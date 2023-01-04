Read full article on original website
Montana witness says whatever flew over caused house and ground to shake
House at night.Photo bySixties PhotographyonUnsplash. A Montana witness at Colstrip is looking for the cause after a rumbling sound caused the entire house to shake at about 9:58 p.m. on December 19, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Los Padres National Forest issues public warning amid expected rain and snowfall
Los Padres National Forest is warning the public to plan ahead and with safety in mind if they intend to visit the forest for recreational activities as hazards increase in stormy weather. The post Los Padres National Forest issues public warning amid expected rain and snowfall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Yellowstone Revealed: Bullfrogs and tropical fish in the Tetons
When there’s snow on the Tetons, the temperature here can go 20 to 30 below zero. So it’s not a natural place for bullfrogs and tropical fish.
Idaho Angler Catches and Releases Jumbo 23.75-Inch State Record Smallmouth Bass
Idaho has another new state record smallmouth bass. Angler Joey Walton caught a 23.75-inch smallmouth at Dworshak Reservoir in December. According to an Idaho Game and Fish (IDFG) press release, the fish has been certified as the new state catch-and-release record for The Gem State. Walton pulled the fish out...
The Complete Guide to Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park
Known as one of the most scenic drives in all of America, Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is not to be missed. This high-altitude scenic byway soars across the Rockies, delivering 360-degree mountain scenes. The 48-mile stretch of tarmac spanning between Estes Park and Grand Lake is a must-do.
Hiker Completes 25-Year Journey To Explore All 1,000+ Miles in Yellowstone National Park
A man named Ken Duell first set out to hike the 1000+ miles of Yellowstone National Park‘s extensive trail system 25 years ago. At the end of 2022, Duell finished what he started, hiking every part of the park’s trails. “Ken chipped away at his goal over ∼25...
