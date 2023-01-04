ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weatherford, OK

news9.com

Owasso Woman Finds Love Note In Thrift Store Coat Pocket, Mails It To Original Recipient

A trip to the thrift store turned into a search for a married couple, after an Owasso woman found a love note inside a coat pocket. "Hello love, I hope you're having a good day. You are so beautiful and lovely. You make me a good a man, and for that I'm thankful. I'm proud of all the hard work you do, and consistently awed and inspired by how well you take care of your patients and colleagues,” the note reads.
OWASSO, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Verden Police Arrest 2 On Drug, Gun Charges

Police in the town of Verden, west of Chickasha, arrest two people on drug and gun charges. Investigators said William Dehart and Jerrell Quisenberry fled police near the Verden yesterday. In a Facebook post, the police department thanked "some dads and granddads for their sheep dog mentality and hunting skills"...
VERDEN, OK

