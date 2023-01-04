Read full article on original website
WSB Radio
Clash over tax cuts coming in Kansas; abortion foes unsure
TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kansas' recently reelected Democratic governor and Republican legislators are headed for a clash over how their financially flush state should cut taxes, and abortion opponents are wrestling with what ideas to pursue following last year's decisive statewide vote favoring abortion rights. Gov. Laura...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
Kansas’ top election officer releases plan for new legislation, emphasizes voter security
TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules […] The post Kansas’ top election officer releases plan for new legislation, emphasizes voter security appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Local legislators would favor property tax relief as session set to start Monday
The 2023 Kansas legislative session will kick off Monday in Topeka with several local legislators saying they would like the body to address property tax relief. Rep. Barbara Wasinger, R-Hays, will be on the taxation committee this session and said she would like to see further tax relief for Kansans.
lawrencekstimes.com
‘A new era’ for open records in Kansas: Court says yes, electronic records must be provided electronically
When a person requests a copy of an electronic public record under the Kansas Open Records Act, public agencies must provide that copy in electronic format, the Kansas Supreme Court ruled Friday. This means, for instance, that agencies can’t print off copies of Excel spreadsheets — they must provide the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
lawrencekstimes.com
What has happened to the 9 Kansas residents charged in the Jan. 6 insurrection?
Kansans charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol include alleged members of the Proud Boys, a Topeka City Council candidate and others who’ve since expressed regret for their actions. Two years have passed since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. To mark...
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
KCTV 5
Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of longtime AG’s passing
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passing of the longest-serving Attorney General in Kansas’ history, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that she has ordered all flags throughout the State of Kansas...
Kan. official: 'Axe the Tax' causing confusion on grocery receipts
GREAT BEND — No one will complain about paying less tax on groceries and other essentials. They may, however, complain about a change on receipts from local retailers. With the rollover into the New Year, Kansas implement the first phase of its "Axe the Tax" legislation in a first step to eliminate sales tax on groceries.
adastraradio.com
Indiana Corn Growers Association is seeking board candidates
Indiana Corn Growers Association is encouraging growers who want to advocate for agriculture to federal and state lawmakers to add their name to the ICGA board 2023 election ballot. The organization’s governing districts match Indiana’s nine Congressional districts and in 2023, ICGA will elect board directors for Districts 1, 4,...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas is becoming more divided. Democrats win suburban areas and the GOP holds rural communities
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas — Republican Ed Roitz lives in central Overland Park, right in the middle of that state’s most populous, suburban county. He ran to represent his affluent Johnson County neighbors in the Kansas House this fall, focusing on the tried-and-true conservative policy of cutting taxes. But...
Kansas AG, Sedgwick County DA fine home warranty company $850k
Following a joint investigation between the Kansas Attorney General's Office and Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, a home warranty company has been given an $850,000 consent judgment.
KVOE
HomeServe agrees to $850,000 payment for alleged violations of Kansas Consumer Protection Act
A company approved for warranty business involving the City of Emporia will pay money to Kansas state government and to consumers in the state for alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. As part of a consent judgment involving the company, Kansas Attorney General’s Office and Sedgwick County Attorney’s...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Senate Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from Being Taxed
(MISSOURINET) – Legislation filed in the Missouri Senate would exempt Social Security benefits from the state’s income tax. Marshall Griffin has details:
adastraradio.com
Topeka Site Selected for Construction of $49 Million Residential Home for Veterans
TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly said a site in Topeka next to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center was selected for construction of a northeast Kansas residential home for veterans. The proposed $49 million facility with 72 private rooms would be financed with a combination of...
Kansas to receive more than $45M in settlement money regarding opioid epidemic
Outgoing KS AG Derek Schmidt announced Friday the state will receive over $45 million in settlement money to resolve opioid epidemic allegations against two companies.
WIBW
Arizona man ordered to pay thousands for securities fraud in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has been ordered to be $550,000 to two Kansas victims in a securities fraud case. Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two counts of securities fraud. According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his...
WIBW
Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
WIBW
Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Shawnee Co. bank. Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka, was sentenced on three felony counts of impairing a security interest by the Shawnee Co. District Court. A judge sentenced Vasquez to pay a Shawnee Co. Bank $184,936 and 12 months of probation.
