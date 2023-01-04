ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City ShopRite Won’t Happen

ShopRite won’t be coming to Atlantic City, N.J., after all, according to a published report, which noted that city officials still hope to open a full-service supermarket in the area. After more than a year of talks with Springfield, N.J.-based Village Super Market, which operates 34 stores under the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Battle of Turtle Gut Inlet in Wildwood Crest, NJ in 1776.

Turtle Gut Inlet, once located in the vicinity of Toledo Avenue in today’s Wildwood Crest, was at one time the division between Five Mile Beach to the north and Two Mile Beach to the south. Filled in by the county in 1922, it has long been forgotten, but its history has given us much to remember.
WILDWOOD CREST, NJ
Beach town in sand dunes battle sues New Jersey for $21M

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — A beach town that is defying New Jersey’s order not to shore up its eroding sand dunes is suing the state for $21 million. That’s how much North Wildwood says it spent over the past decade on trucking sand in as part of an ultimately futile effort to hold back the waves. North Wildwood is being sued by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection for defying a state order not to make emergency repairs to the dunes following several storms last fall. The town filed its answer to that litigation on Wednesday as it asked a judge to order the state to pay North Wildwood $21 million, and to allow the city to immediately build a bulkhead along a section of the beach where the town says 75% of the dune has been washed away.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Brigantine’s Stranding Center Saves First Seal of the Season

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine can claim its first saved seal of the season!. Officials at the center report that the first save happened on December 28th when a female Harbor Seal was discovered stranded on Monmouth Beach. "She was wheezing and suffering from a laceration on her right side. The yearling, likely born last spring, was immediately transported to MMSC for supportive care and medical treatment. She weighed 42lbs when she was admitted into our hospital."
BRIGANTINE, NJ
The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA

To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
WILDWOOD, NJ
RIP Mootilda: Upper Township, NJ, Cow Confirmed Dead By Caretaker

It's the end of an era in the northernmost parts of Cape May County. It's not the one that anybody wanted either. To be fair, it wasn't exactly an "era," but it was a fun couple of months for the residents of the Marmora section of Upper Township right outside of Ocean City. The famous brown cow that was spotted in the woods in summer of 2022, later to be affectionately called "Mootilda," gave people a lot of laughs, some anxiety, but most importantly, a cause to get behind.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
5 Must-Try South Jersey Cheesesteaks

When you think of cheesesteaks, Philly comes to mind. But did you know you can also get a good cheesesteak just over the bridge in South Jersey? We have you covered with the Best of South Jersey Cheesesteaks. From a dive bar in Camden to a small sandwich shop in Wildwood, NJ.
CAMDEN, NJ
Watch: Kangaroo squares up with Christmas tree at Cape May County Zoo

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Instead of hitting the curb, Christmas trees are being donated to a South Jersey zoo, and the animals are loving it. Check out this kangaroo, who was having a great time.Cape May County Zoo officials say some of the animals play with the Christmas trees while others are more practical and use them to stay warm or protect the trees from the wind.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Prosecutor: Man Charged For Stealing $76K During Armed Bank Robbery in Cherry Hill, NJ

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says a man from East Orange has been arrested and charged in connection to an armed bank robbery in Cherry Hill just before Christmas. 42-year-old William Ray is accused of entering Investors Bank on Route 70 on the afternoon of December 22nd and holding employees at gunpoint. Ray allegedly attempted to lock the employees in a vault before fleeing with over $76,000 in cash.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
