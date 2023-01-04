Read full article on original website
Scotty McCreery Reflects on ‘Amazing’ First Christmas as a Dad — See Pictures!
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi had a very special Christmas this year, as it was their first as a family of three since the birth of their son, Avery. McCreery updated fans on his first Christmas with their son by sharing a post featuring sweet moments from their holiday.
Scotty McCreery Talks Touring with New Baby: “I’m Going to Be a Road Daddy for a While”
Scotty McCreery recently added a new member to his road crew. However, this roadie will need diaper changes and frequent feedings on the country singer’s upcoming Damn Strait Tour. McCreery and his wife, Gabi, welcomed their first child, Merrick Avery McCreery, in October. In a recent conversation with CMT,...
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum
Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
Luke Bryan Reveals Christmas Present From His Wife That Made Him Cry
Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, may be best known for her Prankmas antics this time of year. But she has an incredibly sentimental side, and she proved that one Christmas by giving Luke a gift that brought him to tears. An Instagram video that the Play it Again singer filmed...
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2022
It’s that time of year again. As 2022 comes to an end, you’ll see lists popping up everywhere recapping some of the best country music that came out this year. And there was quite a bit of good music this year to talk about. But we’re not here...
Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists
Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
Kelsea Ballerini Talks Divorce, Says She Thought The Glitter Wore Off Her Marriage
Kelsea Ballerini is sharing her reasons for calling off her marriage to fellow country singer Morgan Evans. The "Heartfirst" singer revealed in August that she and Evans had split after nearly five years of marriage. While Evans channeled his pain into a song "Over For You," Ballerini shared her struggle on iHeart's podcast Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine.
Why Tammy Wynette Kept a Crystal Bowl Full of Cotton in Her Home After Becoming Famous
After she became famous, famous country singer Tammy Wynette had a crystal bowl of cotton in her house as a callback to her childhood.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Rides in Style with New Mini Golf Cart for Christmas
Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, may only be two years old, but she’s already riding in style. The oldest child in... The post Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Rides in Style with New Mini Golf Cart for Christmas appeared first on Outsider.
Luke Bryan’s Stunning $18 Million Florida Paradise for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
If Luke Bryan's Florida house sells for what he's asking, it will be become one of the most expensive country celebrity home transactions ever. The singer and his wife are listing their property in Santa Rosa, Fla., for $18 million. Pictures show a breathtaking home that's surpassed only by the view of the gulf from the master suite. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a private pool, beach access, plenty of parking and all the amenities you'd expect from a high-end home.
This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best pancake houses across the country, including this restaurant in Tennessee.
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
WATCH: Shania Twain Drops "Giddy Up!" And A High Energy Dance Video To Go With It
Shania Twain is galloping into 2023 with a new song, "Giddy Up!" and a new dance video to shimmy alongside it. The sassy, high-energy music video was released overnight and is rife with heavily choreographed steps delivered by dancers of all ages and dressed as everything from car mechanics and waitresses to supermarket shoppers.
Inside Tammy Wynette's Stunning First Lady Acres, a Home Fit For a Country Queen
There's no shortage of iconic country music residences. After all, a music legend needs a place to rest their head and get away from it all. Elvis Presley famously had Graceland and Tammy Wynette had a Tennessee home fit for a country music queen, or if you prefer, the "First Lady of Country Music": First Lady Acres. Though not as well-known as The King's Memphis abode, First Lady Acres, a stunning mid-century estate that sits on eight acres in Oak Hill, Tenn., is equally stunning.
Country Singer Marries in Beautiful Park Wedding
Adam Doleac has found his happily ever after. The country singer wed MacKinnon Morrissey at Eden Gardens State Park in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, after five years of dating. He asked her for her hands in marriage on Feb. 9 at Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee. Doleac tricked Morrissey into believing she'd be seeing a screening of her favorite movie, The Parent Trap. Her close friends were said to be in attendance. "I was definitely feeling a little nervous waiting on her to get to the theater, but the best kind of nervous," he told PEOPLE at the time. "I had been planning this night for months. I was just so excited, and she couldn't have walked through those doors fast enough."
The sweet relationship between Garth Brooks and Gladys Knight
Who were the 45th Kennedy Center Honorees? How to watch the 45th Kennedy Center Honors. Garth Brooks honored Gladys Knight during the 45th Kennedy Center Honors. Garth Brooks sang Gladys Knight’s hit song “Midnight Train to Georgia.”
Don Williams, The Williams Brothers' Last Surviving Member, Dead at 100
The group, comprised of Don and his brothers Andy, Bob, and Dick Williams, performed in movies and on radio Don Williams, the last surviving member of The Williams Brothers — a singing quartet comprising himself and his three brothers Bob, Dick and Andy Williams — has died. He was 100. His death was confirmed by his wife Jeanne who told The Hollywood Reporter that Don died on Friday from natural causes at his home in Branson, Missouri. Representatives for The Williams Brothers did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment....
Inside Luke Bryan and Wife Caroline Bryan’s ‘Solid’ Marriage and Life in Nashville: ‘They’re Best Friends’
Write a love song about them! Luke Bryan and wife Caroline “Lina” Bryan (née Boyer) have been going strong since tying the knot in 2006. “Luke and Caroline are known as one of the most solid couples in Nashville,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They’re so proud of the […]
