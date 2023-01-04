ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KUOW

A bottle proposal for Washington: Today So Far

Washington state lawmakers have tucked a proposal for a bottle/can deposit program into legislation slated for this year's session. Could it pass, and what would be the benefits?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for January 6, 2023. In another life, I was a stellar housekeeper...
WASHINGTON STATE
R.A. Heim

A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
WASHINGTON STATE
Axios

Washington's population is booming

Washington was among the U.S. states that added the most residents between 2021 and 2022, per the U.S. Census Bureau. By the numbers: According to data released late last month, the Evergreen State added more than 45,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022. That made us the state with...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Washington housing market freezes ahead of potential recession

Pending home sales have dropped more than 30% year-over-year across the nation, the lowest level since 2015, according to a new housing market report from Redfin. The most significant declines were in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Austin — each witnessing a drop larger than 50% on average. “It’s best...
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?

Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpq.com

Workers across Washington State are getting a raise

Washington State now has the highest minimum wage in the country. On January 1st, the minimum wage increased to $15.74 per hour...that's a raise of $1.25 from last year. Not everyone is excited about the news. Small business owners worry they’ll have to hike prices. Kirk Duncan is a...
WASHINGTON STATE
greatnorthwestwine.com

Allen Shoup leaves long shadow across Washington wine industry

The late Allen Shoup, a man of élan and prescience worthy of an autobiography, was too modest for that. While mine is a life with few regrets, his passing on Nov. 7, 2022 at age 79 meant I missed the opportunity to help share his remarkable story in long form with many chapters. I wanted it to be a book about him in his words. I couldn’t believe one hadn’t been written.
WASHINGTON STATE
andnowuknow.com

Superfresh Growers® Shares Orchard Update With Dave Gleason

YAKIMA, WA - The time has come for a long-awaited release—a Superfresh Orchard Update! Dave Gleason, Horticulturist and Proprietary Variety Developer for Superfresh Growers®, has come back with the latest orchard operations. Spoiler alert: beautiful flavors and eating experiences are in store. long harvest and a successful harvest....
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

Washington’s Evilest Serial Killer is One You’ve Never Heard Of

Unfortunately, Washington and serial killers go together like Washington and rain. Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgway, and Robert Lee Yates. These notorious murderers all came from Washington. But you already knew those names and probably quite well. There is one name you don't know, but you should. That's because he may be more monstrous than Bundy, Yates, and the Green River Killer.
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

Yakima, WA
6K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy