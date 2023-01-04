Read full article on original website
2,650 Miles, a Long Time Coming
Hey everyone! My name is Sydney (she/her) and I’m here to document my 2023 thru-hike of the Pacific Crest Trail! To tell you a little bit about myself, by the time I’m hiking I’ll be a recent graduate from the University of Michigan after getting my BS in Environmental Engineering. Originally from Illinois, I am born and raised in the Midwest. In my free time, I love climbing, hiking (surprise?), reading, writing, and hanging out with my pals. I also love baking. Like, really love baking. My backpacking resume includes trips to Colorado, Wyoming, the white mountains in New Hampshire, multiple areas in Michigan, and, most recently, Big Bend National Park (more to come on that later). I’ve spent a summer doing conservation work in Utah, and peak-bagging in the northeast. Long story short, I love being outside. Whatever form that takes.
I’m a porsche with no breaks
My work has been closed for a two week holiday break. Mandatory vacation for me and I am certainly not complaining! Spent Christmas in bed and the first week of my vacation super sick. Took a covid test 5 times to be sure, but it was just a nasty flu. Been a while since I have had my ass kicked by a virus, and kick my ass it did! Just about fully mended now and taking full advantage of my days off by testing out my gear and messing around with my packing skills!
On the Trail Again – Magic on the AZT 2023
I have never seen a cactus in real life. As an East Coast native, I am used to lush forests, clear streams, and rhododendron thickets. All my life I have lived in North Carolina and Tennessee, “the west” seemed like a far-off dream or a foreign land. Upon my entry into the thru hiking community, I began to learn about long distance trails. After my christening on the Appalachian Trail in 2021, I discovered a world of trails – far more than I could seemingly ever hike in a lifetime. One of the trails that stuck out to me was a trail that was slowly gaining popularity, the Arizona Trail (AZT).
