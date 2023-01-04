Read full article on original website
WSB Radio
Clash over tax cuts coming in Kansas; abortion foes unsure
TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kansas' recently reelected Democratic governor and Republican legislators are headed for a clash over how their financially flush state should cut taxes, and abortion opponents are wrestling with what ideas to pursue following last year's decisive statewide vote favoring abortion rights. Gov. Laura...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
Kansas’ top election officer releases plan for new legislation, emphasizes voter security
TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules […] The post Kansas’ top election officer releases plan for new legislation, emphasizes voter security appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
lawrencekstimes.com
‘A new era’ for open records in Kansas: Court says yes, electronic records must be provided electronically
When a person requests a copy of an electronic public record under the Kansas Open Records Act, public agencies must provide that copy in electronic format, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday. This means, for instance, that agencies can’t print off copies of Excel spreadsheets — they must provide the...
Emporia gazette.com
Tax cut talk is top of mind for new legislature
The Democratic governor wants one. Republican state lawmakers have a tradition of wanting one. Yet exactly how to provide a tax cut could be one of the biggest sticking points when the Kansas Legislature opens its new session Monday after the inauguration.
Local legislators would favor property tax relief as session set to start Monday
The 2023 Kansas legislative session will kick off Monday in Topeka with several local legislators saying they would like the body to address property tax relief. Rep. Barbara Wasinger, R-Hays, will be on the taxation committee this session and said she would like to see further tax relief for Kansans.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
WIBW
Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of longtime AG’s passing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passing of the longest-serving Attorney General in Kansas’ history, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that she has ordered all flags throughout the State of Kansas...
lawrencekstimes.com
What has happened to the 9 Kansas residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. Two years have passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. To mark...
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Public Schools’ director of HR resigning
Sarah Hamlin, director of Human Resources for the Lawrence school district, is resigning effective immediately, according to a news release from the district. Hamlin has accepted a similar job with the Kansas City, Kansas public schools, according to the release. “I am so thankful for the years that I have...
How much money is Gage Park missing out on?
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The “Vote Gage Park” ballot measure passed in November as voters showed they were ready to start supporting the park. However, the 0.2% sales tax increase isn’t being collected quite yet. “It’s been estimated that over the year, this tax will bring in about $8 million,” State Representative Fred Patton said. […]
Will the remaining food tax disappear this year? GOP senators are backing the move
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is pushing her "Axing Your Taxes" plan this year, which includes a renewed push for an immediate elimination of the state's food sales tax.
Ed Eilert, a long-time leader in Johnson County, retires
Johnson County Commissioner Ed Eilert retires after 44 years serving the public from teacher to mayor to county commissioner.
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker files legislation to repeal House Bill 1775
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed legislation that would kill House Bill 1775, a state law that punishes school districts for teaching lessons designed to make students feel uncomfortable or guilty because of their race or gender. State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants acknowledges that his newly proposed bill...
gladstonedispatch.com
Recount official: Bill Allen winner of Missouri House District 17 seat
CLAY COUNTY — With certification of a final recount from the Missouri Secretary of State’s office of the Nov. 8 general election, political newcomer and Republican Bill Allen is the winner of Missouri House District 17’s seat. With redistricting, District 17 includes the Northland section of Kansas City, Pleasant Valley, Claycomo, Randolph and Birmingham in Clay County.
Kansas AG, Sedgwick County DA fine home warranty company $850k
Following a joint investigation between the Kansas Attorney General's Office and Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, a home warranty company has been given an $850,000 consent judgment.
adastraradio.com
Topeka Site Selected for Construction of $49 Million Residential Home for Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly said a site in Topeka next to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center was selected for construction of a northeast Kansas residential home for veterans. The proposed $49 million facility with 72 private rooms would be financed with a combination of...
Sanders pledges to phase out state income tax
(The Center Square) - Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a social media countdown to her Tuesday inauguration she wants to work on ending the state's income tax. "When I take office, we will work on responsibly phasing out the state income tax to reward work - NOT government...
KVOE
HomeServe agrees to $850,000 payment for alleged violations of Kansas Consumer Protection Act
A company approved for warranty business involving the City of Emporia will pay money to Kansas state government and to consumers in the state for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. As part of a consent judgment involving the company, Kansas Attorney General’s Office and Sedgwick County Attorney’s...
