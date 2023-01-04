For the second time during the holidays, the city of Jasper had to close a park bathroom due to vandalism. The first incident occurred at the duck pond park on December 18. The latest incident is believed to have occurred during the day December 30 at Lee Newton Park. City workers reported extensive damage inside the men’s restroom when they were closing it at the end of the day. The women’s bathroom was undamaged and remains open.

3 DAYS AGO