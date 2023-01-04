Hey everyone! My name is Sydney (she/her) and I’m here to document my 2023 thru-hike of the Pacific Crest Trail! To tell you a little bit about myself, by the time I’m hiking I’ll be a recent graduate from the University of Michigan after getting my BS in Environmental Engineering. Originally from Illinois, I am born and raised in the Midwest. In my free time, I love climbing, hiking (surprise?), reading, writing, and hanging out with my pals. I also love baking. Like, really love baking. My backpacking resume includes trips to Colorado, Wyoming, the white mountains in New Hampshire, multiple areas in Michigan, and, most recently, Big Bend National Park (more to come on that later). I’ve spent a summer doing conservation work in Utah, and peak-bagging in the northeast. Long story short, I love being outside. Whatever form that takes.

