Indianapolis, IN

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers

If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Tyrese Haliburton teases major change following strong Pacers victory over Damian Lillard, Blazers

Over the past three games including their 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton began wearing a headband. It shouldn’t be that big a deal, especially when three other members of the Pacers starting lineup in Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Andrew Nembhard wear the aforementioned accessory as well. It’s not the first time that a player has worn a headband in solidarity with his other teammates.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Marvin Harrison Jr. wild transfer rumor truth revealed

This season, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the country. And since he’s just a sophomore, he’ll be back playing college football for one more season. But an internet rumor floating around suggests that Harrison might not be returning to the Buckeyes for his final season, but transferring to the USC Trojans.
WREG

Second half comeback gives Tigers edge over Pirates

MEMPHIS – The Memphis Tigers used a strong second half to rally and defeat the Pirates of East Carolina, 69-59, Saturday afternoon inside FedExForum. Memphis (12-4, 2-1) trailed 33-25 at the break but outscored the Pirates 44-26 in the second half, highlighted by a 22-0 run. Fifth-year forward DeAndre Williams posted 19 points on 8-of-17 from the […]
MEMPHIS, TN

