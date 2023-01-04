Read full article on original website
Kendra Wilkinson's Son Hank Jr. and Daughter Alijah Look All Grown Up in Rare Vacation Photos
Kendra Wilkinson shares daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12, with ex Hank Baskett Kendra Wilkinson is sharing quality time with her kids over the holidays. The Kendra Sells Hollywood star, 37, shared a rare photo with her two kids — daughter Alijah Mary, 8, and son Hank Jr., 12 — as the family enjoyed some downtime in Maui, Hawaii. "Happy Holidays 🌺," she captioned the shots on Instagram, the first of which shows the reality star smiling while surrounded by palm trees with her kids. Wilkinson smiles in a...
Tristan Thompson Joins Daughter True for Sweet Dance Video: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'
Tristan Thompson shares True, 4, and a 5-month-old baby boy with Khloé Kardashian, son Theo, 12 months, with Maralee Nichols, and son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig Tristan Thompson is showing off his dance moves with his favorite little lady. The NBA star, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday where he enjoyed a kitchen dance party with his 4-year-old daughter True. The pair danced and sang together to Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly's version of Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" from Sing 2. "When...
Thomas Rhett Poses with Wife and Four Daughters in Cute Christmas Card Photo: 'Sending Love'
The country singer and wife Lauren Akins share daughters Willa Gray, 7, Ada James, 5, Lennon Love, 2, and Lillie Carolina, 13 months Thomas Rhett is having a blast with his family this Christmas. The country singer celebrated the holiday with wife Lauren Akins and their four daughters, Lillie Carolina, 13 months, Lennon Love, 2½, Ada James, 5, and Willa Gray, 7, giving fans a glimpse at his family's Christmas card on Instagram Monday. The holiday card features a sweet shot of the family of six smiling together with a beautiful autumn...
‘Divorce Court’ Judge Lynn Toler Announces Sudden Death of Her Husband Eric ‘Big E’ Mumford
Popular television show host and judge, Lynn Toler, took to Instagram to announce the sudden death of her husband, Eric Mumford. “I am in a million pieces,” the Divorce Court judge posted on January 4th. Toler and Mumford, known as “Big E,” were married for a little over 33...
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'
The parents of two called it quits after 14 years of marriage in October Tia Mowry is sharing her gratitude for new beginnings on her first Christmas since her divorce. On Sunday, the actress shared a series of photos from her holiday celebrations with her daughter Cairo, 4, and son Cree, 11. The three spent the holiday with Cory Hardrict, 43, as the former couple commits to co-parenting their two children. "Family will ALWAYS be Family," said Mowry, 44, in the caption of the heartwarming pics on Instagram. "Merry Christmas from our family to yours." ...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photo of Baby Son Bronze Wearing Pants with Dad Patrick's Face on Them
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last month Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III is dad Patrick Mahomes' number one fan! Over the weekend, Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story of herself with her newborn son in a suite at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Seattle Seahawks. In the image, Bronze can be seen resting on Brittany's shoulder with his face hidden, while wearing pants with his famous...
’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Tim and Melyza Announce Surprise Birth of Baby No. 1 Amid Secret Pregnancy
Surprise! 90 Day Fiancé stars Tim Clarkson and Melyza Zeta announced her pregnancy and revealed she has already given birth to baby No. 1 — and it’s a girl!. “Navidad con Elo ,” Melyza, 30, wrote in Spanish in the caption of a set of photos of her with Tim, 35, and their baby girl on Sunday, December 25. Her caption translates to “Christmas with Elo” in English.
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photos of Sister Barbara Bush and Their Children
The twin sisters, 41, posed with their little ones for a heartwarming Christmas shoot on Instagram Christmastime is the time for family — and that's especially true when it comes to the Bush crew! Jenna Bush Hager, 41, posted photos from a heartwarming Christmas-themed photoshoot to her Instagram Story on Saturday, featuring her twin sister Barbara and their little ones posing with Santa and Mrs. Clause. RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Her Family's Holiday Card: 'The Hagers Are Home for the Holidays!' The Today with Hoda...
Miranda Lambert’s Father Was Not Happy About Her 1st Tattoo Until George Strait Intervened
Miranda Lambert has several tattoos now, but her first one has the best story attached to it. She got some help getting her father on board from another country legend.
Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party
It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
Faith Hill Enters the New Year With 'Very Rare' Video of Tim McGraw
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw know just how to kick off 2023. The longtime couple are welcoming the new year in good spirits—and with a little bit of dancing. In a new Instagram video posted by Hill, 55, the country songstress gives her followers a peek into the side of her husband that is rarely seen by the public.
Cooper Hefner Poses with Wife and Three Daughters in Christmas Pajama Selfie: 'Happy Holidays'
Cooper Hefner and wife Scarlett Byrne Hefner share twin daughters Marigold and Blossom, 9 months, and daughter Betsy, 2 Cooper Hefner is loving his first Christmas as a father of three. The businessman turned political candidate, 30, and his wife, actress Scarlett Byrne Hefner, 31, posed in a selfie-style photo with their three daughters on Christmas, shared on Instagram over the weekend. The family of five posed in matching Christmas pajamas as they marked the first winter holiday season for their twin daughters — Marigold Adele and Blossom Pearl, 9 months. The...
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Heather Rae El Moussa and husband Tarek El Moussa are preparing to welcome their baby boy in early 2023, joining Tarek's older kids, Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition. The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday. "Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!" Heather's bump...
The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”
Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
Idina Menzel Shares Rare Photo of Her and Ex-Husband Taye Diggs’ 13-Year-Old Son Walker
Wicked cute! Idina Menzel shared a rare photo with her teenage son, Walker, whom she shares with ex-husband Taye Diggs. “Happy New Year everyone, from me and my three curly-haired boys. xoxo,” the Frozen star, 51, captioned a sweet selfie via Instagram on Sunday, January 1, in which she posed with Walker, 13, husband Aaron […]
Cate fears taking the plunge in Teen Mom: Family Reunion preview: 'What if my t--s come out?'
If all your friends jumped off a bridge, would you?. That's the dilemma facing Catelynn Baltierra in this exclusive clip from Teen Mom: Family Reunion. In the season 2 premiere of the spin-off — which brings together cast members from all the Teen Mom seasons for bonding adventures and life coaching from Dr. Cheyenne Bryant — Cate joins fellow moms Maci Bookout, Briana DeJesus, Cheynne Floyd, and Amber Portwood for a bungee-jumping excursion. But getting her up on the platform proves to be a bit of a challenge.
Faith Hill gives fans ‘rare look’ at Tim McGraw dancing to Olivia Rodrigo: 'You're welcome'
Faith Hill is giving fans a "rare" peek at her hubby Tim McGraw rocking out to Olivia Rodrigo's poppy hit "Good 4 U." The country music star, 55, posted a video of the "Don't Take the Girl" singer dancing in the backseat of a car as "Good 4 U" blares through the stereo speakers.
Luke Grimes’s Wife Bianca Rodrigues Shared a Rare Selfie in Honor of Their Wedding Anniversary
Congratulations are in order for Luke Grimes and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues. The Yellowstone star (aka Kayce Dutton) and Brazilian model celebrated three years of marriage, and Bianca shared a sweet message on Instagram to commemorate the milestone. Bianca posted a photo with the caption, "3 years married to my...
Eagle-Eyed Instagram Followers Confirm Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Spent Christmas Together in the U.K.
Anstead's Instagram followers caught a glimpse of the actress in two of his posts from the holidays Ant Anstead can't get anything past his fans! While the British TV host, 43, has kept his relationship with girlfriend Renée Zellweger pretty low-key, his fans were quick to spot the actress in two Instagram posts from his recent holiday trip to the U.K. In one post, fans pointed out the actress, 53, wearing her favorite orange University of Texas baseball hat and green cargo pants in the background of a shot...
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s 5 Kids Are So Grown Up As They Reunite With His Ex’s Daughter On NYE: Photo
The holidays truly were a family affair for Tori Spelling and kin as she gathered five of her kids, hubby Dean McDermott, and even his ex’s daughter for New Years Eve 2023. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 49, gushed about her kids in the festive photo, adding the message, “#FamilyFirstAlways” in the tags.
