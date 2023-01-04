Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move
Former five-star Alabama running back Trey Sanders made a big move Thursday as he transferred to TCU. The Horned Frogs, who’ve already accumulated so much success of late, landed some more good news with Sanders‘ transfer. Sanders announced the move on his Instagram account. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Read more... The post Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Former Oklahoma QB Named Tennessee Offensive Coordinator
A former Sooners signal-caller will be the new offensive coordinator under fellow former OU quarterback Josh Heupel.
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Sports: Debate Over The "Most Beautiful Soccer Player in The World."
There's a Debate Over Which of These Two Ladies is The "Most Beautiful Soccer Player in The World" What The Cancelled Bills-Bengals Game Means For The AFC Playoffs. The Houston Roughnecks Released Their Schedule For The Upcoming XFL Season. Former NFL Player Peyton Hillis Saves Kids From Drowning. Texas Fires...
Bad news for South Carolina
Bad news for the South Carolina football program: South Carolina's defense is taking a big hit, as the Gamecocks are losing a star defensive lineman. South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch has (...)
Alabama football schedule for 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer
Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News
On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family
Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense. During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.
What to Know About the Pair of Mississippi State QBs in the Transfer Portal
Mississippi State lost a quarterback to the transfer portal as the shakeup continues after the death of Mike Leach.
Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise
Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season. Now, he's cashing in. Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 ...
Look: SEC Coach Reportedly Getting Massive Raise
There were a number of SEC football teams that failed to meet expectations this past year, but a few who far exceeded them too. One of those coaches who exceeded them is getting rewarded for it in a big way. According to ESPN's Chris Low, South Carolina head coach Shane...
Former Florida State RB takes first Official Visit since entering NCAA Transfer Portal
This fit makes a lot of sense for the former Seminole.
Arch Manning officially makes the move to Texas as an early enrollee
The nation's No. 1 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class has officially made the move to Austin, Texas. Five-star QB Arch Manning, who is one of 16 signees set to enroll early for the spring semester, is on campus as he prepares for the next chapter of his football career with the Longhorns.
Georgia Governor Takes Clear Shot at CFP Championship Game's Policy
Ever since the College Football Playoff announced on Wednesday that tailgating will not be allowed prior to Monday's national title game, college football fans have made their displeasure clear. Joining them Thursday was a particularly prominent figure. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp took a shot at Los ...
Alabama proves it's in a different stratosphere despite 'disappointing' 2022
In August, college football fans identified Alabama as a favorite to make the College Football Playoff and potentially win the national title. The Crimson Tide, after all, returned 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson and landed five-star transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech.
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Coaching Update
Sean Payton may return to coaching next season, but don't write it in stone just yet. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday and said that Payton will be "choosy" about his next coaching job. "He's going to want a strong ownership, with a good functional...
Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Says No Football For His Grandchildren
Len and Michael talked with NY Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Harry Carson about the injury suffered by Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football after being hit in the chest. Carson told the guys with players getting faster and stronger there's really no way to make the game safer without it becoming two-hand touch. Harry told the guys he hasn't and will not let his grandchildren play football.
