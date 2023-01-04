Other members of the Pasadena City Council, including the Mayor, Victor Gordo and District 6 Council Member, Steve Madison, have publicly stated they were against Measure H. In all fairness, Aida Demejian, Greg Anderson, Kay Tolentino and Lee Cuellar should be also asking these Council Members to recuse themselves as well. But they are not. To my mind, it’s perfectly OK for a Council Member to have, and publicly state, their opinion on a subject so long as they are not receiving monetary or other support (e.g., from lobbyists) on the issue. [NOTE: The City of Pasadena does not currently require lobbyists to register with the City!]

PASADENA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO