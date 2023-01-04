Read full article on original website
Biden-Harris Administration invests in expanding Oklahoma’s meat supply
The Biden-Harris Administration is investing $250,000 in a local ranching operation to help process and market beef from Oklahoma.
news9.com
Owasso Woman Finds Love Note In Thrift Store Coat Pocket, Mails It To Original Recipient
A trip to the thrift store turned into a search for a married couple, after an Owasso woman found a love note inside a coat pocket. "Hello love, I hope you're having a good day. You are so beautiful and lovely. You make me a good a man, and for that I'm thankful. I'm proud of all the hard work you do, and consistently awed and inspired by how well you take care of your patients and colleagues,” the note reads.
Verden Police Arrest 2 On Drug, Gun Charges
Police in the town of Verden, west of Chickasha, arrest two people on drug and gun charges. Investigators said William Dehart and Jerrell Quisenberry fled police near the Verden yesterday. In a Facebook post, the police department thanked "some dads and granddads for their sheep dog mentality and hunting skills"...
