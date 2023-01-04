ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

The Comeback

Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move

Former five-star Alabama running back Trey Sanders made a big move Thursday as he transferred to TCU. The Horned Frogs, who’ve already accumulated so much success of late, landed some more good news with Sanders‘ transfer. Sanders announced the move on his Instagram account.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Read more... The post Former five-star Alabama running back makes big transfer move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Sports: Debate Over The "Most Beautiful Soccer Player in The World."

There's a Debate Over Which of These Two Ladies is The "Most Beautiful Soccer Player in The World" What The Cancelled Bills-Bengals Game Means For The AFC Playoffs. The Houston Roughnecks Released Their Schedule For The Upcoming XFL Season. Former NFL Player Peyton Hillis Saves Kids From Drowning. Texas Fires...
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2023 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?  Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2023 season. 2023 Alabama football scheduleSept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State Sept. 9 vs. Texas Sept. 16 at South Florida Sept. 23 vs. ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major 5-Star Transfer

Former Alabama five-star running back Trey Sanders has found a new home. Sanders announced Thursday afternoon that he'll be enrolling at TCU for the 2023 season after three years with the Crimson Tide. Sanders officially entered the transfer portal back in late November. Anytime a former five-star recruit transfers, it's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News

On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Football World Is Praying For Kirby Smart's Family

Georgia's Kirby Smart will be coaching with a heavy heart on Monday night when the Bulldogs begin their national title defense. During a rare moment of vulnerability on CFP media day, the UGA head coach shared that his parents won't be in attendance for the conclusion of the Dawgs College Football Playoff run; as his father's health has been slipping since the SEC Championship Game.
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Report: SEC Coach to Receive Huge Raise

Shane Beamer closed his second year at South Carolina with a flourish, beating a pair of top-10 opponents in Tennessee and Clemson to finish the regular season. Now, he's cashing in. Chris Low of ESPN reported Friday that Beamer is set to receive a raise that will bump his pay to around $6.5 ...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Look: SEC Coach Reportedly Getting Massive Raise

There were a number of SEC football teams that failed to meet expectations this past year, but a few who far exceeded them too. One of those coaches who exceeded them is getting rewarded for it in a big way. According to ESPN's Chris Low, South Carolina head coach Shane...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Alabama proves it's in a different stratosphere despite 'disappointing' 2022

In August, college football fans identified Alabama as a favorite to make the College Football Playoff and potentially win the national title. The Crimson Tide, after all, returned 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year Will Anderson and landed five-star transfer running back Jahmyr Gibbs from Georgia Tech.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Coaching Update

Sean Payton may return to coaching next season, but don't write it in stone just yet. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday and said that Payton will be "choosy" about his next coaching job. "He's going to want a strong ownership, with a good functional...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Says No Football For His Grandchildren

Len and Michael talked with NY Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Harry Carson about the injury suffered by Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football after being hit in the chest. Carson told the guys with players getting faster and stronger there's really no way to make the game safer without it becoming two-hand touch. Harry told the guys he hasn't and will not let his grandchildren play football.

