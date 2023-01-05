Chicago First Alert Weather: Mix of snow and freezing drizzle overnight

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow coming 02:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Areas of flurries, light snow and freezing drizzle will be possible this evening and overnight. Lows will be below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Scattered snow showers are in the forecast for Thursday. Minor accumulations are expected, but a few spots may exceed a half inch of snowfall. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

Some sunshine on Friday, otherwise we'll be chilly and mainly dry with highs in the mid 30s.

Snow chances increase again late Saturday, then we'll have a rain and snow mix for Sunday. Highs this weekend into next week will remain in the 30s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a chance for light snow and freezing drizzle. Low 30°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. High 34°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 35°