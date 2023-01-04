Read full article on original website
KUOW
A bottle proposal for Washington: Today So Far
Washington state lawmakers have tucked a proposal for a bottle/can deposit program into legislation slated for this year's session. Could it pass, and what would be the benefits?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for January 6, 2023. In another life, I was a stellar housekeeper...
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
Washington's population is booming
Washington was among the U.S. states that added the most residents between 2021 and 2022, per the U.S. Census Bureau. By the numbers: According to data released late last month, the Evergreen State added more than 45,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022. That made us the state with...
MyNorthwest.com
Washington housing market freezes ahead of potential recession
Pending home sales have dropped more than 30% year-over-year across the nation, the lowest level since 2015, according to a new housing market report from Redfin. The most significant declines were in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Austin — each witnessing a drop larger than 50% on average. “It’s best...
KUOW
Could bottle deposits be coming to Washington state?
Lawmakers in Olympia will consider a series of proposals to cut down on waste and increase recycling efforts across Washington this legislative session. Among the ideas being pushed is a new bottle deposit system for the state — deposit 10 cents for that can of soda, and return it to the store to get it back.
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
Tri-City Herald
Elway poll shows voter pessimism in much of state outside Seattle
Data shows a geographic split in the state when it came to voter optimism, pollster H. Stuart Elway told reporters in a presentation at the state Capitol on Thursday, H. Stuart Elway. In his review of the results of a recent poll of registered voters in Washington, he said the...
Whatcom’s gas prices are some of the lowest in Washington state. Where to save at the pump
Here’s where you can find the most affordable gas prices near you, and how prices compare in Washington state and Vancouver, B.C.
KOMO News
Man convicted in cross country marijuana trafficking operation based in western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 54-year-old New York man connected to a trafficking operation based in western Washington was convicted in U.S. District Court in Seattle for conspiracy to distribute more than 1,000 kilos of marijuana, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. The man, Chee Choong Ng, was arrested in...
kpq.com
Workers across Washington State are getting a raise
Washington State now has the highest minimum wage in the country. On January 1st, the minimum wage increased to $15.74 per hour...that's a raise of $1.25 from last year. Not everyone is excited about the news. Small business owners worry they’ll have to hike prices. Kirk Duncan is a...
Eastern Washington Commuter Greeted with Four-Legged Friends on Freeway
Whenever I'm driving anywhere, especially in Washington, I'm so much of a 'ooh, look at the deer!' kind of person. Deer, elk, goats, cows -- any living creature I point it out to whoever is in the car with me so we can both be excited to see a thing.
If You Live in Washington, You May Be Taking This for Granted
It's a bit cliche, perhaps the biggest of cliches, but I subscribe to the theory that you don't know what you have until it's gone. You take paradise and... Wait. Alright, what I'm saying is that I think living in Washington has brought me a lot of blessings that I haven't taken the time to truly be thankful for.
The stated motivation for the Washington substation assaults is explained
substation attacksPhoto bySigmund/UnsplashonUnsplash. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security have warned that the US power grid needs to be made stronger to prevent terrorist attacks on US soil.
greatnorthwestwine.com
Allen Shoup leaves long shadow across Washington wine industry
The late Allen Shoup, a man of élan and prescience worthy of an autobiography, was too modest for that. While mine is a life with few regrets, his passing on Nov. 7, 2022 at age 79 meant I missed the opportunity to help share his remarkable story in long form with many chapters. I wanted it to be a book about him in his words. I couldn’t believe one hadn’t been written.
KOMO News
Western Washington's version of Santa Ana winds? Cascadia winds explained
You have undoubtedly heard of the infamous Santa Ana winds in Southern California: the gusty and hot desert breeze that brings on intense heat and severe fire danger to the Los Angeles Basin. Did you know that we have a similar phenomenon here in western Washington?. In recent years, our...
5 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Washington State
Here Are Five Town In Washington State That Don't Sound Like They Belong In WA. As someone who grew up in Washington State, I can say that there are many places that don’t sound like they belong in the Evergreen State. As a kid, I loved strange WA town...
Chronicle
Latest Elway Poll Results Show Voter Pessimism in Southwest Washington; State Divided on Issues
In a presentation at the state Capitol on Thursday, H. Stuart Elway, a well known Seattle-based pollster, reviewed the results of a poll of registered voters in Washington he recently conducted. Among the discoveries made in the poll, Elway noted was data showing a geographic split in the state when...
Inslee budget proposal could delay North-South Freeway by another six years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane and state transportation leaders are pushing back against Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed transportation budget which would pull funding for the North Spokane Corridor (NSC) project for four years. Washington State Department of Transportation told KREM 2 News in November that the project was...
andnowuknow.com
Superfresh Growers® Shares Orchard Update With Dave Gleason
YAKIMA, WA - The time has come for a long-awaited release—a Superfresh Orchard Update! Dave Gleason, Horticulturist and Proprietary Variety Developer for Superfresh Growers®, has come back with the latest orchard operations. Spoiler alert: beautiful flavors and eating experiences are in store. long harvest and a successful harvest....
Washington’s Evilest Serial Killer is One You’ve Never Heard Of
Unfortunately, Washington and serial killers go together like Washington and rain. Ted Bundy, Gary Ridgway, and Robert Lee Yates. These notorious murderers all came from Washington. But you already knew those names and probably quite well. There is one name you don't know, but you should. That's because he may be more monstrous than Bundy, Yates, and the Green River Killer.
