Read full article on original website
Bitchybougoise
2d ago
Just drink raw cows milk. It’s real food the way nature intended. And don’t give me shot about how only humans drink milk intended for baby animals.We do so much that no other living thing on earth does.
Reply(2)
6
Related
EatingWell
5 Foods to Stock Up On in January, According to a Dietitian
The motivation to eat well come January 1st is not a new phenomenon. The start of the new year seems to be our signal for reflection and new beginnings. Even dietitians get excited by the motivation in the air! But you don't need to go to drastic measures, like cutting out certain foods, to reach your health goals. Rather, focus on filling your plate with more good-for-you foods that will help you feel your best and reach your health goals. As a dietitian, these are 5 of my favorite foods that I stock up on every January to help me do just that. Read on to learn more, plus what to make with these delicious ingredients.
A Harvard Brain Expert Eats These 10 Grocery Foods to Stay ‘Sharp and Focused'—at Any Age
I never go grocery shopping when I'm hungry. People who do are more tempted to buy unhealthy comfort snacks and packaged goods, rather than whole, nutritious and satisfying options. I'm very intentional about what I put in my body. So as a nutritional psychiatrist and author of "This Is Your...
msn.com
Is Brown Rice or White Rice Better for You? Dietitians Explain the Difference
About half of the world’s population depends on rice as a dietary mainstay. Different cultures have their favorite rice preparations, such as steamed rice in China, black beans and rice in Cuba, coconut rice in Colombia, paella in Spain, risotto in Italy, as a side to curry in Pakistan, jambalaya in the southern U.S. and bibimbap in Korea.
2 Groceries You Should Stop Buying Immediately Because They’re So Bad For Your Heart
Grocery shopping can always feel daunting, but it can be especially difficult when you’re trying to stay healthy. With a whole store filled with what seems to be endless options, how can you know what’s good for you and what you should leave out of your cart? When it comes to heart health, it’s important to steer clear of foods that are high in sodium, sugar, and other processed ingredients—but some of them can still be hard to spot. To help you out, we checked in with an expert who pointed us towards a few types of foods you should be sure to skip next time you’re stocking up at the store.
2 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Daily For A Healthier Body And Brain Over 40
In an ideal world, we’d all get the perfect amount of nutrients straight from our diet every day. Of course, though, that isn’t the case for everyone, which is where daily supplements come in. Taking the right vitamins every day in order to make sure you’re nourishing your body with everything it needs to thrive and function properly can make all the difference in your overall health, from your heart to your brain to bones. And they can be especially helpful as we age and our body’s absorption and production of certain things begins to decline. In fact, there are two vitamins that health experts say every woman over 40 can take in order to keep their health in check: Vitamin D and B12.
Is Peanut Butter Good For You?
Whether creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious staple in many pantries. You could just eat the yummy spread by the spoonful -- but should you?
4 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up four common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket than others in the upcoming year, so that you can stock up on them now. Here’s what...
Popculture
New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers
AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Why organic eggs are suddenly cheaper than conventional ones
Organic eggs were cheaper than regular eggs in 2022, according to Cal-Maine Foods. Avian flu has led to chicken deaths, fewer eggs, and higher prices.
Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight
Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
CNBC
Bill Gates: 'Our grandchildren will grow up in a world that is dramatically worse off' if we don't fix climate change
Bill Gates funds climate adaptation through his namesake philanthropic venture, the Gates Foundation, and he invests in climate tech companies through his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. "Getting to zero will be the hardest thing humans have ever done," Gates writes in his year-end letter published Tuesday. "We need to...
Healthline
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
The Unexpected Spice That Can Boost Metabolism, Weight Loss And Digestion–We’re Adding It To Everything!
If you’re trying to lose weight or reset your gut, you’ve probably read time and time again about all the foods you should cut out. From sugar to processed carbs to alcohol, the list of foods we’re supposed to avoid for our health sometimes feels overwhelming. In fact, you may be wondering if there’s anything left to eat at all! Luckily, we’re here to tell you that there are still plenty of ingredients you can cook with in order to keep your body happy and healthy–in fact, certain foods and spices can actually help you lose weight and boost your digestion. That includes one versatile spice that tastes delicious in a whole range of meals and beverages: ginger.
The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
'Spiteful' Worker Gets 6-Week Sick Leave Note After Being Denied 40 Hours of Overtime Pay
Is it ever justified for an employee to lie about an illness to skip work?. Photo byPhoto by Matheus Frade on UnsplashonUnsplash. Most people with full-time jobs will spend a large portion of their waking hours at work or working at their job. Even those who love their job still require a break from it now and again, and time to rest and recharge.
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
Women's Health
I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't
When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
Reader's Digest
42K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Reader's Digest, America's most trusted brand—both online and in print. We're the antidote to what's in the news, bringing you a slice of everything that's authentic, uplifting, humorous, inspirational, brain-teasing, curiosity-provoking, heart-warming, and entertaining in America today.https://www.rd.com/
Comments / 11