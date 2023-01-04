Read full article on original website
Car smashes into the side of Newnan convenience store
NEWNAN, Ga. — A convenience store in Newnan now has a hole in the side of it after a woman told police her car just didn’t stop. Officers say they were called to a BP station on Bullsboro Drive on Friday afternoon after a car drove into the side of it.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Water main break under investigation in Cherokee County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A water main break is under investigation in Cherokee County on Saturday morning. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a stretch of “Bells Ferry Road between North Victoria Road and the Little River Marina is completely shut down due to a water main break causing the roadway shoulder to collapse.”
weisradio.com
Fire at 6450 County Road 71 Wednesday Evening
Units from the Centre, Mt. Weisner and Ellisville Fire Departments responded to the scene of a structure fire at 6:19pm Wednesday. Firefighters arrived at 6450 County Road 71 to find a fire in the kitchen of the home – and quick action by the departments managed to contain the blaze to that area, with a quick knockdown on the flames.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cause of Heirloom fire ‘undetermined’
This week, Coweta County Fire Marshal Enrico Dean said that the department’s investigation labeled the cause of the September fire at Heirloom Market Company and Bakeshop as undetermined. “There are several different factors,” Dean said. “We did not come up with an exact cause.”. But he stressed...
accesswdun.com
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash
Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
weisradio.com
Armuchee Man Charged in Connection with Wreck that Killed Mother of Six
A 39-year-old Armuchee man has been charged in the collision occurring Wednesday that killed a Rome mother of six children. Edward Junior Lawrence was in custody as of midday Friday, according to Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher. Lawrence is charged with felony homicide by vehicle, felony leaving the scene of an accident and improper lane change, Fincher says. Hilda Lopez Santizo-Perez, 37, of Rome was killed in the accident on Martha Berry near Rhinehart Equipment Co. Her 3-year-old son escaped serious injury.
weisradio.com
Search Continues for Missing Northwest Georgia Man
The search continues as law enforcement continues to investigate the disappearance of a Northwest Georgia man; police say that James Kevin Bradshaw disappeared over a year ago. Police are asking for the assistance of area residents, businesses, and/or visitors for information. Bradshaw was last seen on September 10, 2021, around...
70-year-old man hit by car on Interstate 75/85 South near University Avenue: APD
ATLANTA — A 70-year-old man was hit and killed walking on the interstate in Atlanta on Saturday morning, according to APD. The department said they were dispatched around 6:34 a.m. to Interstate 75/85 South near Pryor Road Southwest regarding a pedestrian down. When officers arrived, they found the older...
WDEF
Tractor Trailer Flips on its Side on Riverside Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Traffic had to be shut down on Riverside Drive earlier this afternoon due to a crash. Shortly before noon, a tractor trailer flipped on its side close to the Tennessee American Water Tower near UTC’s campus. Fortunately, according to Chattanooga Police on scene, the truck driver...
pickensprogress.com
Oh Crap. Vandalism shuts down second city park bathroom
For the second time during the holidays, the city of Jasper had to close a park bathroom due to vandalism. The first incident occurred at the duck pond park on December 18. The latest incident is believed to have occurred during the day December 30 at Lee Newton Park. City workers reported extensive damage inside the men’s restroom when they were closing it at the end of the day. The women’s bathroom was undamaged and remains open.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County tornado devastates neighborhoods
Sullivan Road used to be lined with trees that were planted 20 years ago. Tuesday's tornado flattened many of them across the roadway.
wrwh.com
Missing Cleveland Woman Located
(Cleveland)- The search is over for a Cleveland woman who went missing two days before Christmas. The White County Sheriff’s Office has updated its lookout for Malinda Simons saying “she has been located.”. Authorities issued a lookout for the 42-year-old Simons five days after she was last seen...
Forsyth County Blotter: Pregnant woman assaulted, hit and run arrest
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On December 16, a deputy responded to 910 Deerfield Crossing Drive Apartment about a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Dispatch told the deputy that a female said she argued with her boyfriend, and he threatened to kill her and left the apartment.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman trapped for hours after car stalls on flooded I-85
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A woman spent hours stranded on a metro Atlanta interstate in floodwaters that stalled her car. It happened Tuesday evening along Interstate 85 in College Park, not far from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The sun was shining Wednesday afternoon, a stark contrast to the previous night...
ridgeviewnews.com
Calhoun Park Ponds Open for Trout Fishing
The Calhoun County Park pond will be open to trout fishing this Saturday, January 7th. The first day will be for the youth. This stocking was made possible by the people who donated to the GoFundMe account set up for stocking the park. The previous stocking was made possible by our friendly, local Dominion Energy, now Hope.
wrwh.com
Updated- Heavy Rain Results In Flooding In Downtown Cleveland
(Cleveland)- Heavy rain and thunderstorms early Wednesday morning had local emergency officials working several calls. At least two homeowners reported lightning strikes, and excessive rainfall in downtown Cleveland resulted in flooding of some streets, notably South Main Street between Knights Inn and Burger King as well as Quillian Street, behind Burger King, where flooding made it almost impossible for drivers to maneuver the road. Fire and police blocked the road until the flooding waters receded.
Rape suspect arrested after 5-hour standoff in DeKalb neighborhood
A man accused of rape was arrested Friday after an hourslong standoff in a DeKalb County neighborhood, officials said....
wrganews.com
Planning commission recommends denial of apartments on North Broad Extension
A developer’s request to build more than 400 apartments on a 32-acre tract next to the North Pointe subdivision got a recommendation for denial Thursday from the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission. The tract off North Broad Extension was rezoned to Suburban Residential last year with plans for 159 houses. KC...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia man living in tent in woods shot by deputies, GBI says
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was living in a tent in the woods in Adairsville is recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital after a Bartow County Sheriff's Office deputy wounded him, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. The GBI said deputies went to an area where...
fox5atlanta.com
Fire damages one of Atlanta's oldest historic buildings
ATLANTA - An early morning fire damaged one of Atlanta's oldest historical homes Tuesday. Officials say shortly after 3:30 a.m. the fire broke out in the attic of the 1840 Joseph Willis House, which is located on the 1500 block of Willis Mill Road. The house, which was home to...
