ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel

(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March. Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping. ...
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities’ Polar Plunge Party Set for 1/21 at Columbia Point Marina

The annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge will be Saturday, January 21st at Columbia Point Marina. The Polar Plunge raises money to benefit Special Olympics. Children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities face doubt, barriers, and low expectations. For many, Special Olympics Washington is the only place where they find an opportunity to participate in their communities, develop belief in themselves, and feel like champions.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
KENNEWICK, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

‘Gem’ Known as Hermiston Recently Featured in Business View Magazine

“A gem within a state renowned for its natural beauty.”. That’s how the city of Hermiston is described in a recent feature in Business View Magazine, an online publication focusing on business-related issues. The feature is based on an interview between City Manager Byron Smith, the city’s Director of...
HERMISTON, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home

LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
LA GRANDE, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Richland welcomes new parks and facilities director

RICHLAND, Wash.- Laura Hester is the new Parks and Public Facilities Director for the City of Richland. Hester has over 20 years of parks and recreation experience, most recently serving as Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director in Sahuarita, Arizona and began in Richland on January 3. “We are excited...
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-City Dog Owners Beware: Porcupines Are Everywhere

I have lived in the Tri-Cities for years and until last weekend, I had no idea that porcupines existed in this part of the state. On New Year’s Day, we decided to take a hike with our dog through the McNary National Wildlife Refuge (Madam Dorion Memorial Park) which is located just before the Highway 12/730 junction in Wallula. We took the sandy horse trail along the river which is mostly sagebrush and grass but has a spectacular view of the Wallula Gap and surrounding hills. It was the perfect spot to let our Decker Terrier off leash to roam and explore, at least it appeared that way.
WALLULA, WA
98.3 The KEY

No Cause Revealed Yet in Kennewick Train Derailment

As of Tuesday morning, no word as to what triggered a six-car train derailment in Kennewick on New Year's Day. Six cars flip off the track west of Fruitland street. Around 11:20 AM, the train was headed west making its way past the Zintel Creek Golf Course, and under the Highway 395 underpass.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

WSP responds to semi truck crash in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently on the scene of a two semi truck crash in Kennewick. The crash happened westbound on I-82 near milepost 109. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson minor injuries were reported in the crash. No lanes are blocked and the road is open.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy