National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
New Restaurant is Opening in Former Golden Corral LocationBryan DijkhuizenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Atlantic City ShopRite Won’t Happen
ShopRite won’t be coming to Atlantic City, N.J., after all, according to a published report, which noted that city officials still hope to open a full-service supermarket in the area. After more than a year of talks with Springfield, N.J.-based Village Super Market, which operates 34 stores under the...
Prices Jump 11% at the 89¢ Store in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
Here's a cut-and-dry visual of inflation if there ever was one: the Everything 89¢ store on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township is now Everything 99¢. And while the increase is merely a dime on paper and seemingly not that big of a deal, that ten-cent increase represents an approximate 11% jump in prices.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Battle of Turtle Gut Inlet in Wildwood Crest, NJ in 1776.
Turtle Gut Inlet, once located in the vicinity of Toledo Avenue in today’s Wildwood Crest, was at one time the division between Five Mile Beach to the north and Two Mile Beach to the south. Filled in by the county in 1922, it has long been forgotten, but its history has given us much to remember.
Beach town in sand dunes battle sues New Jersey for $21M
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A beach town that is defying New Jersey’s order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes is suing the state for $21 million. That’s how much North Wildwood says it spent over the past decade on trucking sand in as part of an ultimately futile effort to hold back the waves. North Wildwood is being sued by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for defying a state order not to make emergency repairs to the dunes following several storms last fall. The town filed its answer to that litigation on Wednesday as it asked a judge to order the state to pay North Wildwood $21 million, and to allow the city to immediately build a bulkhead along a section of the beach where the town says 75% of the dune has been washed away.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
Brigantine’s Stranding Center Saves First Seal of the Season
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine can claim its first saved seal of the season!. Officials at the center report that the first save happened on December 28th when a female Harbor Seal was discovered stranded on Monmouth Beach. "She was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her right side. The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for supportive care and medical treatment. She weighed 42lbs when she was admitted into our hospital."
Work to begin soon to replace collapsed retaining wall along I-295 in Camden County, New Jersey
The wall built as part of the Direct Connect project failed in March of 2021.
Absecon, NJ Post Office Removes Posted Killed In Action Photos
A resident of Absecon, New Jersey has reached out to us for our help with a disturbing situation involving the Absecon City Post Office. It is our pleasure to try to lend an assist here because we strongly agree that the situation is unacceptable and that it must be properly addressed.
The Monopoly Connection That’s Still Alive in EHT and Mays Landing
We all know that the ultimate board game, Monopoly, is based on Atlantic City right?. It's got quite a history, in that a lot of the streets from the original board game are still around today. Some streets have changed names, others are no longer quite what they were "back...
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA
To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
Atlantic City, NJ Councilman’s Residency Is Being Called Into Question
The residency of Atlantic City Councilman Muhammad 'Anium' Zia was called into question in open public session last evening (Wednesday, January 4, 2023) at the annual reorganization meeting of the Atlantic City Council. Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin appeared during the public comment section of last night’s...
RIP Mootilda: Upper Township, NJ, Cow Confirmed Dead By Caretaker
It's the end of an era in the northernmost parts of Cape May County. It's not the one that anybody wanted either. To be fair, it wasn't exactly an "era," but it was a fun couple of months for the residents of the Marmora section of Upper Township right outside of Ocean City. The famous brown cow that was spotted in the woods in summer of 2022, later to be affectionately called "Mootilda," gave people a lot of laughs, some anxiety, but most importantly, a cause to get behind.
The Most Romantic Destination in New Jersey May Surprise You
Valentine's Day is only six weeks away. I know, life moves pretty fast sometimes. When you think of places in Jersey that light a spark or make you mushy, which spots come to mind?. Off the top, there's one town that comes right to mind. Cape May has been recognized...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks
When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
Watch: Kangaroo squares up with Christmas tree at Cape May County Zoo
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Instead of hitting the curb, Christmas trees are being donated to a South Jersey zoo, and the animals are loving it. Check out this kangaroo, who was having a great time.Cape May County Zoo officials say some of the animals play with the Christmas trees while others are more practical and use them to stay warm or protect the trees from the wind.
Armed Teen Arrested After Police Chase in Atlantic City, NJ
A 19-year-old man from Atlantic City is facing a list of charges following a police foot chase Thursday afternoon. The Atlantic City Police Department reports their detectives were conducting an investigation in the area of New York and Mediterranean Avenues after they received information about a man with a gun.
NJ Amber Alert: Last Seen In Vineland, Cumberland County
UPDATE: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 8:45 a.m. Former Vineland, New Jersey Mayor Bob Romano has released the following public comments:. “My Great Grand Daughter has been located and an Arrest was made in the incident. I would like to thank everyone who posted on my page.”. “Great work by the...
Prosecutor: Man Charged For Stealing $76K During Armed Bank Robbery in Cherry Hill, NJ
The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says a man from East Orange has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed bank robbery in Cherry Hill just before Christmas. 42-year-old William Ray is accused of entering Investors Bank on Route 70 on the afternoon of December 22nd and holding employees at gunpoint. Ray allegedly attempted to lock the employees in a vault before fleeing with over $76,000 in cash.
Amber Alert jolts NJ awake because a dad didn’t return with his daughter
⚠ Father did not return with daughter on Wednesday. A father and his infant daughter who were the subject of a pre-dawn Amber Alert were located at the base of the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thursday morning. Phones across New Jersey buzzed at 4:15 a.m. about the abduction of 7-month-old...
Three indicted in fatal shooting of Mays Landing teen inside Atlantic City store
Three Atlantic City men have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing man inside a Pacific Avenue market last year. Malik Galloway, 31, is accused of going inside the store brandishing a gun and fatally shooting 19-year-old Malae Johnson. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside...
