Former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has officially returned to the Board of Directors. As reported back in mid-December, The Wall Street Journal revealed that McMahon told people he plans to make a comeback at WWE an that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down back in July, and that he now believes the allegations and investigations would have blown over had he stayed, according to these people. It was then reported on Thursday that McMahon has made the first steps to make his return to the company as he is looking to help lead a sale, and that he is looking to bring on former WWE Co-Presidents Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to help, who were shockingly let go in early 2020. Shortly after that report broke, McMahon issued a press release to confirm his plans for a return, with a statement and more details. You can click here for the mid-December report that included details on Vince’s recent responses to two accusers, you can click here for Thursday’s report on Vince’s comeback plans for the potential sale, which includes the reported response from the WWE Board of Directors and how they feel about a possible return, and you can click here for the report on Vince’s press release.

1 DAY AGO