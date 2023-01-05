ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mix of snow and freezing drizzle overnight

By Albert Ramon
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ITYc_0k3i4DnZ00

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow coming 02:41

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Areas of flurries, light snow and freezing drizzle will be possible this evening and overnight. Lows will be below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AWQyJ_0k3i4DnZ00
CBS

Scattered snow showers are in the forecast for Thursday. Minor accumulations are expected, but a few spots may exceed a half inch of snowfall. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27axcv_0k3i4DnZ00
CBS

Some sunshine on Friday, otherwise we'll be chilly and mainly dry with highs in the mid 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJdu9_0k3i4DnZ00
CBS

Snow chances increase again late Saturday, then we'll have a rain and snow mix for Sunday. Highs this weekend into next week will remain in the 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LiX8q_0k3i4DnZ00
CBS

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with a chance for light snow and freezing drizzle. Low 30°

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies with scattered snow showers. High 34°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 35°

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild temperatures, partly cloudy skies

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will be in a mild, quiet pattern over the next several days. Saturday night brings partly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 25 degrees. Expect Sunday to remain partly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 38 degrees. Highs will be in the low 40s or upper 30s through next week with no major rain or snow chances.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Clouds continue, some sunshine possible

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overcast skies gradually give way to some sunshine. High in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy Monday with temps in the 40s. Quiet week ahead with above average temps.StatsNormal High- 32Saturday- 32Today- 38Sunrise- 7:19amForecastToday- Decreasing clouds. High of 38.Tonight- Partly cloudy and 25.Monday- Partly cloudy, 42.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

First Alert Weather: Quiet and cloudy with peeks of sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It'll be a quiet weather weekend with temps slightly above what's typical and some sunshine to squint at. There's a chance for some light snow in areas well south of the city tonight and early Sunday morning. Partly to mostly sunny with seasonable temps for the Bears game tomorrow at noon. Several 40-degree highs this week.StatsNormal High- 32Friday- 34Today- 37ForecastToday- Mostly sunny with a high of 37 degrees.Tonight- Mostly cloudy with a low of 27. Some light snow for areas south of I-80.Sunday- Partly to mostly sunny and 36.https://widgets.media.weather.com/wxwidget.loader.js?cid=934888385
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Snow showers and cool temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Survey crews from the National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado yesterday near Gibson City in Ford County around 6 p.m. Max winds 100 miles per hour.Now we are on the cold side of the system as a sluggish area of low pressure drifts our way into tomorrow. Snow showers will be around during the day tomorrow as that area of low pressure sits overhead. Minor amounts of snow are expected, a half inch or less.TONIGHT: FEW SNOW SHOWERS. CLOUDY. LOW 30.THURSDAY: PASSING SNOW SHOWERS. MINOR AMOUNTS. HIGH 34.FRIDAY: A CLOUDY START. LIMITED SUN IN THE AFTERNOON. HIGH 35.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Colder temps and snow flurries moving in for the weekend

—Snow showers revisit the area in a moderately colder flow around the back end of the big winter storm behind Tuesday’s downstate and Southern severe weather outbreak and the huge snows on its cold back side. —The weather in Chicago is to take on a colder feel amid stronger...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?

Has Chicago ever gone without snow through winter?. It’s never happened and almost certainly never will. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski scanned the city’s entire snow record dating from the winter of 1884-85 and found that the city has never even experienced a snowless month during the December-February meteorological winter, let alone an entire cold season.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago records rare January thunderstorm

LA NINA WINTERS HAVE A REPUTATION OF PRODUCING SOME VOLATILE WEATHER SWINGS—METEOROLOGICAL/CLIMATOLOGICAL WINTER 2022-23 IS SURE LIVING UP TO THAT CHARACTERIZATION. Here we are, just a week beyond the brutal Christmas week arctic blast, and we’ve witnessed a temp surge which laid the atmospheric groundwork for rare January Chicago thunderstorms–a number of them with hail—even as equally rare mid-winter tornadoes hopscotched Tuesday across downstate Central Illinois. The official high temp made it to 48-deg Tuesday—a reading 56-deg warmer than the 8-below recorded here the morning of Dec. 23. And when the wind chill is taken into account–the air felt more than 90-deg warmer!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 gets results for Round Lake Beach family stuck in motel after pipe burst

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (CBS) -- We told you Thursday about a family who had been forced to leave their home in Round Lake Beach after a pipe burst on Christmas Eve.Since then, CBS 2 has gotten results.Patricia Chapman told CBS 2's Sabrina Franza that she and her kids had to spend more than a week in a motel – with no word from management on when the damage would be fixed. She also said she had no word from management about compensation.In Chapman's apartment, the ceiling was ripped out, with wooden joists, fiberglass insulation, and a pipe all exposed....
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
CBS Chicago

Frosty Fest in Gurnee happening today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You're invited to get in on some frosty fun in Gurnee. The city is hosting its Frosty Fest Saturday -- transforming Viking Park into a winter wonderland. Guests are invited to play winter sports, go on a horse-drawn carriage ride, make s'mores by the campfire, and more. The event runs from 10:30a to 1 p.m. near Old Grand Avenue and Depot Road. Entry is free. Food and activities are an additional fee. 
GURNEE, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Funding needed to repair dozens of Chicago bridges in 'poor' condition

CHICAGO (CBS) – About $144 million will go to fix four bridges over the Calumet River, but that's just the beginning of what's needed.CBS 2's Sara Machi found out Illinois ranks third in the nation for the number of deficient bridges it has.Standing alongside the 95th Street bridge on Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris made a bold claim."For years people talked about this problem, but now I am proud to say we will finally fix this problem," Harris said.But is that true?Rashod Johnson, a structural engineer said this funding is a long time coming after decades of disinvestment in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Tow truck shot up on Chicago's North Side belonged to company with many citations

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two men in a tow truck were shot in the middle of the night on the city's North Side. Neighbors ran for cover.CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey went to the scene in the Villa neighborhood and learned the tow truck shouldn't have been on the road in the first place.She discovered the tow truck company has been cited dozens of times by both the city and the state and is not even licensed to operate in Chicago, as required by a city ordinance.Surveillance cameras captured the rapid-fire sound of gunshots around 2 a.m. Chicago police said two...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago parks hosting Christmas tree recycling starting this weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to take the Christmas tree down. But don't throw it out, recycle it.Some suburbs have already started picking up trees. Chicago starts collecting them Saturday at 26 city parks. Usually, they're turned into mulch, but they can also be used to fight soil erosion by holding soil or sand in place.Some areas leave trees on frozen lakes that drop the trees into the water when it thaws so they become a habitat for fish to lay their eggs. Below is the list of participating parks: Bessemer Park - 8930 S. Muskegon Ave.Clark...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
138K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy