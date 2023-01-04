Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Sierra Madre Elementary Named A 2023 Distinguished School
Sierra Madre Elementary has been selected for the prestigious 2023 California Distinguished School Program, which recognizes schools for their excellent work in achieving exceptional student performance and in closing the achievement gap. The California Distinguished Schools Award celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation, talent, and success in supporting students.
pasadenanow.com
South Pasadena High School Students Earn Congressional App Challenge Awards
South Pasadena Unified School District (SPUSD) recognizes fantastic work by South Pasadena High School students Jeff Chen, Lewis Polansky, and Evi Shih. These students earned first and third place awards in the 2022 Congressional App Challenge. The Congressional App Challenge is a competition intended to encourage students to learn how...
pasadenanow.com
California Credit Union Offering Scholarships to Pasadena Students
California Credit Union is encouraging college-bound students in Pasadena to apply for its 2023 Student Scholarship Program. Through the program, the credit union provides $20,000 in scholarships annually to recognize Southern California students who are motivated in their academic studies and active in their schools and communities. “We’re committed to...
pasadenanow.com
La Salle College Prep STEM Students: Revving Up for the Future
La Salle College Preparatory (LCP) STEM students are revving up for the future! They recently put their science, technology, engineering, and math skills to the test by designing and building their own go-karts from scratch. Using principles of physics, engineering, and design, they were able to turn their ideas into a reality that they got to see in action. Students have fun working collaboratively through the process. It’s messy, a little risky, but incredibly valuable.
pasadenanow.com
County Supervisors Approves Homeless Emergency Declaration
Mirroring a step taken by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on her first day in office last month, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a motion proclaiming a local emergency on homelessness. “Today’s unanimous action by the board honors the November mandate from L.A. County voters: lead with...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Unified Says Race Had Nothing To Do With School Closures
In a statement, the Pasadena Unified School District said its decision to close local schools several years ago was not based on race. The PUSD ussued the statement after the Mexican-American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF) announced that it had filed a lawsuit claiming the 2019 decision by the School Board to close schools was motivated by race and deprived Latino students of equitable education.
pasadenanow.com
Union Station Homeless Services Celebrates 50 Years of “Bringing Our Neighbors Home”
Since 1973, Union Station Homeless Services has helped our most vulnerable community members rebuild their lives and end homelessness. This year the organization is celebrating 50 years of working in the community with volunteers, staff, donors, and clients to help house thousands of our neighbors. Union Station started in 1973,...
pasadenanow.com
University Club of Pasadena President Richard Chinen Reflects on His Tenure, What the Club Means to Him
After serving as President during the University Club of Pasadena’s centennial year, Richard Chinen’s tenure will come to a close in March. Known to many because of his former Tournament of Roses presidency, Chinen recently shared his thoughts on his presidency and what the University Club means to him, both professionally.
pasadenanow.com
‘Moment in Time’: Council Approves Formation of ‘Reconnecting Communities Task Force’ to Address Use of 710 Freeway Stub
With Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo calling it a “moment in time,” the City Council Monday unanimously passed a historic motion to form the Reconnecting Communities Task Force. The task force will serve as an official advisory board for the Council to decide the future undeveloped acreage the size of 40 football fields in West Pasadena, all that remains of a once-proposed 710 Freeway extension.
pasadenanow.com
Political Gumbo: Where Were You?
The City opened City Council meetings to the public on Monday. Two big issues were front and center — the 710 stub and the Rental Board. Most of the public comment came for folks calling on the City to establish a climate resolution. That one is coming up soon.
pasadenanow.com
Traffic Outreach Campaign Proposal on Council’s Consent Calendar
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council could authorize the City Manager to enter into a $182,700 contract for a Citywide Traffic Safety Media and Outreach Campaign. The City has seen a rise in traffic collisions and pedestrian fatalities over the last several years, mirroring national trends.
pasadenanow.com
This Week in City Government
SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL CLOSED SESSION MEETING FOR JANUARY 9, 2023 TO BEGIN AT 4:00 P.M. Council Chamber, Pasadena City Hall, 100 North Garfield Avenue, Room S249. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the regular meeting of the Finance Committee, scheduled for Monday, January 9, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. in the Pasadena City Hall, 100 North Garfield Avenue, Pasadena, is cancelled.
pasadenanow.com
Public Public Works Recaps State of Urban Forestry Before City Commission: 300 New Trees to Be planted Across Pasadena in 2023
Pasadena’s Public Works Department will report on the status of the city’s urban forest before the Northwest Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 10, starting at 6:30 p.m. A preliminary report by Public Works Administrator Eric Mirzaian said the presentation prepared by the Department’s Urban Forestry Section will include an update on Capital Improvement Program and maintenance projects.
pasadenanow.com
Council Reopens Chambers to the Public
The City Council opened the chamber doors to the public for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic forced local government to shut down. “It’s nice to have the public back in the chambers,” said Mayor Victor Gordo. Things were a little different as members of the public...
pasadenanow.com
We Get Letters: Others Took Side on Measure H
Other members of the Pasadena City Council, including the Mayor, Victor Gordo and District 6 Council Member, Steve Madison, have publicly stated they were against Measure H. In all fairness, Aida Demejian, Greg Anderson, Kay Tolentino and Lee Cuellar should be also asking these Council Members to recuse themselves as well. But they are not. To my mind, it’s perfectly OK for a Council Member to have, and publicly state, their opinion on a subject so long as they are not receiving monetary or other support (e.g., from lobbyists) on the issue. [NOTE: The City of Pasadena does not currently require lobbyists to register with the City!]
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Sacred Heart’s Commitment to Community and Social Development through Its Service Programs
Students hosted the Cottonwood Music and Eco Festival to support the preservation of Cottonwood Canyon. Each of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy (FSHA) Tologs has a minimum number of service hours to complete but they go above and beyond with service to the poor, the elderly, the disenfranchised and in stewardship of the environment. Clubs and non-club co-curricular groups include service projects as a major component of their annual activities. Some of these groups exist as strictly service organizations; for example, CAM (Christian Action Movement) runs the annual food drive, “Koins for Kids” and co-sponsors the Santa Teresita Christmas Party.
pasadenanow.com
City Council to Hear Updates Related to the Establishment of the Pasadena Rental Housing Board
The City Council will hear updates related to the establishment of a Pasadena Rental Housing Board (PRHB) which is mandated to administer changes to the charter related to passing of Measure H. Last November, Pasadena passed Measure H with 53.8 percent of the total votes cast despite a vigorous opposition...
pasadenanow.com
Westridge Students Practice Scientific Presentation Skills During Lunchtime Research Talks
Every Wednesday, you can find a group of Upper School students gathered to hear from a Research in Science student about their research and lab work—an important tool to practice oral presentation and writing skills. This week, students heard from Reema R. ’23 about flexible knowledge assembly in humans, the topic of her lab work with researchers at Occidental College (whom she is assisting as part of the Westridge Research in Science class).
pasadenanow.com
Guest Opinion | Mayor Victor Gordo: National Law Enforcement Day
We should all take a moment to recognize Monday, January 9th as National Law Enforcement Day by thanking our law enforcement officers for their service and dedication. Every second of every minute, every minute of every hour, and every hour of every day, those who have dedicated their lives and profession to law enforcement work to ensure that we feel safe in our homes and as we go about our daily lives. Pasadena is a world-class City with world-class police officers and civilian law enforcement personnel who take pride in our community and the work that they do.
pasadenanow.com
Local Realty Company Builds, Donates 150 Bicycles for Boys and Girls Club of Pasadena
Pasadena-based real estate agent Eva Lin and her team built and gave away up to 150 bikes last month during her twice-a-year Charity Bike Build, a bike building and donation activity that Lin and her realty company, Lin Realty, have been hosting since 2018. This latest Bike Build by the...
