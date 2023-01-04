ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WSB Radio

Clash over tax cuts coming in Kansas; abortion foes unsure

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kansas' recently reelected Democratic governor and Republican legislators are headed for a clash over how their financially flush state should cut taxes, and abortion opponents are wrestling with what ideas to pursue following last year's decisive statewide vote favoring abortion rights. Gov. Laura...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas’ top election officer releases plan for new legislation, emphasizes voter security

TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules […] The post Kansas’ top election officer releases plan for new legislation, emphasizes voter security appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Emporia gazette.com

Tax cut talk is top of mind for new legislature

The Democratic governor wants one. Republican state lawmakers have a tradition of wanting one. Yet exactly how to provide a tax cut could be one of the biggest sticking points when the Kansas Legislature opens its new session Monday after the inauguration.
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
PITTSBURG, KS
WIBW

Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of longtime AG’s passing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passing of the longest-serving Attorney General in Kansas’ history, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that she has ordered all flags throughout the State of Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Public Schools’ director of HR resigning

Sarah Hamlin, director of Human Resources for the Lawrence school district, is resigning effective immediately, according to a news release from the district. Hamlin has accepted a similar job with the Kansas City, Kansas public schools, according to the release. “I am so thankful for the years that I have...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

How much money is Gage Park missing out on?

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The “Vote Gage Park” ballot measure passed in November as voters showed they were ready to start supporting the park. However, the 0.2% sales tax increase isn’t being collected quite yet. “It’s been estimated that over the year, this tax will bring in about $8 million,” State Representative Fred Patton said. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KOCO

Oklahoma lawmaker files legislation to repeal House Bill 1775

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation that would kill House Bill 1775, a state law that punishes school districts for teaching lessons designed to make students feel uncomfortable or guilty because of their race or gender. State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants acknowledges that his newly proposed bill...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
gladstonedispatch.com

Recount official: Bill Allen winner of Missouri House District 17 seat

CLAY COUNTY — With certification of a final recount from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office of the Nov. 8 general election, political newcomer and Republican Bill Allen is the winner of Missouri House District 17’s seat. With redistricting, District 17 includes the Northland section of Kansas City, Pleasant Valley, Claycomo, Randolph and Birmingham in Clay County.
MISSOURI STATE
The Center Square

Sanders pledges to phase out state income tax

(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a social media countdown to her Tuesday inauguration she wants to work on ending the state's income tax. "When I take office, we will work on responsibly phasing out the state income tax to reward work - NOT government...
ARKANSAS STATE

