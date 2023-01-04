Read full article on original website
Detroit Pistons land 1st Round pick in proposed trade with Pacers
If you are a fan of the Detroit Pistons, it has been a rough go this season as the team is currently sitting dead last in the entire NBA. But, not only are the Pistons struggling in a big way but they have been forced to do so without their best player Cade Cunningham, who is out for the entire season with an injury. In a fictional trade proposed by Fansided, the Pistons would land a first-round pick by making a trade with the Indiana Pacers.
Tyrese Haliburton teases major change following strong Pacers victory over Damian Lillard, Blazers
Over the past three games including their 108-99 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton began wearing a headband. It shouldn’t be that big a deal, especially when three other members of the Pacers starting lineup in Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and Andrew Nembhard wear the aforementioned accessory as well. It’s not the first time that a player has worn a headband in solidarity with his other teammates.
4 observations: Pacers rally to beat Blazers 108-99 behind Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pacers rallied in the final minutes to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 108-99 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night. The Pacers improved to 22-18. The Blazers fell to 19-20. ...
Thompson (knee) a late scratch as Warriors lose to Magic
Golden State star Klay Thompson was a late scratch for the Warriors' 115-101 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday night, after experiencing left knee soreness in pregame warmups.
Bulls' Zach LaVine shines in back-to-back set: 'It's good to feel like me again'
After a slow start to the season following left knee surgery last May, Bulls star guard Zach LaVine explained that he’s once again feeling like himself.
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
Chicago Bears rumored trade destination for former struggling All-Pro WR
The Chicago Bears need more help at WR than any other team in the NFL. Darnell Mooney was injured and out for the season, Chase Claypool hasn’t lived up to expectations and the rest of the roster is just garbage. So the Chicago Bears are rumored to be a...
Mike Woodson details how Indiana fell apart at Iowa after Race Thompson injury
Indiana (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) blew a 21-point lead in its 91-89 loss at Iowa. Mike Woodson’s team saw all sorts of issues when forward Race Thompson exited the game with an apparent knee injury, as Iowa (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) star Kris Murray exploded for 21 second-half points to propel his team to victory.
Hoosiers react: Trayce Jackson-Davis discusses Indiana's loss at Iowa
IOWA CITY, IA -- Watch and listen to what Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis had to say after his 30-point, 9-rebound performance and Indiana's 91-89 loss at Iowa on Thursday night.
Marvin Harrison Jr. wild transfer rumor truth revealed
This season, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the country. And since he’s just a sophomore, he’ll be back playing college football for one more season. But an internet rumor floating around suggests that Harrison might not be returning to the Buckeyes for his final season, but transferring to the USC Trojans.
Second half comeback gives Tigers edge over Pirates
MEMPHIS – The Memphis Tigers used a strong second half to rally and defeat the Pirates of East Carolina, 69-59, Saturday afternoon inside FedExForum. Memphis (12-4, 2-1) trailed 33-25 at the break but outscored the Pirates 44-26 in the second half, highlighted by a 22-0 run. Fifth-year forward DeAndre Williams posted 19 points on 8-of-17 from the […]
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game if needed
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game...
Indiana goes three deep for 5-stars Liam McNeeley, Asa Newell and Derik Queen of Montverde Academy
LA PORTE, Ind. — Indiana is continuing is full-on pursuit of the Montverde Academy trio of class of 2024 five-star prospects it has been aggressively pursuing. Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson and assistants Kenya Hunter and Brian Walsh are here for five-star Liam McNeeely, five-star Asa Newell and five-star Derik Queen.
