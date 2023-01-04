ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Clash over tax cuts coming in Kansas; abortion foes unsure

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — Kansas' recently reelected Democratic governor and Republican legislators are headed for a clash over how their financially flush state should cut taxes, and abortion opponents are wrestling with what ideas to pursue following last year's decisive statewide vote favoring abortion rights. Gov. Laura...
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Southeast Kansas State Senator resigns his seat

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Southeast Kansas Republican Richard Hilderbrand announced his resignation from the State Senate, effective Sunday – just one day before the new legislative session kicks off. Hilderbrand notified the Kansas Secretary of State earlier this week about his intentions and said he needs to focus...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas’ top election officer releases plan for new legislation, emphasizes voter security

TOPEKA — Kansas election laws may be overhauled again this year with new legislation geared toward clearing up confusion with state voting processes. Secretary of State Scott Schwab, the state’s top elections officer, said he planned to introduce legislation to update state election codes and simplify state election laws this year, following confusion over rules […] The post Kansas’ top election officer releases plan for new legislation, emphasizes voter security appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
PITTSBURG, KS
KCTV 5

Flags ordered to half-staff in honor of longtime AG’s passing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the passing of the longest-serving Attorney General in Kansas’ history, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered flags to be flown at half staff in Kansas. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Thursday, Jan. 5, that she has ordered all flags throughout the State of Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Indiana Corn Growers Association is seeking board candidates

Indiana Corn Growers Association is encouraging growers who want to advocate for agriculture to federal and state lawmakers to add their name to the ICGA board 2023 election ballot. The organization’s governing districts match Indiana’s nine Congressional districts and in 2023, ICGA will elect board directors for Districts 1, 4,...
INDIANA STATE
WIBW

Arizona man ordered to pay thousands for securities fraud in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Arizona man has been ordered to be $550,000 to two Kansas victims in a securities fraud case. Kenneth Marg, 68, of Scottsdale, Arizona, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to two counts of securities fraud. According to a news release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, his...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WIBW

Kansans called to challenge maps that report internet access

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been called to challenge a federal map that outlines broadband needs as it may not be accurate and that could affect funding allocated to the state. At the Thursday, Jan. 5, Shawnee County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials said the Federal Communications Commission recently...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Shawnee Co. bank. Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka, was sentenced on three felony counts of impairing a security interest by the Shawnee Co. District Court. A judge sentenced Vasquez to pay a Shawnee Co. Bank $184,936 and 12 months of probation.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy