Tri-Cities gets ready to demolish second old motel
(The Center Square) – The Richland City Council started the new year by approving a contract to demolish a vacant motel considered a “blight” that the local government purchased for $1.2 million last March. Officials awarded a contract to Construction Group International, based in Woodinville, to tear down the old Economy Inn on George Washington Way. The company’s payment of about $437,000 after taxes will also include restoring the site with landscaping. ...
Tri-Cities, Help Reunite This Lost Little Hard Hat with His Owner
Sometimes you just have to take a second out of your day to help a missing hard hat in need find his home. Tri-Cities, we need your help!. Little White Hard Hat Turns Up Lost on the Highway. This little white hard hat was found on SR-240 early Thursday morning,...
Tri-Cities’ Polar Plunge Party Set for 1/21 at Columbia Point Marina
The annual Tri-Cities Polar Plunge will be Saturday, January 21st at Columbia Point Marina. The Polar Plunge raises money to benefit Special Olympics. Children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities face doubt, barriers, and low expectations. For many, Special Olympics Washington is the only place where they find an opportunity to participate in their communities, develop belief in themselves, and feel like champions.
A Tri-City nonprofit has spayed and neutered 55,000 strays. They want to help more
Donations up to $50,000 are being matched until Jan. 20.
Benton PUD working to restore power in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to Benton PUD, crews are responding to a power outage in East Kennewick and the Southridge areas. They say the cause is due to an animal in the Ely substation that feeds the area. Crews are working to restore power and should have it restored within the next hour and a half.
‘Gem’ Known as Hermiston Recently Featured in Business View Magazine
“A gem within a state renowned for its natural beauty.”. That’s how the city of Hermiston is described in a recent feature in Business View Magazine, an online publication focusing on business-related issues. The feature is based on an interview between City Manager Byron Smith, the city’s Director of...
La Grande man takes to social media for help finding items stolen from his home
LA GRANDE – Bret Wheeler of La Grande has taken to social media for help with locating items that were stolen from his property on Morgan Lake Road in La Grande over New Year’s weekend. Erick Paul Kynaston of Walla Walla was arrested in relation to the theft but there are items of sentimental value that he would love to get back if possible.
Richland welcomes new parks and facilities director
RICHLAND, Wash.- Laura Hester is the new Parks and Public Facilities Director for the City of Richland. Hester has over 20 years of parks and recreation experience, most recently serving as Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director in Sahuarita, Arizona and began in Richland on January 3. “We are excited...
14 YO Finley Girl Missing & Endangered, Last Seen in Kennewick
A 14-year-old girl from Finley Washington is missing and police need your help to urgently find her. #UPDATE 11 AM - The Benton County Sherrif says that Angelic Waldrop has been found and is ok. No other information is released at this time. The 14-year-old girl has been missing since...
Washington City Named Among The Top 10 Boomtowns
SmartAsset mapped out which U.S. cities are experiencing massive economic growth.
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
Hungry Coyotes Are Prowling Tri-Cities Neighborhoods, Protect Your Pets
It's every pet owner's nightmare, a coyote attack. One of our neighbors in Richland recently caught a coyote on video. Lori C. posted the video on the Nextdoor app on December 23rd, on the snow-covered streets. The coyote was running down Davison Avenue near Saint Street, with a small animal in its mouth.
An Open Letter to Kennewick’s Senske’s Holiday Light Display
For 20 years, Senske Services has been putting on its holiday light show in Kennewick. Over 500,000 Christmas lights dance merrily to the music each night through the holiday season and the display is free for all to view at Quay Street and delights Tri-Citians and out-of-town visitors annually. I...
Tri-City Dog Owners Beware: Porcupines Are Everywhere
I have lived in the Tri-Cities for years and until last weekend, I had no idea that porcupines existed in this part of the state. On New Year’s Day, we decided to take a hike with our dog through the McNary National Wildlife Refuge (Madam Dorion Memorial Park) which is located just before the Highway 12/730 junction in Wallula. We took the sandy horse trail along the river which is mostly sagebrush and grass but has a spectacular view of the Wallula Gap and surrounding hills. It was the perfect spot to let our Decker Terrier off leash to roam and explore, at least it appeared that way.
Drug, Firearms Ring Busted in Kennewick, 100’s of Fentanyl Pills
Thanks in part to information and tips from area residents, Kennewick Police and Benton County Deputies began conducting extra patrols in the area of Arrowhead and Willamette Ave. Now, it's paid off. Drug ring broken up, multiple arrests made. The Benton County Sheriff's office announced Friday that three people in...
No Cause Revealed Yet in Kennewick Train Derailment
As of Tuesday morning, no word as to what triggered a six-car train derailment in Kennewick on New Year's Day. Six cars flip off the track west of Fruitland street. Around 11:20 AM, the train was headed west making its way past the Zintel Creek Golf Course, and under the Highway 395 underpass.
Kennewick Police: suspects arrested for 40+ recent burglaries
KENNEWICK, Wash. — In the New Year; there’s a new reminder to lock up, especially following two arrests in Kennewick. Agencies who worked to arrest two suspects said they are responsible for more than 40 burglaries across Eastern Washington. Police arrested the two Wednesday. A big piece of this was community involvement, and the video footage sent in that helped...
WSP responds to semi truck crash in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently on the scene of a two semi truck crash in Kennewick. The crash happened westbound on I-82 near milepost 109. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson minor injuries were reported in the crash. No lanes are blocked and the road is open.
