Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Edinboro Rescuers Recover Body Found in Edinboro Lake Off Route 99
Divers from the Edinboro Fire Department scuba team recovered the body of a woman from Edinboro Lake Saturday afternoon after residents who live along the water spotted the body around 2:50 p.m. State police and the recovery team responded to 12570 Edinboro Road, after the residents called 911. According to...
erienewsnow.com
History of The Landfill Star
The Christmas season is over for many people. That's a sad thing for those who truly enjoyed the holiday period. However, there's is still a visible reminder of Christmas to help anyone who wants to stay in the holiday spirit. It’s located at the Lake View Landfill in Summit Township in Erie County. Just like the Three Wise Men, you can look up and find a Christmas star.
explore venango
Linda L. Hall
Linda L. Hall, 68, of Franklin, died peacefully January 3, 2023, after an extended illness, at The Caring Place in Franklin. Born December 20, 1954, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late Raymond and Elsie Blauser Miller. Linda attended Cranberry High School. She was a very good...
wnynewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police and Coroner on Scene of Pedestrian Hit by Train
Erie police, fire and Emergycare crews all responded to the CSX railroad tracks in west Erie after the operator of a train reported hitting a pedestrian on the tracks just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the impact happened around the Raspberry Street crossing. After the train came to a...
Fatal accident: Car overturned in Trumbull County
The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash.
venangoextra.com
No one injured in Oil City fire
No one was injured in a fire at a home at 110 Hone Avenue in Oil City that broke out a little after 12:30 p.m. Friday. The damage, according to Oil City Fire Department captain Eric McFadden, was “pretty minor for what it could have been.”. McFadden said there...
wesb.com
Fatal Car Accident in Fredonia
A fatal motor vehicle accident was reported in Fredonia on Friday. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the area of Route 60 just south of Vineyard Dr. for report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle. The vehicle was operated by 64-year-old Polly Gambino of Cassadaga...
erienewsnow.com
Six Families Displaced by Meadville Apartment Fire
After working third shift, Lisa Henry was sleeping when she awoke to the smell of smoke. "I woke up just as the smoke was about to hit my apartment," said Henry. "I grabbed my kids and ran." Meadville firefighters arrived at her six-unit complex off of Cottage St. on Wednesday...
One dead after accident in Mercer County
At least one person is dead after an accident late Friday afternoon in Pymatuning Township, according to Mercer County Coroner John Libonati.
yourerie
Erie County Prison’s equipment building gets new roof repair
Erie County Prison’s equipment building gets new roof repair. Erie County Prison’s equipment building gets new …. Erie County Prison’s equipment building gets new roof repair. Man caught on video tossing dog over fence at Riverside …. Video from the Riverside County Department of Animal Services shows...
erienewsnow.com
Firefighters Respond to Six-Unit Complex Fire in Meadville
Six Crawford County families are out of their homes because of a fire at a Meadville apartment complex. Crews on the scene said a six-unit complex on Cottage Street caught fire around 2 p.m. this afternoon. No one appears to have been injured, but the units have extensive water and...
Rakeem Jones, who allegedly shot at Erie Police, remains at large
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With a new year beginning, law enforcement agencies still are on the hunt for a man who is wanted for the attempted homicide of police officers. The Pennsylvania State Police and Erie Police Department allege that Rakeem Markel Jones and Shadarryl Jones fired multiple gunshots at Erie Police Officers and PSP troopers during […]
erienewsnow.com
Original Sign Returns to Arby's Restaurant in Meadville
The old, original sign outside an Arby's in Meadville is back. It was reinstalled after the restaurant on Park Ave. was rebuilt. All of the Arby's restaurants built in the 1960s and 70s had the large neon signs with the design of ten-gallon hat, but there's not many of these signs left anymore as newer, smaller, and less expensive signs have taken their place.
Erie County executives take matters into their own hands to local union’s dismay
A building at the Erie County prison gets a new roof. But it’s “who” was doing the work that’s getting attention. Two local politicians are repairing the roof of the equipment building at the Erie County prison. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis and County Council Chairman Brian Shank are busy repairing the roof of the […]
Two women who went missing in 2022 in Crawford County remain missing
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While many people gathered with their families to celebrate the holiday season, two families spent their first holiday seasons without their missing loved ones. Both Candice Caffas and Debra Sue Daniel have been missing from Meadville since the summer of 2022. Candice Candice Leeann Caffas is a Meadville resident who was last seen […]
venangoextra.com
One person killed in Irwin Township crash
One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Route 8 in Irwin Township. Franklin state police said the crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. when a vehicle that was headed south on Route 8 crossed the center line in an area north of Old Route 8 and struck an oncoming tractor-trailer head-on in the northbound lane.
yourerie
Be a Tourist: Events around town Jan. 6-8
Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!. Join the Arundel Cellars Free Sunday Concerts on Jan. 8 for pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food and more! This week, the featured musical guest is Shadyside. Learn more about this event from their website or by calling 814-725-1079.
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Nurse Featured on Vietnam Reflections
As we are winding down our year-long series Vietnam Reflections, we are remembering one local solider and his ultimate sacrifice. Harborcreek High School Graduate, Senior Airman Bryan Bell was killed in action on this day, eleven years ago. His tour of duty started in Iraq and ended in Afghanistan on...
erienewsnow.com
Albion Fire Department Closed
The Albion Volunteer Fire Department is closed as of January 1st, 2023. Cranesville Volunteer Fire Department is now providing fire and rescue services to Albion, Conneaut Township, Elk Creek Township, as well as their own municipality. For the first 90 days of 2023, Cranesville is also providing EMS service to the municipalities.
Comments / 2