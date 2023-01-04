NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A beach town that is defying New Jersey’s order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes is suing the state for $21 million. That’s how much North Wildwood says it spent over the past decade on trucking sand in as part of an ultimately futile effort to hold back the waves. North Wildwood is being sued by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for defying a state order not to make emergency repairs to the dunes following several storms last fall. The town filed its answer to that litigation on Wednesday as it asked a judge to order the state to pay North Wildwood $21 million, and to allow the city to immediately build a bulkhead along a section of the beach where the town says 75% of the dune has been washed away.

