Two Tractor Trailers Collide On Maine Turnpike

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 8:05 AM. The press release explains that a box truck operated by 22 year old Manuel Depina-Gonolves, of Boston, was traveling southbound when he crashed into a fully loaded cement truck. Depina-Gonolves was...
KITTERY, ME
WCAX

Police seek to ID suspects in Lebanon robbery

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are asking for assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed an Upper Valley convenience store. It happened Friday, December 23 at the Jiffy Mart off Exit 18 in Lebanon. Lebanon Police say a young male suspect distracted the clerk while the other suspect stole money from a safe. They say the older male was wearing a brown jacket with an American flag on the left shoulder with the lettering “Snap-On” on the right sleeve. He also appeared to have a skull tattoo on his right hand.
LEBANON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy