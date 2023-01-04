Meet the new Guardians of the Galaxy ahead of "Grootfall"

Marvel Comics is reassembling some version of the classic MCU roster of the Guardians of the Galaxy on the page, just in time for the spring 2023 theatrical release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. - that's Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket, and Groot, of course.

Well, at least some of those heroes. A new teaser seems to show a partial line-up for the team which includes mainstays Nebula, Gamora, Star-Lord, Mantis, and Drax. Sharp-eyed readers will notice Mantis looks a little different than her most recent comic book look, going back to human-colored skin after having green skin for several years.

And of course, Rocket is notably absent from the image.

Have a look:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Originally announced in the aftermath of Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at New York Comic Con 2022, the Guardians are reuniting for a new title. However, that original teaser, seen further down, reads only "How do you rebuild a family?".

But the answer to that question may be more complicated than its nature even implies, as the image that accompanies the teaser shows a broken, wooden Guardians logo (called a Ravager emblem in the MCU). Does this mean something dire could happen to everyone's favorite semi-talking tree, Groot?

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

There's some brand new evidence that Groot is gonna take the dirt nap (sorry, we couldn't help with the tree-adjacent pun) in the form of a new teaser that simply reads "Grootfall approaches," seen here.

The title "Grootfall" seems to channel the mid-'90s Batman event "Knightfall" when the Dark Knight had his back broken by Bane and was replaced by Azrael.

That doesn't say for certain that Groot is going to be severely injured or die - there could be other implications behind that title. But the easy guess based on 'Grootfall' is that Groot is going to kick the bucket somehow, perhaps initiating a Big Chill kind of reunion for the other Guardians as they mourn him.

Here's the original teaser:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

What better symbolism for a rift in the Guardians of the Galaxy than a threat to their literal family tree (get it)?

It's not unprecedented (and Groot could always regrow if so). But there's also the chance the broken emblem is more of an indirect symbol for the separation between the close-knit core of the modern incarnation of the Guardians.

Among the mysteries presented by the announcement of the new Guardians of the Galaxy is the creative team that will take on the team's adventures when they reassemble. Marvel promises more info in the form of further teasers via their social media, along with the full reveal of all the new Guardians of the Galaxy details on Friday, January 6.

