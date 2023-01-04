Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Records Adorable Son Attempting To Follow Workout Video: 'I May Soon Have Myself A Gym Buddy!'
It's never too early to start exercising, but Carrie Underwood couldn't help but chuckle when on the morning of Friday, January 6, she found her and husband Mike Fisher's youngest son, Jacob, following an old workout video."Jake starting the day off right!" the blonde beauty declared alongside the Instagram upload, which showed the 3-year-old attempting to mimic the moves on screen as she tried to stifle her giggles in the background."The boys found one of my old Tae Bo DVDs in a box of things and Jake thought he’d have himself a little morning workout! 😂," the country superstar captioned...
Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Reveal They Lost a Baby in 'Wonderful and Heart-Wrenching' 2022
“I needed to leave this news in 2022,” Kailey wrote about the news in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey are opening up about their "heart-wrenching" year. The "Love You Like I Used To" singer and his wife revealed they lost a baby last fall. "2022 was incredibly wonderful and heart-wrenching," Kailey wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday. "In the middle of the craziest year we have ever had, we lost a baby in September at 8 weeks," she wrote alongside a...
Russell Dickerson’s Wife Kailey Reveals Miscarriage: ‘It Felt Like Drowning’
Russell Dickerson had a successful 2022, including the release of his self-titled album and a tour to match. However, his wife Kailey shares in a reflective post that not every moment was filled with joy: In September, the couple lost a pregnancy due to a miscarriage. "2022 was incredibly wonderful...
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Kelsea Ballerini Talks Divorce, Says She Thought The Glitter Wore Off Her Marriage
Kelsea Ballerini is sharing her reasons for calling off her marriage to fellow country singer Morgan Evans. The "Heartfirst" singer revealed in August that she and Evans had split after nearly five years of marriage. While Evans channeled his pain into a song "Over For You," Ballerini shared her struggle on iHeart's podcast Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine.
Walker Hayes Holds the Top Two Spots for Top-Selling Digital Country Songs of 2022
Walker Hayes is holding down the top two spots on Billboard's year-end Country Digital Songs chart. His working-class anthem-turned-unstoppable-juggernaut, "Fancy Like," is the top-selling song of 2022. Following close behind is "AA," its equally hooky follow-up single, whose No. 2 spot on the chart proves once and for all that "Fancy Like" was no fluke.
Carrie Underwood's son works out to her old Tae Bo videos
Carrie Underwood’s son works out to her old Tae Bo videos.
2023 Country Tours and Residencies - Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, Luke Combs and more
Country music stars celebrated the New Year at home over the weekend, while many of them enjoyed a few last days with their families before they hit the road in 2023. Artists including Lainey Wilson, Scotty McCreery and Blake Shelton will launch new tours in the first six weeks of 2023, with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire set to resume their journeys on the road. Dozens of their country music counterparts will follow in their footsteps over the next six months.
Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson Welcomed Their First Child, and His Name Is Perfect
Sharon Osbourne has a new grandbaby to spoil. On Tuesday's episode of the U.K. series "The Talk," Sharon revealed her daughter Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot member Sid Wilson have welcomed their first child. While the couple have yet to share the news themselves, the baby's proud grandma revealed they have a little boy named Sidney.
Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay reveals over 50 pound weight loss: 'No gimmicks or fads. Just consistency'
Shay Mooney of Country duo, Dan + Shay, has shed more than 50 pounds. The 31-year-old recently posted a progress photo on social media showcasing his results and let fans in on the one things that brought him results.
Country Star LeAnn Rimes Enjoys Being A Stepmother to Eddie Cibrian’s Two Children
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian first met on the set of the 2009 film Northern Lights and immediately hit it off. However, both the country singer and the actor were married to other people at the time — Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville, whom he shares two sons with, while Rimes was with Dean Sheremet.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband, Brendan, Reveals His Favorite Song of Hers
With 10 albums under her belt, Miranda Lambert has a wealth of music — both hits and album tracks — for fans to choose from. Lambert's husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently revealed his personal favorite of her tunes. In a recent interview with Vulture, Lambert asks her husband about...
Watch How Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Teamed up to Help Animals in a Sweet Way This Holiday Season
Country singer Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin worked together to help shelter animals this holiday season.
Martina McBride And Kelly Clarkson Will Blow You Away With Powerhouse Duet Of Reba’s Classic “Does He Love You”
You’d be hard-pressed to find two better vocalists on the planet. Back in 2006, Martina McBride and Kelly Clarkson honored Reba as part of her CMT Giants feature, singing her original duet with Linda Davis, “Does He Love You.”. The 1993 heartbreaker was also the lead single from...
